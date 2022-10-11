Read full article on original website
Watch a dominant future Buckeye Will Smith in action on Friday night
Bucknuts was at the Dublin (Ohio) Coffman at Upper Arlington (Ohio) game on Friday night in a game that was a matchup of teams that both entered the game with 6-2 records. Coffman lost to Upper Arlington 17-7, but Ohio State defensive tackle commitment Will Smith was spectacular and was big in keeping Coffman in the game.
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State safety announced as highest graded at position by PFF
Ohio State is on a tear once more. To no one’s surprise, players are being applauded for their work so far this season. Buckeyes safety Lathan Ransom was named Pro Football Focus’ highest-graded safety at the midway point of the 2022 season. Ransom has been a consistent playmaker on the back end for new defensive coordinator Jim Knowles in coverage.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Offers Fast-Rising 2025 Running Back Ousmane Kromah, OSU Commits Take to Social Media to Help Push for Five-star DE Damon Wilson
Ohio State has expressed interest in a fast-rising running back in the class of 2025. Georgia prospect Ousmane Kromah was offered by Ohio State on Friday, as running backs coach Tony Alford stopped by Lee County High School (Leesburg, Georgia) to extend the offer personally. While the 5-foot-11, 180-pound Kromah...
buckeyesports.com
“An Honor” For Emma Shumate To Play At Ohio State
It’s seemingly a match made in heaven between Ohio State and guard Emma Shumate. Raised in Dresden, Ohio, and playing high school basketball for Newark under head coach and her father, J.R. Shumate, the Buckeyes were the relative hometown college team for Emma, considered one of the top prospects in the 2021 recruiting class.
Why does Ohio State football coach Ryan Day wear black on game days?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football coach Ryan Day always wears a black shirt and black hat on game days due to superstition, though not necessarily his superstition. Answering a listener question on his weekly radio show Thursday, Day said the style mandate began before he was officially head coach.
thecomeback.com
Athletic director reveals potential Ohio Stadium changes
Ohio Stadium, the iconic home venue of the Ohio State Buckeyes football team, is celebrating its 100th anniversary this season. The stadium will still host Ohio State home games for the foreseeable future, but athletic director Gene Smith hasn’t ruled out one potential change: the stadium’s name. According...
High school football scores and highlights for Week 9
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Week nine of the Ohio high school football regular season is here as teams across Central Ohio make a push to get in the playoffs and improve their seeding in the postseason. Below is a look at the games that will be featured on Football Friday Nite at 11:15 on NBC4. […]
Columbus hosting Major League Pickleball tournament with largest purse to date
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Major League Pickleball is in Columbus this weekend as the city hosts the tournament with the league’s largest ever purse: $100,000. The Columbus team, aptly named “The Bus” hopes to bring it home. “I love our chances,” said team owner David Kass. “We made a couple of offseason moves between this event […]
The uniform change you’ll see among Ohio troopers
The Ohio State Highway Patrol has expanded its tattoo acceptance among troopers and the change is taking effect "immediately."
WHIZ
Fink’s Friday Night Scoreboard
Watkins clinches its first LCL Buckeye Title since 2006. The Blue Devils fall to 3-6 on the season. They’ll host Logan next Friday. Generals claim the MVL Big School Title with the win. Coshocton: 21 West Muskingum: 34 FINAL. The Tornadoes move to 7-2 on the year. Ty Shawger...
WLWT 5
OSHP announces change to uniform policy for tattooed troopers
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol has announced a change to its uniform policy when it comes to tattooed troopers. The division says, effective immediately, current troopers, as well as potential applicants, will be permitted to wear OSHP's long-sleeve shirts to cover tattoos. "We are, and always...
Steakhouse leaving Easton Town Center in early 2023
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A steakhouse in Easton Town Center is preparing to close its kitchen after 20 years. At the end of its lease with no options for renewal, the Smith & Wollensky Restaurant Group is poised to close at the end of January 2023 in hopes of relocating elsewhere in Columbus, according to […]
Jack Nicklaus-affiliated Muirfield Village Golf Club properties sell for $2.4M
DUBLIN, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Two lots spanning more than 3 acres of prime real estate at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin recently sold to an investor for $2.4 million. A 1.3-acre site at 5320 Muirfield Court and a 1.8-acre property at 5311 Muirfield Court were purchased by Romeo Matthew J & Jenna […]
columbusmonthly.com
Muralist Mandi Caskey Burns Down the House in Whitehall
The Columbus artist’s first performance piece featured a majestic inferno, melted siding, a torrential downpour, awestruck children and a rainbow. No torrent of rain could stop Mandi Caskey. On Aug. 20, the Columbus artist delivered a fiery performance at the abandoned Woodcliff condo complex in Whitehall—one that featured a mural going up in flames while another melted from the heat.
Police: Boy, 13, dead in west Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A teenage boy is dead following a shooting on the west side of Columbus, according to Columbus police. Police said officers responded to a call for a shooting at approximately 5:46 p.m. Wednesday on the 800 block of Wedgewood Drive. The victim, identified by police at the scene as a 13-year-old […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
23 charged in large-scale drug trafficking operation
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The United States Justice Department indicted 12 new defendants today in federal court as part of the D.O.J’s work to dismantle a large-scale drug trafficking operation. The announcement came earlier today. Federal officials released a statement saying, “A multi-agency law enforcement task force initially announced...
Announcement ends speculation that Indiana could get massive EV battery plant
GREENSBURG, Ind. — It appears Indiana won't be the home for a joint venture to produce batteries for Honda electric vehicles after all. It was announced in August that the production of advanced lithium-ion cells would likely take place in a new plant near Marysville, Ohio, or Greensburg, Indiana, where Honda has factories that make models such as the Accord, CR-V and Civic.
WLWT 5
Search warrants served at 5 Ohio businesses in connection with illegal gambling investigation
HILLSBORO, Ohio — An investigation is underway into five businesses. in connection with an illegal gambling operation. According to the Ohio Casino Control Commission, the businesses are in Hillsboro and Greenfield. More than 300 gambling machines were seized along with cash, documents and more. WLWT is working to find...
Ohio man involved in catfishing scam ring gets prison time
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Canal Winchester man who netted $1.3 million through catfishing scams will face time in prison, and also owes restitution payments to money laundering victims. Seth Nyamekye, 40, was sentenced to 60 months in prison Thursday, according to Southern District of Ohio U.S. Attorney Kenneth Parker. A federal grand jury found […]
13 accused gang members arrested in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Thirteen alleged members of a street gang operating in Columbus have been arrested as part of a week-long operation. The Columbus Division of Police, in conjunction with the ATF Task Force and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, started Operation Mind Your Manors on Oct. 4 and wrapped up the operation on […]
