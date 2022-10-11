ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WRAL News

In North Carolina, here's when you must ID yourself to police

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — North Carolina has no "stop and identify" statute. It means officers cannot ask you to identify yourself except under certain circumstances. "They have to have some sort of ... what they call ... reasonable articulable suspicion in order to stop you,” said attorney Meredith Cairo. “That some sort of crime [is] occurring.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WSAZ

Police: 5 killed, including officer, in N. Carolina shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Five people were killed by a shooter who opened fire along a walking trail in North Carolina’s capital city on Thursday and eluded police for hours before he was cornered in a home and arrested, police said. An off-duty police officer was among those...
RALEIGH, NC
State
North Carolina State
NBC News

North Carolina restaurant that kept staff’s tips ordered to pay $157,287 in back wages

An investigation by government officials has found that the owners of an eatery in North Carolina have to pay up. On Oct. 11, the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division announced the results of an investigation of a Goldsboro-based restaurant’s wage practices. Investigators found that Mugen Inc. — operating as Jay’s Kitchen — kept workers from receiving the full wages they were owed. By keeping portions of their earned tips, owners were ordered to pay $157,287 in back wages for 65 workers who were affected by the illegal labor practices.
GOLDSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Here are North Carolina’s least safe and safest cities

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Safety is often the number one priority when searching for a new home. Whether it be feeling safe from crime, natural disasters or financial crises, everyone seeks security and comfort in their environments. Based on these factors, WalletHub has created a ranking comparing 180 U.S. cities based on how safe […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WNCT

NC Oyster Week highlights importance of industry in ENC

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) – It’s the start of wild oyster season, and also North Carolina Oyster Week, highlighting the importance of oyster farming in our coastal waterways. The week is all about the expanding oyster industry with harvesters, markets and restaurants all helping the economy and environment. One farmer in Beaufort said North Carolina has […]
WRAL

NC Mutual, once 'Black Wall Street' icon, begins liquidation

North Carolina Mutual Life Insurance Company started in 1898 by seven Black men. It became the largest and oldest Black-owned insurance company in the country. North Carolina Mutual Life Insurance Company started in 1898 by seven Black men. It became the largest and oldest Black-owned insurance company in the country.
WBTW News13

North Carolina man turns $20 lottery ticket into $100,000 prize

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville man who bought a $20 lottery ticket is now $100,000 richer. North Carolina Education Lottery officials said Tuesday that Tamangus McKinnon is the latest big winner in the Platinum game. McKinnon bought his ticket at the Ponderosa Exxon on Yadkin Road in Fayetteville. He collected his prize Monday at […]
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WECT

‘The North Carolina coast is the Napa Valley of oysters’: Oyster expert talks about importance of the shellfish in our environment

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) Like a fine Napa Valley wine, oysters take time to grow, nurture, and harvest. “I have heard that the North Carolina coast is the Napa Valley of oysters. We have some of the most delicious juicy oysters around,” said Bonnie Mitchell, Coastal Education Coordinator with the North Carolina Coastal Federation.
kiss951.com

Two Of The Safest Cities In The Country Are In North Carolina

Safety can apply to a multitude of things these days. You have physical safety, financial safety, job security, safety, on the roads, etc. Your safety can be threatened in so many ways. But you want to feel safe. So what do you do? Well for starters you want to settle down in an area where you feel safe. Whether that’s a gated community or an area with a low crime rate, it all depends on your risk tolerance. If you live in North Carolina what are the safest cities you can settle in? The good news is that two NC cities are among the top 15 safest in the country. This is according to a new study by WalletHub.
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in North Carolina

There is no doubt that North Carolina has stunning beaches and charming small cities, but it also has fantastic restaurants, and anyone who has visited this beautiful state before can confirm this. To prove it , here is a list of four amazing pizza places in North Carolina that are highly praised for their exquisite food and impeccable service.
GOLDSBORO, NC

