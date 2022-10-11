Explosions Rock Lviv, Ukraine, for Second Day in a Row

The western Ukrainian city of Lviv has been rocked by explosions for the second day in a row, according to local officials.

Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi said on social media that two explosions hit the city at around 12:02 p.m. local time, causing power outages. Another local official, Maksym Kozytsky, also confirmed the shelling .

Local news outlet Channel 24 reported that an energy facility in the Lviv region was struck. It's unclear at this time whether there were any deaths or injuries as a result of the attacks.

On Monday morning, Russian forces shelled multiple cities in Ukraine in a coordinated attack that Russian President Vladimir Putin said was in retaliation for an explosion on a key bridg e to the annexed Crimean peninsula. Kyiv hasn't claimed responsibility for the attack.

New missile strikes have also been reported in several other regions, including Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaivska, Odesa and Vinnytsia. Air raid sirens are sounding across Ukraine amid fears of a repeat of Monday's strikes that have killed at least 19 people and injured 105.

According to local news outlets, air alerts are sounding in Ukraine's capital Kyiv, and the Sumy, Kharkivska, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Luhansk, Donetsk, Vinnytsia, Mykolaivska, Odesa, Chernihivska, Zhytomyrska, Cherkasy, Khmelnytskyi, Chernivtsi, Volynska, Lvivskaya, Zakarpattia, Rivne, Ivano-Frankivsk and Kherson regions.

Sergei Borzov, the head of the regional administration in the Vinnytsia region, said two Iranian-made Shahed-136 kamikaze drones struck on Tuesday morning.

In the early hours of the morning, Russian troops launched another missile attack on the city of Zaporizhzhia, Alexander Starukh, the head of the regional military administration, said, noting that infrastructure facilities were targeted.

Anatoly Kurtev, the secretary of the Zaporizhzhia city council, said that a school, a hospital, and residential buildings were damaged as a result of the Russian attack. He published images on his Telegram channel showing the destruction caused by the missile attack.

Local Telegram channels also reported explosions in Rivne and Kryvyi Rih, and that Ukraine's air defense was working in the Odesa, Kyiv and Vinnytsia regions.

Oleksiy Kuleba, the head of the Kyiv military administration, said two Russian missiles were downed in the region.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine also announced on Tuesday that four Russian missiles fired from the Caspian Sea were shot down.

Putin said that the coordinated strikes on Monday were attacks against Ukraine's energy, military and communications infrastructure in retaliation for the explosion on the bridge to Crimea.

However, the missiles struck non-military targets, including a university and a children's playground.

Update 10/11/22, 9:05 a.m. ET: This article was updated with additional information.