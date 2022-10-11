ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

The Hill

Kinzinger: Jan. 6 conspiracies will go away because of panel’s work

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) on Sunday said the work of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol has helped dissipate conspiracy theories and quell misunderstanding about the 2020 presidential election and the insurrection.  “Our mandate is to tell the American people the truth, come up with fixes. I know that…
KHQ Right Now

Mad Minute stories from Thursday, October 13th

Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers responded to a resident's home to relocate a large black bear found taking shelter under the deck. CPW Officer John Livingston posted photos and videos to Instagram showing the removal of the big bear from under the deck of a home near Needham Elementary School in Durango.
