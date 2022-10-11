Read full article on original website
IFLScience
Joe Rogan Interviews Steve Jobs – Not So Strange, Except He’s Been Dead Over A Decade
Podcaster Joe Rogan has interviewed a surprising guest, given that the guest has been dead for well over a decade. No, this is not us announcing in a roundabout way that zombies are a thing and it's primarily affecting former CEOs of multinational corporations. Both voices, in fact, are generated by artificial intelligence (AI).
IFLScience
Heaviest Element Yet Detected In Exoplanet Atmospheres Where It Rains Iron And Jewels
Astronomers have discovered something puzzling in the atmospheres of two exoplanets: barium. The 56th member of the periodic table is the heaviest element ever discovered in the atmosphere of an exoplanet, detected in the upper layers of two peculiar worlds, both ultra-hot Jupiters: WASP-76 b and WASP-121 b. And we're not exaggerating when we say peculiar. Scientists think it rains iron on WASP-76b, and liquid sapphires and rubies might be falling on the night side of WASP-121b.
