Industry is ‘really addictive television’

By Independent TV
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

Independent TV’s Jacob Stolworthy praises “gripping and addictive” HBO banking drama Industry , saying that “it really lends itself to the binging model” of television .

Mickey Down and Konrad Kay’s series follows a group of young graduates competing for positions at Pierpoint & Co, a prestigious investment bank in London.

Jacob credits the showrunners’ experience working in finance for the show’s realistic portrayal of the cut-throat world of investment banking , but adds that they’re also “really good at writing TV”.

The full episode of Binge or Bin is streaming now on Independent TV.

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

