Read full article on original website
Related
arlnow.com
An Ohio museum wants to give away spare pieces of a house it owns, but needs Arlington’s permission
A museum in Columbus, Ohio has a piece of post-World War II Arlington history. Technically, more than one piece — almost an entire enameled steel, prefabricated two-bedroom, one-bathroom house that originally stood in the Columbia Forest neighborhood. In 2011, Arlington County donated the home, a prefabricated steel Lustron house, to the Ohio History Connection (OHC).
arlnow.com
Arlington CivFed’s Missing Middle discussion last night required rules of engagement
Before four panelists could jump into discussing Missing Middle housing, moderators of Arlington County Civic Federation‘s forum last night (Tuesday) did something unusual. They laid out ground rules for civil discourse, as other community discussions of the county’s proposed zoning changes have gotten loud, and even rowdy. Arlington...
arlnow.com
Local private school plans move from Ballston to Rosslyn office space
A private secondary school in Ballston is looking to move to Rosslyn. The Sycamore School, which has operated at 4600 Fairfax Drive since it began in 2017, will soon lose its home to a residential redevelopment. So it is asking Arlington County for permission to relocate to 1550 Wilson Blvd, near Fire Station 10, offices, apartments and an Arlington Public Schools building.
arlnow.com
Arlington asks: should Covid-era outdoor dining be a permanent fixture?
Arlington County is asking locals if they like Covid-era outdoor dining and want it to stay post-pandemic. One central question in a recently-posted survey is where permanent outdoor dining areas would go. Top contenders appear to be streets, parking spaces and parking lots, according to the survey, which asks respondents if they’re comfortable ceding some parking to outdoor dining experiences.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
arlnow.com
Arlington could scrub ‘dance halls’ from its county code books
Arlington County code could soon no longer reference “public dance halls” and the dizzying disco the term evokes. That would mean live entertainment venue operators would be cut loose from paying for a $600 permit annually. This weekend, the Arlington County Board is slated to hear a request...
arlnow.com
Just Reduced Properties in Arlington
Each week, “Just Reduced” spotlights properties in Arlington County whose price have been cut over the previous week. The market summary is crafted by Arlington Realty, Inc. Maximize your real estate investment with the team by visiting www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com or calling 703-836-6000 today!. Please note: While Arlington Realty, Inc....
arlnow.com
NEW: Huge Hilton hotel coming to new Rosslyn development
A 36-story, 331-room “state of the art” Hilton hotel is coming to Rosslyn. The hospitality giant this morning announced the signing of an agreement to operate the high-rise hotel on the former Holiday Inn site. With rooms overlooking D.C. and the Potomac River, the hotel will also feature a rooftop event space and 28,000 square feet of meeting space.
arlnow.com
JBG Smith asks for more time to negotiate lease for Crystal City library
JBG Smith is asking the Arlington County Board for more time to negotiate a lease with the county for a library inside one of its new buildings. In May 2021, the Arlington County Board approved JBG Smith’s plans to replace Crystal Plaza One (2050 and 2051 S. Bell Street) with two multifamily towers, an “East” and “West” tower, and shift S. Clark Street to the east to create a new S. Clark-Bell Street.
RELATED PEOPLE
arlnow.com
Two Arlington nonprofits providing medical access to unhoused locals get grants from Dominion
Dominion Energy is providing grants to two Arlington nonprofits to help increase medical access to the county’s most vulnerable. The power company announced last night (Oct. 11) that its charitable foundation is providing $7,500 to PathForward for its “Mobile Medical Program” program and $5,000 to Arlington Free Clinic for medications and vaccinations.
arlnow.com
After crash, neighbors again concerned about intersection near Lubber Run Community Center
(Updated, 4:55 p.m.) A recent crash has renewed concerns about an intersection near the year-old Lubber Run Community Center. For years, the intersection of N. Park Drive and N. George Mason Drive in the Arlington Forest neighborhood has been a source of worry for neighbors. The mix of speeding, four lanes, and a lack of a traffic signal have resulted in too many vehicle crashes, residents told ARLnow.
arlnow.com
Morning Poll: How many pumpkins are you buying this year?
There’s a nip in the morning air, the leaves are starting to turn, sweaters have been moved to the top dresser drawers, and the citizenry of Arlington is switching from cold brews to hot coffees. Yes, it’s pumpkin season. And with Halloween less than three weeks away, we were...
arlnow.com
Needle Felting, Linocut, Suminagashi — Learn Something New That You’ll Love
Have you ever sculpted wool with a needle? You can learn needle felting at Art House 7 in one session and create a unique ornament or other piece of art. Sign up for one of our Morning Art Socials (adults), where you can also learn printmaking techniques such as Gelli Plates or linocut. Sessions are $50 or $60.
Comments / 0