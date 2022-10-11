Astronomers have discovered something puzzling in the atmospheres of two exoplanets: barium. The 56th member of the periodic table is the heaviest element ever discovered in the atmosphere of an exoplanet, detected in the upper layers of two peculiar worlds, both ultra-hot Jupiters: WASP-76 b and WASP-121 b. And we're not exaggerating when we say peculiar. Scientists think it rains iron on WASP-76b, and liquid sapphires and rubies might be falling on the night side of WASP-121b.

