ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Comments / 0

Related
notebookcheck.net

Google Pixel 7 Pro: New flagship impresses in DxOMark camera and display tests

The Pixel 7 Pro has finally started shipping and is already receiving praise for various improvements compared to the Pixel 6 Pro. According to DxOMark, the Pixel 7 Pro offers one of the most complete camera experiences for a smartphone, alongside the likes of the iPhone 14 Pro, Honor Magic4 Ultimate and the Huawei P50 Pro. The Pixel 7 Pro only falls short of the iPhone 14 Pro Max in display tests, too.
CELL PHONES
notebookcheck.net

Google promises yearly OS updates for Pixel Watch and Galaxy Watch5 series with Wear OS commitment

Yesterday, we reported that Google would provide software updates for the Pixel Watch 'until at least October 2025', a year shy of the Samsung Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro. Subsequently, Google has confirmed to Wired that Wear OS users should now expect a major OS update per year, bringing Wear OS in line with Android and competitors like Apple Watch Series smartwatches.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Pixel#Software Updates#Wear Os 3 5#Pixel Watch#Android
notebookcheck.net

Purported Xiaomi 13 hands-on image lands with huge camera array

Last month, an alleged hands-on image of the Xiaomi 13 Pro surfaced online, albeit only of the device's front. To recap, the image highlighted the device's curved screen and centred punch-hole camera, all things that could be said of the Xiaomi 12 Pro too. Additionally, the image contained information about the device's specifications, as we discussed at the time.
CELL PHONES
notebookcheck.net

Lenovo ThinkPhone: Design and specifications leak for future flagship smartphone

Evan Blass shared more details about 'Bronco', a device that the leaker revealed in June alongside 'Canyon'. As we discussed at the time, Blass believed that both models would launch under the Edge 40 series, although we suspected that Bronco could be a Moto G200 successor instead, given that Blass claimed it would rely on the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, not the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Google
notebookcheck.net

Pixel 7 Pro battery life could be terrible outdoors as the display allegedly consumes 50% more power at 1000 nits brightness than the Galaxy S22 Plus

Google released the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro on October 6 for US$599 and US$899 respectively. While not huge refreshes, both phones pack solid upgrades. Although both smartphones have garnered stellar reviews across the board, the battery life is proving to be a point of contention. XDA Developers now reports that the Pixel 7 Pro’s display might be consuming significantly more power than competing flagships, resulting in elevated battery drain.
CELL PHONES
notebookcheck.net

Samsung W23 5G launch date announced by China Telecom

The famous leaker Ice Universe has just demonstrated 100% accuracy in predicting the existence of a "Samsung W23" by posting a fresh new launch poster for the same. It indicates that China Telecom intends to debut the device as a new branded product later in 2022. The national carrier has...
TECHNOLOGY
notebookcheck.net

Doogee AJ01 (non-)smart glasses hands-on: An interesting new product with an outdated design approach

Although audio sunglasses are far from what full-featured smart glasses usually deliver, both are still niche products. On the bright side, we need to highlight that fans of high-quality audio can get audio sunglasses from a top brand like BOSE, but those usually come with price tags over US$200. Thankfully, there are also sub-US$100 products like the Doogee AJ01 that target budget-conscious buyers.
LIFESTYLE
notebookcheck.net

Nothing head (1) speculative renders purport to outline what could be expected of the Carl Pei-led OEM's first-gen headphones

Nothing has yet to launch its second-gen audio accessories, the ear (stick) TWS buds. However, according to the blog Yanko Design, it should forge right ahead with the development of its first-ever wireless headphones already. Its designers Junwoo Kim, Chaewon Lee, Hyeonseung Yang and Joonho Sung hope to have done the OEM's job for it by not merely working up renders for this hypothetical project, but inventing a final product name for it, not to mention an interesting companion accessory.
ELECTRONICS
notebookcheck.net

Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 Plus Gen 1 unveiled as a platform for "true mixed reality" as well as next-gen VR and AR hardware

5G Accessory Launch Virtual Reality (VR) / Augmented Reality (AR) Gaming. Meta mentioned that its new Quest Pro headset is based on Qualcomm's very latest platform for its form-factor during its launch, but more or less left it at that. Never fear, the Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 1's maker has released a deeper dive into its use-cases and potential advantages over its XR2 predecessor.
ELECTRONICS
notebookcheck.net

JamesDonkey RS2 is a modern wireless mechanical keyboard with a retro 90s look

The old-but-new keyboard is now shipping for $99 USD for nostalgic users who miss the age of beige-colored PC accessories. It's not perfect, however, despite all the modern touches. Most mechanical keyboards nowadays are often overly designed with chrome-cut edges, auxiliary buttons and keys, and sometimes even extra displays. The...
ELECTRONICS
notebookcheck.net

Hardkernel reveals ODROID-H3 series SBCs with Intel Jasper Lake processors

Hardkernel has introduced the ODROID-H3 and ODROID-H3+, two single-board computers (SBC) that retain their predecessor's form factor. Incidentally, Hardkernel alleges that the pair should deliver comparable energy efficiency to the ODROID-H2 and ODROID-H2+ too. Unsurprisingly, Hardkernel has included a few upgrades, with a change in processor being one of the greatest.
COMPUTERS
notebookcheck.net

Nvidia looking to solve limited GPU availability issues via “Verified Priority Access” program

The initial launch of a new GPU generation is often plagued with reduced availability and inflated prices caused by crypto-miners or flippers. While crypto-mining might not be a problem for too long, stock issues will most likely continue to appear each time Nvidia releases flagship gaming GPUs, and the company is now looking to alleviate this situation for the RTX 4000-series with the introduction of a “Verified Priority Access” program.
COMPUTERS
notebookcheck.net

Xiaomi Mijia Smart Ceiling Light Pro with up to 140 W power and 10,000 lumens brightness arrives

The Xiaomi Mijia Smart Ceiling Light Pro for the bedroom and living room are now available to pre-order in China. The living room model comprises two rectangular panels, while the bedroom panel is round, both surrounded by a silver metal bar with an integrated light strip. Each product has a color rendering of Ra95 and a wide temperature range of 2,700 to 6,000 K.
TECHNOLOGY
notebookcheck.net

Samsung Wallet rolling out to 13 new markets this year

Introduced first back in 2013 as Samsung's mobile wallet system, Samsung Wallet became Samsung Pay in 2015, and then bounced back in early 2022. After being announced at the Samsung Unpacked event in February 2022, Samsung Wallet rolled out in June. Today, the platform is available in essential markets such as China, Germany, the United Kingdom, and the United States.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy