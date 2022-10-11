Read full article on original website
Two dividend-paying stocks with more than 10% yield
Here are two UK stocks with a dividend yield of more than 10%. Are they worth the hype? Let’s find out. Despite the economic slowdown and gloomy outlook, dividend-paying stocks are holding up – here, we’ve picked two of Britain’s best. Global miner Rio Tinto (GB:RIO)...
Citigroup’s Revenues Up in Q3, But Profits Decline
Citigroup (NYSE: C) reported Q3 results with revenues of $18.5 billion, up 6% year-over-year and beating Street estimates by $230 million. Net income declined to $3.5 billion in Q3, versus $4.6 billion in the same period a year back. Adjusted earnings in the third quarter came in at $1.50 per...
SNOW vs. PLTR: A Contrarian View of These Software Stocks
Software stocks come in all shapes and sizes, so understanding the differences between them is critical when trying to attach valuations. One of these software stocks is a defense play, while the other is more of a plain vanilla cloud company. Additionally, the market despises one and embraces the other, but the consensus could be wrong.
Should You Bet on Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Stock?
Domino’s stock spiked on better-than-expected domestic same-store sales in Q3. However, pressure on margins and earnings could limit the upside. Shares of the largest pizza company, Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ), spiked following its Q3 financials. Investors cheered the company’s better-than-expected domestic same-store sales. While the company is showing signs of improvement, near-term margin headwinds and pressure on earnings could restrict the upside in DPZ stock.
Time to Bottom Fish? 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks That Are Down Over 40% This Year
Everyone is hoping the market might be bottoming and by the recent actions of Bank of America clients, some evidently think the lows must be in sight. Last week, BofA customers splashed out $6.1 billion on US stocks, in what amounted to the third largest inflow since 2008. While the...
LRCX vs. AVGO: Which Semiconductor Stock is Better, Following the Chip Dip?
Semiconductor stocks have taken a huge hit in recent weeks amid never-ending negative headlines. Though headwinds may seem daunting for the chip stocks, there are quality names that may be worth picking up for their robust long-term growth profiles and swollen dividend yields. Shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ: LRCX), Broadcom...
ZS, CRWD, or CYBR: Which Cybersecurity Stock Could Fetch the Highest Return?
Cybersecurity stocks have declined this year amid a broader tech sell-off. However, despite a tough macro backdrop, the demand for cybersecurity products is expected to be resilient based on the rising cyber threats. In this article, we will discuss three strong players in the cybersecurity space. Tech stocks, including those...
CVS vs. WBA: Which is the Better Pharmacy Stock?
CVS Health’s and Walgreens Boots Alliance’s necessity-type business models make for a great perk in the current market landscape. The two companies offer respectable dividend growth track records. Still, Walgreen’s investment case appears more promising, as the stock is more attractive based on its dividend and valuation metrics.
Is Caterpillar Stock (NYSE:CAT) a Buy?
Caterpillar is a fundamentally-solid company that has the ability to thrive during periods of economic growth while enduring bust cycles. Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) is known the world over for its heavy industrial equipment and earthmover systems. It is generally in its element if either mining or construction is going on. This gives Caterpillar versatility that lets it endure many difficult conditions and thrive in boom times. That being said, right now, I’m neutral on Caterpillar. If you’ve already got it, hold it. Adding to the position now may not be a hot idea due to a range of factors outside the company’s control.
Amazon’s October Prime Day Numbers Fail to Impress
Amazon’s much-watched October Prime Day failed to meet high expectations, hinting that the upcoming holiday season may not be outstanding for the big retailers. Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) made huge efforts to woo customers through the Prime Day sale. However, it looks like all the efforts went in vain as it was like any other day at Amazon’s 48-hour Prime Early Access Sale held on October 11-12, as reported by the Wall Street Journal.
Nutanix Spikes on Reports of Takeover Interest
Shares of Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX) soared in morning trading on Friday after a Wall Street Journal report that the cloud computing company is exploring a sale after getting takeover interest. The report stated that Nutanix is targeting private equity buyers and other industry players. This news comes after last month,...
Here’s Why Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Stock Spiked
VSCO stock spiked on updated Q3 profit guidance. Management sees its earnings to come in near the high end of the previous forecast. Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) stock got a boost from management’s Q3 guidance update. Citing the quarter-to-date trends, VSCO’s management said that Q3 operating income would come near the high end of its previously provided guidance range of $10 million to $40 million. Moreover, VSCO’s earnings are forecasted to be at the high end of its earlier guidance of $0.00 to $0.25 per share.
Buy These 2 Chip Stocks on the Dip, Say Analysts
The semiconductor sector has been under pressure all year, as the economy slows down and consumers’ buying power shrinks. Adding fuel to fire, the Biden Administration announced last week a new set of semiconductor export restrictions to China – and the chip stocks have been falling since. On...
JP Morgan Delivers Solid Q3 Results
JP Morgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) generated revenues of $32.7 billion in Q3, up 10.4% year-over-year and surpassing analysts’ estimates of $24.32 billion. Adjusted earnings came in at $3.12 per share, versus $3.74 in the same period last year. Analysts were expecting earnings of $2.90 per share. JPM delivered a...
2 Utilities Stocks with ~50 Years of Dividend Increases
When it comes to dividend stocks, specifically Canadian ones, there are many to choose from. CU and FTS are two high-quality utilities companies with excellent dividend growth track records that income-oriented investors should consider. Canada is renowned for its dividend equities, with numerous names featuring outstanding dividend-growth track records. At...
Albertsons Soars on Talk of a Deal with Kroger
Shares of food and drug store operator Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) are on a tear today on talk of a possible combination with Kroger (NYSE:KR), according to Bloomberg. Kroger shares have taken a beating today in response. Further, a possible combination could be announced as soon as tomorrow, according to the...
Two British stocks that are perfect even during the rising inflation period
The market is flooded with inflation news and recessionary fears in the economy, leading to pessimism among investors. Amid all this, we bring you two such stocks that are holding up the fort. Consumer price inflation in the UK has already crossed the 10% mark. To add to investors’ concerns,...
Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Remains a Tech Stock for All Seasons
Microsoft’s position in the cloud, gaming, and digital transformation segments are second to none. Moreover, MSFT stock is trading at a substantial discount due to current market conditions, making it an attractive buy. The bears are out in force, but savvy investors know how to take advantage. It’s an...
2 Fast-Food Dividend Stocks to Buy Ahead of a Recession
McDonald’s and Yum! Brands are two fast-food stocks that Wall Street still has an appetite for going into a potential recession. Though industry challenges could persist into 2023, both firms seem ready to make the most of a difficult year. In this piece, we used TipRanks’ Comparison tool to...
Mondi’s earnings jump 5% as the company sold products at higher prices
Packaging products manufacturer Mondi Plc posted a positive third quarter. Packaging giant Mondi Plc (GB:MNDI) reported a 55% growth in underlying earnings of €450 million, driven by higher selling prices combined with higher volumes. Higher prices helped the company to mitigate the effects of rising costs on profits. The...
