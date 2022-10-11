Read full article on original website
'New Amsterdam' Honored the Life of Schavaria Reeves During a Recent Episode
Any true television fan knows that there are a lot more moving parts to a show than just the actors on screen. Many large productions have literal armies of individuals working tirelessly on everything from lighting to makeup and even audio mixing, all necessary components of a great program. Article...
tvinsider.com
Watch Will Ferrell & Ryan Reynolds Tap Dance in ‘Spirited’ Trailer (VIDEO)
Apple TV+ has released the first trailer for its upcoming A Christmas Carol adaptation, Spirited, starring Will Ferrell, Ryan Reynolds, and Octavia Spencer. Set to land on the streamer on November 18, following its theatrical release on November 11, the holiday musical comedy reimagines the Charles Dickens’ classic from the perspective of the ghosts. The story centers on the Ghost of Christmas Present (Ferrell), who, each Christmas Eve, picks one dark soul to be reformed by a visit from three spirits.
tvinsider.com
‘The Equalizer’ Sneak Peek: Trish Meets Vi’s Family After ‘Amazing’ Night (VIDEO)
How are things going now that Aunt Vi (Lorraine Toussaint) and Trish (Gloria Reuben) have rekindled their relationship? Let’s let Trish answer that, based on how she describes the night before in TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek of the October 16 episode of The Equalizer. Just as Vi’s...
A Familiar Child Star Grows up to Appear on 'The Conners'
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for The Conners Season 5, Episode 4. The only thing now left of Roseanne on television is ABC’s The Conners, which is the reboot/spin-off series about Roseanne’s family after her passing. While some of the original characters from Roseanne are still in the series, The Conners has really expanded on the universe by bringing in more new characters, such as Caleb.
AOL Corp
'Wednesday' Stars Say Christina Ricci Is 'Electric' in Netflix Series (Exclusive)
When the official Wednesday trailer was released Saturday, there were plenty of surprises for fans to get excited about. For the cast of Netflix's anticipated new take on the iconic Addams Family daughter, two cameos revealed in the trailer -- Christina Ricci, marking her return to the franchise, and Fred Armisen, who was officially introduced as Uncle Fester -- were highlights of the drop.
Michael Callan, Actor in ‘West Side Story’ and ‘Cat Ballou,’ Dies at 86
The Philadelphia native also starred in 'Gidget Goes Hawaiian' and 'The Interns' and on the sitcom 'Occasional Wife.'. Michael Callan, the actor and dancer who portrayed Riff in the original Broadway production of West Side Story before starring in such films as Gidget Goes Hawaiian, The Interns and Cat Ballou, has died. He was 86.
BET
‘P-Valley' Star J. Alphonse Nicholson Marries In A Beautiful Los Angeles Wedding!
J. Alphonse Nicholson is married! According to Essence, the P-Valley actor tied the knot earlier this month to his longtime girlfriend Nafeesha with a lovely star-studded wedding. Here’s what we know about the ceremony held on October 7!. The media outlet reports that the pair exchanged vows in front...
‘Floribama Shore’ Star Gus Smyrnios Marries Samantha ‘Sami’ Carucci: Excited for ‘The Rest of Our Lives’
They do! Floribama Shore star Gus Smyrinos married Samantha "Sami" Carucci nearly one year after their romantic beachside proposal. "Here’s to a lifetime with you, Mrs. Smyrnios 💍," the reality TV personality, 27, wrote via Instagram on Sunday, October 9, alongside several snapshots from the big day, including one of him kissing his new bride […]
Chicago P.D. Star Benjamin Levy Aguilar Breaks Down Torres' Intense Transformation, Plus 'Beautiful' Upton Moments That Were Cut
Torres was on a wild ride in Chicago P.D.'s latest episode, and the actor shared that it originally included some beautiful moments with Upton.
Actress Eileen Ryan, Sean Penn's Mom, Dead at 94
Hollywood has lost a beloved star. Actress Eileen Ryan—mom to actor Sean Penn, composer Michael Penn and the late Chris Penn—died at her home in Malibu on Oct. 9, her publicist confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter. A cause of death has yet to be revealed for Eileen, whose passing comes just a week before her 95th birthday.
