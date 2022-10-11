Read full article on original website
Related
Russia-Ukraine war live: nearly 9,000 Russian troops to be stationed in Belarus; Putin’s forces continuing ‘forced deportations’
Russian servicemen begin to arrive in Belarus; US think tank says Putin engaging in ‘ethnic cleansing’ in Ukraine
Kinzinger: Jan. 6 conspiracies will go away because of panel’s work
Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) on Sunday said the work of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol has helped dissipate conspiracy theories and quell misunderstanding about the 2020 presidential election and the insurrection. “Our mandate is to tell the American people the truth, come up with fixes. I know that…
The dangerous paradox of the religious polarization of American politics
When issues become matters of faith, they cannot be resolved politically.
Cori Bush nears $500,000 in campaign cash to private security despite repeated calls to defund police
Democratic Rep. Cori Bush has spent nearly $500,000 in campaign funds on private security despite her repeated support for the defund-the-police movement.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Extremist groups join forces: Inside week 2 of the Oath Keepers trial and what's next
Coordinating extremist groups, evidence against the four defendants besides leader Stewart Rhodes and more from week two of the Oath Keepers trial.
Family mourns miner's death in Turkey, demanding punishment
AMASRA, Turkey — (AP) — "My one and only, where are you," a mother cried at a cemetery beside a freshly-laid mound of earth. She couldn't process the death of her 33-year-old son who was killed in a coal mine explosion in northern Turkey. Selcuk Ayvaz was among...
KHQ Right Now
Mad Minute stories from Thursday, October 13th
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers responded to a resident's home to relocate a large black bear found taking shelter under the deck. CPW Officer John Livingston posted photos and videos to Instagram showing the removal of the big bear from under the deck of a home near Needham Elementary School in Durango.
Comments / 0