KVOE
Minimal grass fire activity areawide during recent red flag warnings
After two straight days of critical fire danger, the reported grass fire count is minimal across the KVOE listening area. Only one fire was reported Friday, a small fire east of Eureka. A cause has not been announced. No injuries were reported. Wednesday was another story, when a 1,500-acre fire...
KVOE
Much of Lyon County in severe drought after latest US Drought Monitor update
Drought is deepening across Kansas, and the latest weekly report from the US Drought Monitor bears that out for the KVOE listening area. Severe drought is now seen across the southeast half of Lyon County, including Emporia, as well as the southeast half of Chase County, all of Osage County and almost all of Coffey County. Extreme drought is now across the central third of Greenwood County, with exceptional drought — the worst level on the Drought Monitor scale — just south of US Highway 400 in southern Greenwood County.
KVOE
Emporia Main Street looking to increase resources for local “maker businesses” following two day seminar in Emporia
Already an organization known for its support of entrepreneurial success, Emporia Main Street is looking to grow the city’s reputation for housing several successful “maker businesses.”. This past week, Emporia welcomed representatives of National Main Street for a two-day training where the focus was on “maker businesses,” businesses...
KVOE
One person to Newman Regional Health after fire in west Emporia
One person went to Newman Regional Health by private vehicle after a fire in west Emporia on Friday evening. Emporia Fire Battalion Chief Tony Fuller says the person was a resident at Stanton Heights, 1302 Stanton, and was hurt after a cooking fire developed around 7:15 pm. The person suffered minor burns to at least one hand and went to the hospital afterward for treatment.
Emporia animal rescue largest director has ever experienced
EMPORIA (KSNT) – “We need all the good vibes and prayers we can get,” Stephanie Achille, Director of the Humane Society of the Flint Hills told KSNT 27 News after rescuing 85 cats and two dogs from an Emporia home earlier this week. Now the shelter is doing everything it can to find foster homes, […]
White Lakes mall demolition leads to new opportunities
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The construction fence is coming down as demolition at the former White Lakes Mall comes to a close. District 5 Council Member Brett Kell says there is already interest in this area by three businesses. With talk of business moving into south Topeka, businesses that are already here are eager to see […]
KVOE
Apparent medical issue behind crash in west Emporia
One person was hospitalized after a crash in west Emporia on Friday, but her trip to Newman Regional Health was apparently not connected to the wreck. The incident was reported as an injury crash shortly after 2:30 pm. It developed at 12th and Prairie and ended at 1102 Prairie. Emporia Police Lt. Tim Wacker says a woman was southbound when her car clipped another vehicle at the intersection. The woman continued south, veering across northbound traffic and into the yard at 1102 Prairie, stopping just short of the house.
KVOE
PET RESCUE: Veterinarian says parasite infestation levels severe, uses case to highlight need for spaying and neutering cats
More docile than first thought, the 80-plus cats that have been part of an emergency intake at the Emporia Animal Shelter were still in bad physical shape when they were removed from an Emporia home this week. Emporia veterinarian Dr. Floyd Dorsey has been overseeing the medical care for the...
Update: Collision with deer leads to car fire
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A vehicle was engulfed in a fire Thursday after hitting a deer on the Kansas Turnpike. The car was carrying several people, but the Kansas Highway Patrol confirmed there were no injuries. The vehicle was extinguished quickly by firefighters when they arrived on the scene around 5:30 a.m. The fire slowed […]
KVOE
Fire weather watch for Friday follows Thursday’s red flag warning
Outdoor burning is disallowed for all area counties Thursday. The National Weather Service offices in Topeka and Wichita have issued red flag warnings for Lyon and all surrounding counties. The timing is 12-7 pm. Fire weather watches have also been issued for Friday with warmer conditions and similar humidity levels...
WIBW
Two Topeka women arrested in Osage Co. following report of suspicious activity
OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two Topeka women were taken into custody in Osage County on Friday morning following a report of suspicious activity. Officials say just after 8:30 a.m., Osage County deputies were dispatched to the 5700 block of West 117th St. for suspicious activity in the area. During the investigation, two suspects were located and taken into custody after illegal narcotics were discovered.
KVOE
PET RESCUE: With medical care ongoing, Emporia Animal Shelter announces weekend adoption event while Street Cats Club requests more foster parents
After medical care continues for the better than 80 cats and two dogs pulled from an Emporia home due to poor living conditions earlier this week, the Emporia Animal Shelter and Street Cats Club are asking the community to help the intake animals — in part, by adopting currently available pets.
Over 80 animals found in Emporia home, shelter steps in
EMPORIA (KSNT) — A hoarder house in Emporia with no sanitation or proper living conditions is taken over by cats and dogs. Everything from spiderwebs to maggots and feces cover the floors and walls of an Emporia home filled with animals. A call for help was made to the Emporia Animal Shelter, Street Cats Club, […]
Emporia gazette.com
'Incredibly sad' situation leads to removal of more than 80 cats, 2 dogs from Emporia home
Animal cruelty charges are pending after Emporia police and volunteers removed 83 cats and two dogs from a house in Emporia Wednesday morning, after initial reports stated around 50 cats were inside of the home. Humane Society of the Flint Hills director Stephanie Achille told The Gazette that conditions at...
Lyon Co. man flips ’85 Corvette, seriously injured
READING (KSNT) – An early morning car crash sent one man to the hospital with serious injuries, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. The 58-year-old Reading man was driving a 1985 Corvette south on Burlingame Road in Lyon County when the vehicle left the road and hit a ditch, according to the KHP. The vehicle […]
KVOE
Two arrested for alleged drug activity in Osage County Friday
Two Topeka residents were arrested on drug charges in Osage County Friday morning. According to Osage County Sheriff Chris Wells, deputies received a report of suspicious activity in the 5700 block of West 117th Street around 8:40 am. As part of an investigation, two individuals were arrested and taken to the Osage County jail.
Kansas to auction off surplus bison
CANTON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) will be holding a public auction of surplus bison. The bison come from the Maxwell Wildlife Refuge and the Sandsage Bison Range. The public is invited and encouraged to attend the auction, which will be held at 11 a.m. on Nov. 2 at […]
KVOE
Flint Hills Senior Life Fair offers vital information for attendees
Hundreds of residents went to the Lyon County Fairgrounds Anderson Building to attend the Flint Hills Senior Life Fair on Wednesday. Event chair Valorie Libertus was glad to see the turnout, especially with COVID-19 not totally removed from the picture. She says the event gives seniors — and others — some vital information.
KVOE
Emporia State begins street construction on Morse Drive
Street construction is taking place on the Emporia State campus. ESU is repaving Morse Drive from West 15th to West 18th. The process will likely take “a few days.”. Additional details are currently pending.
WIBW
FORK IN THE ROAD: One Topeka restaurant’s mission to bring their barbeque to south Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One restaurant with a specialty for barbeque first opened almost a year ago to bring their unique style of barbeque to the area. The Buffalo Grille can be found on the south-side of Topeka, at 5900 SW Topeka Blvd. Eric Alcantara’s father first found the space over a year ago and Eric was convinced to open a restaurant.
