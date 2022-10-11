Read full article on original website
Apple receives US$19 million fine in Brazil for selling phones without a charger
Although the decision is not final and Apple will fight back, a Brazilian court has decided to fine the Cupertino-based tech giant with the equivalent of roughly US$19 million for selling phones without chargers. Even more, the court ruled that chargers must be bundled with new iPhones sold in the country.
Google Pixel 7 Pro: New flagship impresses in DxOMark camera and display tests
The Pixel 7 Pro has finally started shipping and is already receiving praise for various improvements compared to the Pixel 6 Pro. According to DxOMark, the Pixel 7 Pro offers one of the most complete camera experiences for a smartphone, alongside the likes of the iPhone 14 Pro, Honor Magic4 Ultimate and the Huawei P50 Pro. The Pixel 7 Pro only falls short of the iPhone 14 Pro Max in display tests, too.
Google promises yearly OS updates for Pixel Watch and Galaxy Watch5 series with Wear OS commitment
Yesterday, we reported that Google would provide software updates for the Pixel Watch 'until at least October 2025', a year shy of the Samsung Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro. Subsequently, Google has confirmed to Wired that Wear OS users should now expect a major OS update per year, bringing Wear OS in line with Android and competitors like Apple Watch Series smartwatches.
Deal | Sony Bravia XR A90J 4K OLED TV 55-in model with VRR and ALLM discounted
The Sony Bravia XR A90J 55-in 2021 TV model is currently discounted in various countries. Customers in the US can purchase the device for US$1,798 on Amazon, saving 28% off the starting retail price of US$2,499.99. The TV is also offered at the Sony online store for the slightly higher cost of US$1,799.99.
Microsoft refreshes Surface Laptop 13.5-inch and 15-inch models without AMD Ryzen options
Microsoft has unveiled the Surface Laptop 5, arguably the most minor of upgrades at today's hardware launch event. As expected, Microsoft offers the Surface Laptop 5 series with the Core i5-1235U and the Core i7-1255U. According to Microsoft's website, consumers can order the Surface Laptop 5 series in the following configurations:
Purported Xiaomi 13 hands-on image lands with huge camera array
Last month, an alleged hands-on image of the Xiaomi 13 Pro surfaced online, albeit only of the device's front. To recap, the image highlighted the device's curved screen and centred punch-hole camera, all things that could be said of the Xiaomi 12 Pro too. Additionally, the image contained information about the device's specifications, as we discussed at the time.
Lenovo ThinkPhone: Design and specifications leak for future flagship smartphone
Evan Blass shared more details about 'Bronco', a device that the leaker revealed in June alongside 'Canyon'. As we discussed at the time, Blass believed that both models would launch under the Edge 40 series, although we suspected that Bronco could be a Moto G200 successor instead, given that Blass claimed it would rely on the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, not the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.
Microsoft Surface Studio 2+ arrives with Intel Core i7-11370H and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 combination for US$4,499.99
Microsoft has unveiled the Surface Studio 2+, four years on from the Surface Studio 2. Surprisingly, Microsoft has not updated the display at all and has only brought the Surface Studio series up to the lowly Intel Core i7-11370H. The Surface Studio 2+ is orderable now in one configuration that retails for US$4,499.99.
Pixel 7 Pro battery life could be terrible outdoors as the display allegedly consumes 50% more power at 1000 nits brightness than the Galaxy S22 Plus
Google released the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro on October 6 for US$599 and US$899 respectively. While not huge refreshes, both phones pack solid upgrades. Although both smartphones have garnered stellar reviews across the board, the battery life is proving to be a point of contention. XDA Developers now reports that the Pixel 7 Pro’s display might be consuming significantly more power than competing flagships, resulting in elevated battery drain.
Samsung W23 5G launch date announced by China Telecom
The famous leaker Ice Universe has just demonstrated 100% accuracy in predicting the existence of a "Samsung W23" by posting a fresh new launch poster for the same. It indicates that China Telecom intends to debut the device as a new branded product later in 2022. The national carrier has...
Doogee AJ01 (non-)smart glasses hands-on: An interesting new product with an outdated design approach
Although audio sunglasses are far from what full-featured smart glasses usually deliver, both are still niche products. On the bright side, we need to highlight that fans of high-quality audio can get audio sunglasses from a top brand like BOSE, but those usually come with price tags over US$200. Thankfully, there are also sub-US$100 products like the Doogee AJ01 that target budget-conscious buyers.
Nothing head (1) speculative renders purport to outline what could be expected of the Carl Pei-led OEM's first-gen headphones
Nothing has yet to launch its second-gen audio accessories, the ear (stick) TWS buds. However, according to the blog Yanko Design, it should forge right ahead with the development of its first-ever wireless headphones already. Its designers Junwoo Kim, Chaewon Lee, Hyeonseung Yang and Joonho Sung hope to have done the OEM's job for it by not merely working up renders for this hypothetical project, but inventing a final product name for it, not to mention an interesting companion accessory.
Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 Plus Gen 1 unveiled as a platform for "true mixed reality" as well as next-gen VR and AR hardware
5G Accessory Launch Virtual Reality (VR) / Augmented Reality (AR) Gaming. Meta mentioned that its new Quest Pro headset is based on Qualcomm's very latest platform for its form-factor during its launch, but more or less left it at that. Never fear, the Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 1's maker has released a deeper dive into its use-cases and potential advantages over its XR2 predecessor.
JamesDonkey RS2 is a modern wireless mechanical keyboard with a retro 90s look
The old-but-new keyboard is now shipping for $99 USD for nostalgic users who miss the age of beige-colored PC accessories. It's not perfect, however, despite all the modern touches. Most mechanical keyboards nowadays are often overly designed with chrome-cut edges, auxiliary buttons and keys, and sometimes even extra displays. The...
Garmin Marq Gen 2 series arrives with longer battery life and new software features
Garmin has introduced new Marq series smartwatches. Billed as the Marq Gen 2, the series starts with the US$1,900 Athlete edition and rises to US$2,400 for the Aviator. All models promise better battery life than their predecessors, as well as faster charging and AMOLED displays. Garmin has presented the Marq...
Hardkernel reveals ODROID-H3 series SBCs with Intel Jasper Lake processors
Hardkernel has introduced the ODROID-H3 and ODROID-H3+, two single-board computers (SBC) that retain their predecessor's form factor. Incidentally, Hardkernel alleges that the pair should deliver comparable energy efficiency to the ODROID-H2 and ODROID-H2+ too. Unsurprisingly, Hardkernel has included a few upgrades, with a change in processor being one of the greatest.
Honor X40 GT launches with the Snapdragon 888 alongside the new, budget 5G Play 6C smartphone
Honor has just compounded "gamer grade" claims made for the X40 GT ahead of its launch by revealing that its 144Hz display is driven by a Snapdragon 888 processor. Accordingly, it may prove to be something of a flagship killer in the X40's updated chassis. The OEM has also unveiled...
Nvidia looking to solve limited GPU availability issues via “Verified Priority Access” program
The initial launch of a new GPU generation is often plagued with reduced availability and inflated prices caused by crypto-miners or flippers. While crypto-mining might not be a problem for too long, stock issues will most likely continue to appear each time Nvidia releases flagship gaming GPUs, and the company is now looking to alleviate this situation for the RTX 4000-series with the introduction of a “Verified Priority Access” program.
Xiaomi Mijia Smart Ceiling Light Pro with up to 140 W power and 10,000 lumens brightness arrives
The Xiaomi Mijia Smart Ceiling Light Pro for the bedroom and living room are now available to pre-order in China. The living room model comprises two rectangular panels, while the bedroom panel is round, both surrounded by a silver metal bar with an integrated light strip. Each product has a color rendering of Ra95 and a wide temperature range of 2,700 to 6,000 K.
Samsung Wallet rolling out to 13 new markets this year
Introduced first back in 2013 as Samsung's mobile wallet system, Samsung Wallet became Samsung Pay in 2015, and then bounced back in early 2022. After being announced at the Samsung Unpacked event in February 2022, Samsung Wallet rolled out in June. Today, the platform is available in essential markets such as China, Germany, the United Kingdom, and the United States.
