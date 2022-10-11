Read full article on original website
3-vehicle crash leaves 2 people injured
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two people were injured in a crash involving at least three vehicles Saturday afternoon, according to police. The Lubbock Police Department responded to the crash just before 3 p.m. at the intersection of 19th Street and Frankford Avenue. Police stated one person was moderately injured and...
Saturday morning top stories: Woman charged with intoxication manslaughter after north Lubbock crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Saturday morning brief,. A New Deal woman has been arrested after a fatal crash on FM 2641 near N Quaker Avenue. A pickup struck Timothy Lee Harr, 63, while he was trying to inflate a tractor tire in a barrow ditch. The driver, 23-year-old Stephanie...
2 injured in rollover on Hwy. 84
SHALLOWATER, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a rollover northwest of Lubbock. The crash occurred on Hwy. 84 near CR 6100 around 2:30 p.m. A vehicle flipped, coming to a rest on its roof. Two of the occupants were injured. Authorities stated the injuries...
Lubbock Sheriff investigates body found in East Lubbock Co. canyon
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - At approximately 2 p.m. Friday, Lubbock County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the 11300 block of ECR 7300 regarding a deceased person found in a field. The area is southeast of Ransom Canyon, east of FM 400 on East County Road 7300. Upon arrival, deputies...
Levelland in mourning after fatal crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Thursday morning a call about a deceased dog in the roadway brought Levelland Animal Control to Highway 385. Officers Crystal Goforth and her partner Jonathan Corder parked facing north on the shoulder. As they were working, a pickup struck their vehicle from behind. The crash killed officer Goforth and critically injured officer Corder. Doctors treated and released the other driver.
Bicyclist in crash has died, Lubbock police said
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department announced Thursday that a bicyclist died following a Wednesday morning crash. LPD said 51-year-old Shanna Roe was pronounced dead at University Medical Center. LPD said officers responded to the crash around 6:51 a.m. It happened in the 900 block of 82nd Street. At the time, Roe was transported […]
Driver arrested after man hit, killed while inflating tractor tire north of Lubbock
The Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed to EverythingLubbock.com that Stephanie Fair, 23, was arrested and charged with Intoxicated Manslaughter after a fatal crash north of Lubbock.
Multiple injuries reported from Seagraves ISD bus crash
TERRY COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - Some children suffered minor injuries, and several adults were taken to the hospital after a collision near Brownfield involving a truck and a Seagraves ISD school bus. The crash occurred on Hwy. 62/82 north of Brownfield, Saturday morning at 11:45 a.m. DPS tells us a...
Lubbock man arrested in early Sunday shooting, one person injured, report says
LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock man was arrested on Sunday after a shooting left one person seriously injured, according to the Lubbock Police Department. According to a police report, officers responded to shots fired call at a house in the 1300 block of East 52nd Street. A victim was found on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest. The […]
Lubbock family says motorcycle rider left behind wife, baby
One person was killed after a crash between a vehicle and a motorcycle at 66th Street and Indiana Avenue on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Lubbock Police Department.
Two-vehicle crash reported north of Lubbock Friday, DPS says
LUBBOCK, Texas — A two-vehicle crash was reported north of Lubbock Friday afternoon, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The crash was reported around 4:00 p.m. DPS said it was near FM 2641 and FM 1264, west of that intersection. Details on the severity of injuries were not yet available. Video showed numerous […]
Lubbock man suffered spine injury in Sunday shooting, family is hopeful he will walk again
LUBBOCK, Texas— Isaiah Riojas, 22, was seriously injured in a shooting at a residence in East Lubbock early Sunday morning, according to the Lubbock Police Department. His mother said, as of Thursday afternoon, he is in critical condition at University Medical Center. Veronica Gonzales, Isaiah’s mother, told EverythingLubbock.com her...
One person suffers severe injuries after crash near Levelland, DPS says
LEVELLAND, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 385 north of Levelland on Thursday morning. One person had severe injuries, according to DPS, and was taken to a hospital in Lubbock. Another person was taken to a hospital in Levelland. The crash was first reported at 10:05 […]
WATCH: Levelland holds press conference after crash kills Animal Control officer
The City of Levelland held a press conference after two Levelland Animal Control officers were involved in a crash.
Vehicle hits bicyclist, one serious injury LPD says
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department responded to a pickup and bicyclist crash on the intersection of 82nd Street and Interstate 27 around 6:51 a.m., that left one person with serious injuries. Traffic was being diverted while officers were on scene investigating. The victim was transported to University...
BUDs Lubbock 2022 Buddy Walk held Saturday morning at Pirate Stadium
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - BUDs Lubbock held their 2022 Buddy Walk on Saturday, to promote acceptance and inclusion of people with Down Syndrome and raise money for their care. The walk was held Saturday morning at Lubbock Cooper High School, Pirate Stadium at First United Park, 16302 Loop 493 in Lubbock from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Police say 17-year-old died in South Lubbock shooting Saturday morning
LUBBOCK, Texas — On Monday, the Lubbock Police Department reported a teenager was killed in a shooting early Saturday morning on the south side of the city. Police were called to the 2300 block of 143rd Street around 4:00 a.m. for shots fired. Officers located Dylan Montes, 17, with...
Milk-gate: Lubbock radio personality’s doorbell video goes viral
If you're on TikTok, there's a good chance you've seen ‘milk-gate.’ It involves a Lubbock Police Department (LPD) officer, a local radio personality and a plastic bag - with milk inside.
Man indicted, accused of threatening Lubbock bartender who cut him off
LUBBOCK, Texas — A man was indicted Tuesday on several charges and accused of telling a bartender he had “enough bullets for everyone,” after he was cut off for being too intoxicated, according to a police report. Elton Osorio, 24, was arrested June 12 in the 1000 block of 23rd Street. According to the police […]
