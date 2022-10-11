Read full article on original website
Nola Marie McElrath – Service 10/16/22 At 2 P.M.
Nola Marie McElrath of Irondale died Thursday at the age of 79. The funeral service is Sunday afternoon at 2 at the Horton-Wampler Funeral Home in Park Hills. Burial will be at the Woodlawn Cemetery in Leadington. Visitation for Nola McElrath is Sunday afternoon at 1 at the funeral home.
Emiline Leona Aubuchon — Graveside Service 10/19/22 11 A.M.
Emiline Leona Aubuchon of Crystal City passed away on October 10th, she was 92 years old. A graveside service for Emiline Aubuchon will be Wednesday (10/19) morning at 11 at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Crystal City. Arrangements are under the direction of the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus.
Mildred Laverne Wilson — Service 10/17/22 1 P.M.
Mildred Laverne Wilson of Farmington, formerly of Fletcher passed away Thursday (10/13) at the age of 88. The visitation for Mildred Wilson will be Monday (10/17) morning from 11 until the time of the funeral service at 1 at the Dietrich-Mothershead Funeral Home in DeSoto. Burial in the Woodlawn Cemetery in DeSoto.
Joe Allen Kennedy — Service 10/19/22 11 A.M.
Joe Allen Kennedy of Pevely passed away Thursday, October 13th, he was 82 years old. The funeral services will be held Wednesday (10/19) morning at 11 at the Mahn Twin City Chapel in Festus. Entombment will follow in the Peaceful Ridge Mausoleum in DeSoto. The visitation for Joe Kennedy will...
Lorarine Ann (Elliot) Hickson – Service 10/17/22 At 1 P.M.
Lorarine Ann (Elliot) Hickson of Leadwood died Tuesday at the age of 61. The funeral service is Monday afternoon at 1 at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Desloge. Entombment will follow at Hillview Memorial Gardens in Farmington. Visitation for Lorraine Hickson is Monday at 11 at the funeral...
William Robert Harris — Memorial Service 10/21/22 6 P.M.
William Robert Harris of Festus passed away October 10th, he was 72 years old. A memorial gathering for William Harris will be Friday (10/21) evening from 4 until the time of the memorial service at 6 at the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus.
Ivan Ray Tucker – Service 10/16/22 At 3 P.M.
Ivan Ray Tucker of Farmington died Thursday at the age of 87. The funeral service is Sunday afternoon at 3 at the C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Farmington. Interment will follow at Pine Log Cemetery. Visitation for Ivan Tucker is Sunday afternoon at 1 at the funeral home.
Kenneth Earl McInturff – Service 10/17 1 p.m.
Kenneth Earl McInturff of Sullivan died Saturday, October 1st at the age of 53. A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, October 17th at 1 o’clock at the Lighthouse Gospel Tabernacle in Viburnum with inurnment in the Leasburg Cemetery. Arrangements are through Britton-Bennett Funeral Home in Steelville.
Segundo “Mike” Tolentino — Graveside Service 10/22/22 10:30 A.M.
Segundo “Mike” Tolentino of Festus, passed away on October 10th, at the age of 71. A graveside service will be Saturday (10/22) at 10:30 at Old Mount Pisgah Cemetery, located in Madison County. A celebration of life for Mike Tolentini will be held Friday (10/21) evening from 5...
Jefferson County Family YMCA Halloween Hoedown
(Festus) The Jefferson County Family YMCA will host a Halloween Hoedown on Friday, October 28th. Shelley Otec is the Health & Wellness Director at the Y. She says all ages are welcome to come and dance. My MO Info · KJ101222C.WAV. There will even be activities following each dancing...
High winds cause House Springs house fire to spread
A fire that started in a House Springs home led to two brush fires on Thursday, Oct. 13, because of windy conditions, High Ridge Fire Protection District Chief John Barton said. No injuries were reported from the fires, which started at a home in the 6100 block of Timber Ridge...
Three Injured in Head-On Collision in St. Francois County
(Bonne Terre) Three people were injured Thursday morning in a two vehicle accident in St. Francois County, one seriously. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident took place on southbound Highway 67, just north of the entrance to St. Francois State Park when a Dodge Caliber driven by 26-year-old Megan Johnson of Bonne Terre crossed the center median and struck a Chevy Equinox driven by 58-year-old Harold Jones of Bismarck head-on.
Big Changes In Store For Parkland Pregnancy Resource Center
(Park Hills) Some big changes are coming concerning the Parkland Pregnancy Resource Center in Park Hills. Becky Laubinger is the executive director of the PPRC. She says they are going to open a satellite office in Iron County. The second big change involves the Park Hills location. Laubinger says it...
Two people hurt Thursday afternoon in Pulaski County crash
PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Two people were hurt after a two-vehicle crash in Pulaski County on Thursday afternoon. The crash happened on Highway 17 near Waynesville around noon, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said an SUV driven by Scott A. Franks, 64 of Waynesville, hit another SUV after he failed to yield The post Two people hurt Thursday afternoon in Pulaski County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
One Car Accident Injures Festus Man
(St. Francois County, MO) A man from Festus, 46 year old Heath A. Keen, is recovering from moderate injuries. He was hurt in a one vehicle accident Thursday morning in St. Francois County. According to reports from the Highway Patrol the wreck took place at 7:15 while Keen was driving his SUV south on Highway 67, south of Parkwood Road. It ran off the right side of the highway and rolled over. Keen, who was wearing his seat belt, was taken to Mercy Hospital Jefferson.
Jefferson County Woman Indicted For Stealing Unemployment Funds
(St. Louis) A Missouri state employee, who resides in Jefferson County, has been indicted on three federal felony charges. 63-year-old Vicky Hefner is accused of using her position to send about $140,500 in unearned unemployment benefits to friends, relatives and others. According to the indictment, Hefner began work with Missouri’s...
Deputies looking for vehicle stolen from Arnold area residence
(Jefferson County) Deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a stolen vehicle that was taken sometime overnight between September 29th-30th. Sheriff’s office spokesman Grant Bissell says the car was stolen from the 2900 block of Highland House Villas Court outside of Arnold. My MO Info...
Two men allegedly shortchange cashier at Arnold store
Arnold Police believe an Office Depot cashier was the victim of a shortchange scheme perpetrated by two Hispanic men. The two are suspected of similar incident at other businesses in Jefferson and St. Louis counties. At approximately 2 p.m. Sept. 26, the two men allegedly scammed the cashier out of...
Young Man From Iron County Dies In Bonne Terre Prison
(Bonne Terre) A prison inmate from Belleview, who had just been sent to prison in March, has died at the prison in Bonne Terre. A news release from the Missouri Department of Corrections says an autopsy will be conducted to determine how Melton Spencer died on October 10th. Spencer was...
