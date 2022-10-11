Who called for resignations (and who didn’t) + Newsom cuts an ad + Siebel Newsom to testify

Good morning and welcome to the A.M. Alert!

CALIFORNIA ELECTED OFFICIALS RESPOND TO RACIST LA CITY COUNCIL RECORDINGS

Fallout intensified Monday from the leaked recording of three Los Angeles City Council members — Nury Martinez , Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo — and Los Angeles Labor Federation President Ron Herrera making racist and homophobic remarks.

Since the recording was reported by local media, including the LA Times and KnockLA , Martinez has stepped down from her role as council president and is taking a leave of absence from her council duties. But as of this writing none of the three councilmembers nor Herrera had resigned, despite calls to do so.

Several of those calls came from California elected officials. Perhaps most notably, U.S. Sen. Alex Padilla , himself a former LA City Council president. He tweeted that all three councilmembers should resign .

“At a time when our nation is grappling with a rise in hate speech and hate crimes, these racist comments have deepened the pain that our communities have endured. Los Angeles deserves better,” Padilla said in a statement.

Several state lawmakers also called for resignations, including Assemblymembers Isaac Bryan , Luz Rivas , Tina McKinnor , Matt Haney , Alex Lee , Marc Berman , Wendy Carrillo , Suzette Valladares , Robert Rivas and Senators Steven Bradford , Lena Gonzalez , Bob Hertzberg and Sydney Kamlager .

“Who is a ‘good’ Black, how to contain, marginalize or erase us — this racist contempt activates every day. You are either anti-Black, anti-Indigenous or you’re not. No context, no disclaimer, no excuses. Resignations are the first, but not the only step,” Kamlager wrote in a tweet .

Joining the call was the California Legislative Black Caucus , the California Democratic Party , Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis , Democratic California controller candidate Malia Cohen and Republican California attorney general candidate Nathan Hochman .

Several politicians condemned the remarks, but stopped short of calling for resignations. Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a statement that “these comments have no place in our state, or in our politics, and we must model better behavior to live the values that so many of us fight every day to protect.”

Other lawmakers to condemn, but not call for resignation, include Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon , Senate President pro Tem Toni Atkins , Assemblymembers Mia Bonta , Mike Fong and Sabrina Cervantes , and Senators Antony Portantino and Susan Eggman .

Lorena Gonzalez , executive secretary-treasurer of the California Labor Federation , also condemned the remarks but declined to call for resignations.

“Absolutely nothing could justify these racist comments., they are painful to read and hear. Black and brown leaders need to come together to fight for justice for our shared communities,” Gonzalez said in a statement .

This story was updated to reflect that Sen. Bob Hertzberg and Assemblyman Robert Rivas did call for resignations after deadline.

NEWSOM CUTS AD IN FAVOR OF PROPOSITION 1

Gov. Newsom has cut another ballot measure ad , this time in support of Proposition 1 , which would enshrine the rights to abortions and contraception in the state’s constitution.

“In state after state, fundamental freedoms are vanishing,” Newsom says in the 30-second spot. “Women are under attack. But this November, we say not here.”

The ad is paid for by Newsom’s re-election campaign.

The governor previously cut an ad in opposition to Proposition 30 , which would raise taxes on the rich to pay for electric vehicle and wildfire infrastructure; this marks the second ballot initiative which Newsom is putting money behind.

It’s notable that Newsom is spending money on Proposition 1, when polls show that it is likely to pass this November .

SIEBEL NEWSOM TO TESTIFY AT WEINSTEIN TRIAL

California First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom is set to testify at Harvey Weinstein’s upcoming rape trial that the convicted movie mogul sexually assaulted her.

“Like many other women, my client was sexually assaulted by Harvey Weinstein at a purported business meeting that turned out to be a trap,” Newsom’s attorney Elizabeth Fegan said in a statement . “She intends to testify at his trial in order to seek some measure of justice for survivors, and as part of her life’s work to improve the lives of women.”

Though most of the women testifying against Weinstein will be doing so as “Jane Doe,” Siebel Newsom agreed to be named through her attorney, as first reported by the L.A. Times .

Juror selection for the trial is ongoing, and opening statements will likely begin in two weeks.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“It not hard to call out racism, homophobia, and anti-blackness. It’s not hard to push for accountability and healing. It’s hard to watch other people you love and respect stay silent.”

- Assemblyman Isaac Bryan, D-Los Angeles, D-Los Angeles, via Twitter .