Austin Stoker, Star of ‘Assault on Precinct 13’ and ‘Sheba, Baby,’ Dies at 92
Austin Stoker, a veteran actor who most notably starred in John Carpenter’s sophomore feature “Assault on Precinct 13” and co-starred with Pam Grier in the 1975 blaxploitation feature “Sheba, Baby,” died Friday of renal failure at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. He was 92. Details regarding Stoker’s death were shared by his wife of 43 years, Robin Stoker, on her personal Facebook Monday evening. Robin called Austin “the love of my life” in her tribute. In another tribute, actor and director Bill Duke hailed Stoker as “one of Hollywood’s unsung actors” and shared his blessings to his family. In the landmark independent...
tvinsider.com
Get to Know the Real-Life Stalking Case Behind Netflix’s ‘The Watcher’
The New Jersey town of Westfield has been named one of the safest communities in the United States, but try telling that to Derek and Maria Broaddus, whose real-life stalking horror story is now the basis of the new Netflix drama The Watcher, premiering on Thursday, October 13. “The Watcher”...
tvinsider.com
‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Boss on Serena’s Decision Not to Shoot [Spoiler]
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5 Episode 6 “Together.”]. After June (Elisabeth Moss) and Luke (O-T Fagbenle) are captured and separated, it’s probably not a surprise to her that she finds herself staring down a gun by the end of the latest Handmaid’s Tale episode. But what does follow very much is.
tvinsider.com
Brandy Shares Update After Report of Hospitalization, Says She’s ‘Following Doctors’ Orders’
After a report that Brandy Norwood had to be hospitalized, the singer and actress shared an update on her Instagram while thanking her friends and family for their support. “To my beloved fam, friends, and starz thank you for sending love and light my way. I am following doctors’ orders and getting the rest I need due to dehydration and low amounts of nutrition,” she wrote in an Instagram Story. “Thank you for your prayers and support. Grateful for you all, see you soon.” She ended her message with heart and star emojis. Check out the Story in the screenshot below.
tvinsider.com
‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 Adds ‘Black Sails’ Star Hannah New
The cast is continuing to expand for Bridgerton‘s upcoming third season as Black Sails star Hannah New has joined the hit Netflix period drama as a firebrand widow. According to Deadline, New will play Lady Tilley Arnold, who was widowed at an early age. She basks in the privileges and power that come with being at the helm of her former husband’s estate and lives her life on her own terms with financial independence and sexual freedom. Details on her story and relation to the other characters have not yet been revealed.
tvinsider.com
‘The Midnight Club’ Bosses Break Down That Pivotal Green Day Moment (VIDEO)
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Season 1 of The Midnight Club.]. Creator Mike Flanagan‘s latest Netflix series The Midnight Club is another turning point for the horror extraordinaire — one that dives deep into 1990s nostalgia. For starters, it’s Flanagan’s first open-ended series. It hasn’t been...
tvinsider.com
‘The Mosquito Coast’: The Fox Family’s Paths Diverge in Season 2 Trailer (VIDEO)
Apple TV+ is giving The Mosquito Coast fans a first look at the upcoming second season of the drama with a brand new trailer teasing plenty of action and family turmoil. Set to return Friday, November 4, the show will have one episode on premiere day and will drop subsequent installments each Friday through Friday, January 6, 2023. Based on the acclaimed best-selling novel by author Paul Theroux, the series sees his actor nephew, Justin Theroux, return as Allie Fox, a brilliant inventor and stubborn idealist who uproots his family on a quest to find refuge from the U.S. government, cartels, and hitmen.
tvinsider.com
Will ‘The Voice’ Be the Same Without Blake Shelton? (POLL)
The Voice is going to lose its last remaining original coach, Blake Shelton, after Season 23’s spring run on NBC. The news was announced alongside the casting of Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper as Season 23 coaches who will appear alongside Shelton and returning star Kelly Clarkson. Appearing as a coach since the show’s 2011 debut, a lot has changed for the music competition series in the years since, particularly on the coach’s panel, but one thing has remained the same: Shelton’s presence.
tvinsider.com
‘American Idol’ Runner-Up Willie Spence Dies in Car Crash
Willie Spence, a singer who finished as runner-up on Season 19 of American Idol last year, has died. He was 23. The Douglas, Tennessee native was killed after being involved in a motor vehicle accident, according to a report from local news outlet DouglasNow. Singer-songwriter and fellow American Idol runner-up Katharine McPhee confirmed the news on her Instagram Story on Tuesday, October 11, posting a message alongside a video of herself and Spence.
tvinsider.com
An All-Star ‘Watcher,’ Blacklist Classics on TCM, Get Your Kicks in ‘Atlanta,’ Fighting the ‘Good Fight’
Friday the 13th is on Thursday this October, occasion enough for The Watcher, a creepy Netflix limited series. Turner Classic Movies acknowledges the 75th anniversary of the Hollywood Blacklist with screenings of High Noon and On the Waterfront, plus a documentary short. FX’s Atlanta delivers one of its wildest episodes to date, with a hunt for limited-edition sneakers going sideways. Another series in its final season, The Good Fight, finds the Chicago lawyers fighting bureaucracy on their day off.
