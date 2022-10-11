ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lioness Ella Toone on getting papped, self-care, and her friendship with Alessia Russo

By Imy Brighty-Potts
 5 days ago

You’d think when you spend most of your time in sports kit, you’d be eager to get away from it – but not self-confessed trainer-addict and football star Ella Toone.

“I’m big into trainers, my mum gets annoyed because I keep bringing more of them home,” the 23-year-old says sheepishly.

So what did she treat herself to after England won the Euro 2022 competition this summer? New sneakers, of course.

“I got a nice pair of Christian Dior trainers, luckily my mum and dad didn’t know what they were or how much they cost,” the midfielder reveals, laughing.

For Toone, it goes deeper than just liking the aesthetic and sporty style. “I think taking care of how I look is huge for my self-care. I always have my nails, eyelashes and eyebrows done. I have a saying: ‘Look good, feel good, play good’,” she explains.

Toone scored in the nail-biting Euros final against Germany, helping lead the team to victory. How did it feel to snatch the win?

“It’s hard to sum up,” she says. “It was unbelievable, it will stay with me for life. I started at a grassroots club and just won a home Euros for England. I’m only 23, and I have achieved so much in such a short period of time.”

She’s quick to mention her close-knit group of friends and family. “To share such a special moment with my family was something we all dreamed of – they’ve been on this journey with me,” she says. “To see the support I got all summer was amazing. Family is massive for me, and they sacrificed so much for me.”

She’s in a relationship with professional footballer Joe Bunney, who she says “understands what it’s like to play the game”, while adding with a laugh that she “could teach him a thing or two on the pitch”.

Her friendships help keep her grounded. She says of fellow Lioness and Manchester United teammate, Alessia Russo: “We have been on this journey together. I remember getting called up to my first England camp and thinking she was cool and I wanted to be her mate. It was a special night out after the win, I won with my best mate by my side and our families with us.”

The win signalled a huge change in Toone’s life, as well.

“It was all suddenly very different. We knew things were going to change, but didn’t know how much,” she reflects.

“I get papped and I get recognised walking down the street now. I have to make sure I look presentable every day, I have to be careful I’m not eating pasties when I should be doing something healthy.”

But she is resolute in the fact that she is “still a normal girl playing football, and now using my platform to help promote grassroots sport”.

Toone knows how important role models can be. “When I was younger, I went to a meet and greet with them [England players Ellen White and Jill Scott] and now I am playing with them,” she says. “They have been massive for the growth of women’s football. When I made my England debut, it was Jill’s 150th cap, and sharing that with her was amazing. I want to achieve that too.”

This October, Tesco will celebrate pledging £100m to good causes through its Community Grants scheme. Working with Tesco on their Golden Community Grants Campaign, Toone has seen the impact of money going directly to communities, supporting grassroots sports.

“Giving so much to help different people is only going to help grow the game, and will give everyone an equal opportunity to get into football. This money can do so much, from sorting out facilities, putting on events and even feeding empty tummies,” says Toone. “The main thing for women’s football is creating that opportunity.”

Ella Toone has teamed up with Tesco to launch its ‘Tesco Golden Community Grants Campaign’. They are surprising 100 local projects each with a share of £1 million, and each one will receive a special £10,000 Golden Community Grant.

