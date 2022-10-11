ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Mahsa Amini protest song receives 95,000 submissions for Grammy award

By Furvah Shah
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nmHUM_0iUJeoHy00

An Iranian protest song in response to the death of Mahsa Amini has received around 95,000 submissions for a new Grammy award.

A special category, titled “Best Song for Social Change” was created earlier this year by the Recording Academy to recognise songs with profound social influence and impact.

“Baraye” by 25-year-old Iranian musician, Shervin Hajipour, went viral following the death of 22-year-old Amini in Tehran, Iran on 16 September.

Amini – also known by her Kurdish name, Jina Amini – died after being detained by so-called “morality police” for allegedly not following the country’s strict dress code while visiting the capital city, with protests erupting worldwide in the aftermath.

“Baraye” was written in tribute to Amini, and has received more than 40 million listens across multiple social media platforms.

The word “baraye” means “for” or “because of” in Persian and in the song, Hajipour sings lyrics such as, “to dance in the streets, to kiss loved ones” and “for women, life, freedom,” which have been chanted during protests following Amini’s death.

Hajipour was reportedly arrested by Iranian authorities on 29 September following the song’s release but has since been let out on bail.

After his arrest, the song was taken down from his social media platforms over copyright infringement complaints, but the track is still gaining popularity and has been sung at demonstrations worldwide.

In an Instagram post on Sunday (9 October), Hajipour denied any links to any “movement or organisation outside the country” and said his song was only meant to “express solidarity with the people”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dM5Wm_0iUJeoHy00

In a statement, Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr said: “The Academy is deeply moved by the overwhelming volume of submissions for Shervin Hajipour’s ‘Baraye’ for our new Special Merit Award, Best Song for Social Change.

“While we cannot predict who might win the award, we are humbled by the knowledge that the Academy is a platform for people who want to show support for the idea that music is a powerful catalyst for change.

“The Academy steadfastly supports freedom of expression and art that’s created to empower communities in need. Because music serves the world, and the Recording Academy exists to serve music.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Renowned NYC musician dies by assisted suicide in Switzerland after having ‘completed life’

A renowned genre-bending drummer who played with musicians from Michael Stipe to Herbie Hancock died by assisted suicide in Switzerland after having “completed life”.Anton Fier, 66, travelled to Basel, Switzerland, where he died by assisted suicide at the Pegasos clinic on 14 September, according to a cremation notice.Exit International director Philip Nitschke told The Independent that Fier was not suffering from terminal illness, but wanted to die on his own terms after feeling he had accomplished everything he could in life.Dr Nitschke said Fier joined Exit, which provides advice to people over 50 looking to end their lives, in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Tilda Swinton Buttons Into Eyeball Gown and Pointed Heels at Academy Museum Gala 2022

Tilda Swinton brought surrealist style to the 2022 Academy Museum Gala, where she was honored with the Visionary Award. Held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, the second annual event honored Swinton with the award for advancing the art of cinema through her performances. While arriving at the museum in Los Angeles, Swinton wore a dynamic gown by Schiaparelli. Designed by Daniel Roseberry, the Oscar-winning star’s ensemble featured a long-sleeved silhouette with padded shoulders and a long hem. The number gained a sophisticated spin from a button-up front with sculpted gold buttons, creating a thigh-high silhouette. Swinton’s outfit also epitomized Schiaparelli’s signature...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

The Independent

883K+
Followers
285K+
Post
435M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy