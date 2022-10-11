JBG Smith is asking the Arlington County Board for more time to negotiate a lease with the county for a library inside one of its new buildings. In May 2021, the Arlington County Board approved JBG Smith’s plans to replace Crystal Plaza One (2050 and 2051 S. Bell Street) with two multifamily towers, an “East” and “West” tower, and shift S. Clark Street to the east to create a new S. Clark-Bell Street.

ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO