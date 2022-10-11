ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Donegal explosion victim’s coffin removed from chapel before funeral mass

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

The coffin of James O’Flaherty, who died in the explosion at Applegreen service station in the village of Creeslough in County Donegal on Friday, was removed from a chapel of in Letterkenny ahead of his funeral mass.

Originally from Sydney , Australia , Mr O’Flaherty lived in Dunfanaghy, just miles from Creeslough.

He worked as an engineer managing large projects around the world and had worked in Australia, France, the UK and the US.

Mr O’Flaherty is survived by his wife Tracey, his son Hamish, brother John and other extended family members.

The Independent

