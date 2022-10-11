ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

Comments / 0

Related
WTVM

Gorgeous afternoons ahead, Big chill next week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A nice few days are ahead; the mornings will be quite cool and the afternoons mild to warm. A strong cold front moves in next week sending us the coldest air of the season so far. Nothing but sun as we wrap up the workweek on...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Columbus woman in coma after weekend drag racing accident on MLK Blvd

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A two vehicle accident happening Sunday on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Shepherd Drive in Columbus leaves a local woman still in the hospital on tonight, fighting for her life. Jennifer Gayle Durham is in the intensive care unit at Piedmont Columbus Regional. Her daughter...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Columbus church, car dealership host candy event for Halloween

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A local church and car dealership are teaming up for a big family event with a lot of candy leading up to Halloween. Solid Rock and Headquarter Nissan are putting on ‘Candyfest’ at the church, which will have a Ferris wheel, axe throwing, inflatables, hay rides and trunk or treat.
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Pope’s Haunted Farm now open for season

SALEM, Ala. (WTVM) - This Halloween season is full of more tricks than treats. Pope’s Haunted Farm is open for the season and we are screaming... with joy, of course!. Pope’s has four different attractions for visitors:. Haunted Hayride (Body Snatchers): Over 1 mile ride through the woods...
SALEM, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Columbus, GA
WTVM

Auburn to hold annual Downtown Trick or Treat on Halloween

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn’s annual Downtown Trick or Treat is returning this Halloween!. On Monday, Oct. 31, children and families are invited to trick or treat for candy from 6 - 8 p.m. The event will feature a DJ, face painting, a firetruck on display and so much more.
AUBURN, AL
WTVM

Opelika family to appear on episode of Family Feud

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Like game shows? Survey says, an Opelika business owner and her family are appearing on Family Feud this month. In October of last year, the Anderson family reunited at a funeral for their aunt. As they were trying to cheer up their younger cousin, who had a close relationship with the aunt, they had an idea to record an audition tape for Family Feud to brighten the mood.
OPELIKA, AL
WTVM

Victim from recent Columbus apartment fire speaks

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A woman who was able to make a daring escape from a recent apartment fire in Columbus speaks. The fire left one man dead and another person seriously injured. Around 4 a.m. on Oct. 12, Columbus firefighters responded to an apartment fire at the Trails at...
COLUMBUS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Humid
WTVM

INTERVIEW: Columbus ministry to hold 48-hour tent worship event

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There’s a special event on Oct. 14 in Columbus that starts 48 hours straight of worship. prayer and gospel proclamation under a tent, and it’s called ‘Tent the City.’. Harvest Day Outreach Coordinator Blake Russell joins News Leader 9 in studio to talk...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Pet(s) of the Week: Big Valley Animal Rescue

VALLEY, Ala. (WTVM) - It’s time for our favorite time of the week, where we get to show you furry friends that are in need of their ‘fur’-ever homes! Pet of the Week is here with a few pups from Big Valley Animal Rescue in Valley, Alabama. It’s almost time for the holidays and all these furry friends want is a family to call their own.
VALLEY, AL
WTVM

Six injured in shooting on 50th Ave. SW in Lanett

LANETT, Ala. (WTVM) - Lanett police are investigating after six people were shot and injured Thursday night. On October 13, at approximately 9:41 p.m., officers received a call to the 1900 block of 50th Avenue SW in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officials determined that there were six people suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
LANETT, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WTVM

Opelika police searching for suspects in Ulta theft

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika police are investigating a property theft at an Ulta on Enterprise Drive. According to authorities, security footage shows two adult suspects with a juvenile going into the store at about 3 p.m. The suspects’ descriptions can be seen in the photos below:. Police...
OPELIKA, AL
WTVM

Funeral arrangements set for Columbus family killed in car crash

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We have funeral information for the Jakes’ family, killed on the way back from their son’s football game in Thomasville, Georgia last week. Family and friends are invited to attend funeral services for Byron, Katrina, and Kamryn Jakes. It will be Saturday, Oct. 22...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

14-year-old arrested for fatal shooting in Americus

AMERICUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A 14-year-old is behind bars for killing a man in Americus. Shortly after midnight on Thursday, officials responded to a call about a shooting at a home on East Forsyth Street. When they arrived on scene, they found 19-year-old Karl Styles injured. Styles was taken to Phoebe Putney in Albany where he later died.
AMERICUS, GA
WTVM

Auburn standoff suspect dies in Lee County Jail, says coroner

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A death investigation is underway at the Lee County Jail. Lee County Coroner Daniel Sexton confirmed on October 12, at approximately 7:00 p.m., Randy Navarre was discovered unresponsive in his cell. Officials say the inmate used a sheet and hung it from the ceiling. Navarre...
LEE COUNTY, AL
WTVM

WestRock union employees walk away from big payouts in rejecting deal

Cottonton, Ala. (WTVM) - The lockout at the Russell County WestRock Paper Mill continues while negotiations for a new contract between the United Steel Workers Unions (USW) have essentially come to an end. The stalemate comes down to pay for overtime hours for workers and the company’s offer to “purchase” those rights to overtime pay from them.
COTTONTON, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy