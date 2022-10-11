Read full article on original website
Federal-State Grant Helps Enhance GALOT Motorsports Park
BENSON – GALOT Motorsports Park, the 125-acre complex of motorsports amenities that welcomes thousands of visitors to Johnston County each year, has been awarded a $583,586 grant derived from federal COVID-19 recovery funds. Johnston County’s Board of Commissioners voted earlier this month to receive the funds from the North Carolina Department of Commerce on behalf of the Park, which is located off NC 242 near Benson.
Clayton Public Power Conducts Apprenticeship
CLAYTON – The Town of Clayton Electric Department is partnering with the NCWorks NextGen Program to provide apprenticeship opportunities to eligible youth who are interested in pursuing a career in the electric field. The program focuses on providing young people between the ages of 16 and 24 with hands-on...
School Board Approves Property Lease For Cell Phone Tower
The Johnston County School Board has entered into a lease agreement with a company to locate a cell tower on the campus of Corinth Holders High School. The board agreed to lease a 10,000 square foot section of the school property (0.229 acres) to TowerCo 2013 LLC. The initial lease...
Opinion: Time To Lighten The Load
RALEIGH — North Carolina is a pro-growth place — the best state in which to do business, I hear — and yet we continue to saddle our job creators with heavy regulatory burdens that discourage capital formation and investment in our state. I don’t mean to suggest...
Smithfield City Limits Expands By 96 Acres
SMITHFIELD – The Smithfield city limits has expanded. The Town Council unanimously approved a request by developers of Floyd Landing to annex 96.82 acres into the town during their August meeting. The remaining portion of the future 198 acre subdivision is already within the town limits. Floyd Land is...
Sheriff Donates Surplus Laptops To Johnston County Schools
SMITHFIELD – Johnston County Sheriff Steve Bizzell donated a number of surplus laptop computers to Johnston County Public Schools. County commissioners approved a request by Sheriff Bizzell to donate 101 Dell laptops and 7 Lenovo laptops to the school system. Approximately 100 of the computers are in good condition. Eight others are for parts only. The computers were delivered by the sheriff’s office to the school system on Wednesday.
Flu Vaccine Clinic Begins October 13
SMITHFIELD – The Johnston County Public Health Department will begin its Adult Influenza (Flu) Vaccine Clinic on Thursday, October 13. No appointment is necessary. Clinic hours are every Thursday from 9:00 a.m.- 11:00 a.m. and then from 2:00 p.m.- 4:00 p.m. All forms of insurance will be filed. Costs...
Stretch Of I-95 In Johnston County Will Be Resurfaced
SELMA – About 2.5 miles of Interstate 95 in Selma will be resurfaced under a $7.3 million contract the N.C. Department of Transportation awarded last week. S.T. Wooten Corp. of Wilson will replace the pavement on the interstate between Exit 97 near Selma and just south of the Lizzie Mill Road overpass.
Potential Juror Jailed For Contempt Over Mask
HARNETT COUNTY – A member of a Harnett County jury pool was jailed for contempt of court on Monday after refusing to wear a mask in a courtroom. Gregory Hahn, 47, of Angier, was booked without bond after telling Senior Resident Judge Charles Winston Gilchrist he wouldn’t wear a mask.
Nash County Sheriff’s Office Receives State Grant To Fund Traffic Team
The Nash County Sheriff’s Office has received a grant from the North Carolina Governor’s Highway Safety Program to create a four-man traffic team. The traffic team will focus on high traffic areas where speeding and vehicle accidents are prevalent in Nash County. The grant which totals around $407,000 is funded 85% the first year by the NCGHSP, and covers the salaries and equipment for all four members. The grant is spread out over three years, with each year reducing the amount that the NCGHSP covers.
JCPS Names Principal And Assistant Principal Of The Year
Melissa Hubbard, principal of Archer Lodge Middle, was selected as the 2022-2023 Principal of the Year for Johnston County Public Schools (JCPS). Igor Gorbatovski, assistant principal of Cleveland Elementary, was selected as the 2022-2023 Assistant Principal of the Year for Johnston County Public Schools. Hubbard and Gorbatovski were surprised with...
Carl Wade Adams
Clayton, NC: Mr. Carl Wade Adams, age 74, passed away on Monday, October 10, 2022 at his residence. Memorial Graveside Services will be held 11:00AM-Friday, October 14, 2022 at Oakland Presbyterian Church Cemetery, 8927 Cleveland Road, Clayton, NC 27520. Rev. Debbie Osterhoudt, Mr. Jimmy Boykin and Rev. Gene Worley will officiate.
Historical Ghost Walk In Smithfield October 27
SMITHFIELD – The Johnston County Heritage Center will stage its 18th annual Ghost Walk on Thursday, October 27, in Smithfield’s historic Riverside Cemetery. Beginning at 6:00 pm, six characters from Johnston County’s past will be brought back to life. Visitors will be greeted at the corner of...
Wayne Lee Hamilton
Four Oaks, NC: Mr. Wayne Lee Hamilton, age 73, of E. Sanders Street passed away on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Funeral Services will be held 3:00PM – Saturday, October 15, 2022 at the First Baptist Church of Four Oaks. Officiating will be Rev. John Norman. Burial will follow in Four Oaks City Cemetery, Four Oaks.
Loaded Rifle, Drugs Found On Harnett County High School Campus
HARNETT COUNTY – An 18 year-old student is facing serious charges after a loaded rifle, ammunition, and narcotics was reportedly found Thursday on the campus of Triton High School on Maynard Lake Road, Erwin. The School Resource Officer assigned to Triton High was investigating a drug complaint in the...
Two Arrested For Breaking Into Car, Possessing Stolen Firearm
Two people were arrested by Wayne County deputies for allegedly breaking into a vehicle and stealing a firearm. The incident was reported October 4 on Highway 13 South. While taking one deputy was a report for the larceny, another deputy located the suspect vehicle at a gas station in Dudley. The stolen property was recovered and warrants were secured for the suspects.
3 Hurt In Clayton Area Crash
CLAYTON – Three people sustained non-life threatening injures Thursday evening in a two vehicle accident. The collision was reported at the intersection of Little Creek Church Road and Steel Bridge Road. The intersection has been the scene of countless accidents in recent years. Wilson’s Mills Fire, Johnston County EMS,...
Pickup, Motorcycle Collision Injures 2
BENSON – Two people were injured around 11:25am Friday in a traffic accident in the 2200 block of NC Highway 242 North of Benson. Initial reports indicate a motorcycle was traveling south on Highway 242 North and collided with a northbound pickup truck attempting to make a left turn into a private driveway. Two people on the motorcycle were ejected and injured.
Hit And Run Driver Strikes Accident Victim Standing Beside Wrecked Car
KENLY – A man who had just survived rolling his car over while traveling south on I-95 was stuck by a hit-and-run driver on Old Route 22 in Kenly, Tuesday evening. The man said that he had swerved to avoid striking tire debris in the southbound lanes which caused his Honda Civic to overturn and end up on its roof between the interstate and the parallel, Old Route 22.
Jewel Jernigan Lee
Jewel Jernigan Lee, age 90, passed away on Monday, October 10, 2022 at Wake Med Hospital in Raleigh. Born in Johnston County on June 8, 1932, she was a daughter to the late John B. Jernigan and Lucille McLamb Jernigan. Jewel enjoyed going to church and fishing in her free...
