Nissan Pulls Out of Russia
Nissan is ending operations in Russia. The company has announced that it has sold its assets to the Russian government for a single Euro, which actually sounds like one hell of a deal considering Nissan estimates the decision will cost the business roughly 100 billion yen – or $687 million USD.
Russian oil exports fall to their lowest level in a year as Moscow leans more on Asian buyers ahead of price cap plans
Russian seaborne oil exports fell to their lowest in a year in September, according to S&P Global. Moscow has been leaning more on Asian customers ahead of Western price cap plans. If implemented, the cap is estimated to leave Russia with an extra 2.5 million barrels a day of oil...
Australia is Diversifying Away From Dependence on Trade With China
China’s share of Australia’s trade—both exports and imports—is falling and is being replaced by other trading partners in Asia, bringing important diversification to Australian markets. The latest Australian Bureau of Statistics trade report shows that China’s share of Australia’s exports, which peaked at an extraordinary 42.1...
Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Pushes for a Russian Aluminum Embargo
As a retaliatory measure following Russia’s vicious attacks on Ukraine earlier this week, Alcoa is trying its best to tilt the Biden administration’s decision in favor of a Russian aluminum import ban. Aluminum producer Alcoa Inc (NYSE:AA) has requested the White House to ban aluminum imports from Russia,...
Stellantis Output in Italy to Fall in 2022 for a Fifth Year, Union Says
MILAN (Reuters) - Carmaker Stellantis is expected to see its vehicle production in Italy fall for a fifth year in a row in 2022, mainly due to stoppages caused by a prolonged crunch in chip supply, the FIM-CISL union said on Friday. Based on data for the first nine months...
Europe Wants The Same EV Advantages It Gives American Manufacturers In The EU
It was early in August when the Inflation Reduction Act passed by a single vote, but we are still reading daily reports of how this new Act is unfair to foreign automakers. In fact, its requirements essentially break multilateral trade agreements, and excluded nations and their manufacturers are not impressed. While the subsequent Affordable Electric Vehicles for America Act aims to give more breathing room to the likes of Hyundai so that it can still qualify for tax breaks, the European Union has now pointed out another way that the IRA appears to be wholly unfair.
China tech shares sink as U.S. export curbs raise chip sector hurdles
SHANGHAI, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Shares in Chinese tech giants Alibaba Group (9988.HK) and Tencent (0700.HK) as well as in chipmakers slumped on Monday, as investors were spooked by new U.S. export control measures aimed at slowing Beijing's technological and military advances.
Danone plans to withdraw from most of its business in Russia
French agribusiness Danone said Friday it planned to transfer control of its essential dairy and plant-based business in Russia, retaining only its infant nutrition branch. Danone will however retain the activities of its "specialised nutrition" arm, which includes infant milk.
