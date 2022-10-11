It was early in August when the Inflation Reduction Act passed by a single vote, but we are still reading daily reports of how this new Act is unfair to foreign automakers. In fact, its requirements essentially break multilateral trade agreements, and excluded nations and their manufacturers are not impressed. While the subsequent Affordable Electric Vehicles for America Act aims to give more breathing room to the likes of Hyundai so that it can still qualify for tax breaks, the European Union has now pointed out another way that the IRA appears to be wholly unfair.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO