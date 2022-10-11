After a report that Brandy Norwood had to be hospitalized, the singer and actress shared an update on her Instagram while thanking her friends and family for their support. “To my beloved fam, friends, and starz thank you for sending love and light my way. I am following doctors’ orders and getting the rest I need due to dehydration and low amounts of nutrition,” she wrote in an Instagram Story. “Thank you for your prayers and support. Grateful for you all, see you soon.” She ended her message with heart and star emojis. Check out the Story in the screenshot below.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO