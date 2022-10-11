Read full article on original website
wraltechwire.com
Electrification news: NC now 4th in solar power; EV sales, charging port installs climb
RALEIGH – North Carolina ranks fourth in the nation for solar power generation, a new analysis finds. Plus sales of electric vehicles and charging port installations in the state are surging. According to the report, Renewables on the Rise, North Carolina has experienced a 56-fold increase in the amount...
Coronavirus updates for Oct. 13: Here’s what to know in North Carolina this week
About 67% of people in the state have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
In North Carolina, here's when you must ID yourself to police
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — North Carolina has no "stop and identify" statute. It means officers cannot ask you to identify yourself except under certain circumstances. "They have to have some sort of ... what they call ... reasonable articulable suspicion in order to stop you,” said attorney Meredith Cairo. “That some sort of crime [is] occurring.
WSAZ
Police: 5 killed, including officer, in N. Carolina shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Five people were killed by a shooter who opened fire along a walking trail in North Carolina’s capital city on Thursday and eluded police for hours before he was cornered in a home and arrested, police said. An off-duty police officer was among those...
carolinajournal.com
N.C. Treasurer puts the brakes on hiring of new Spring Lake town manager
N.C. State Treasurer Dale Folwell will not approve payment for Spring Lake's newly hired town manager Justine Jones. Based on her previous experiences with Kenly and Richland County, S.C., Folwell doesn't believe she is the right fit for the town. Spring Lake has faced two audits in 10 years that...
North Carolina restaurant that kept staff’s tips ordered to pay $157,287 in back wages
An investigation by government officials has found that the owners of an eatery in North Carolina have to pay up. On Oct. 11, the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division announced the results of an investigation of a Goldsboro-based restaurant’s wage practices. Investigators found that Mugen Inc. — operating as Jay’s Kitchen — kept workers from receiving the full wages they were owed. By keeping portions of their earned tips, owners were ordered to pay $157,287 in back wages for 65 workers who were affected by the illegal labor practices.
wccbcharlotte.com
Police Departments Across North Carolina Are Now Handling Mental Health Calls Differently
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — When someone calls 911 for an emergency, police departments are now tasked with figuring out how to respond if the call is centered around a mental health crisis. Police departments across North Carolina are increasing a focus on mental health awareness by changing the way they respond to mental health calls.
wcti12.com
NC Attorney General Stein in New Bern, announces massive settlement with pharma companies
NEW BERN, Craven County — Counties across our area are getting millions of dollars of funding to help address the opioid epidemic, thanks to a $26 billion settlement with the nation’s top major pharmaceutical distributors. North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein, a lead negotiator in the settlement, met...
Here are North Carolina’s least safe and safest cities
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Safety is often the number one priority when searching for a new home. Whether it be feeling safe from crime, natural disasters or financial crises, everyone seeks security and comfort in their environments. Based on these factors, WalletHub has created a ranking comparing 180 U.S. cities based on how safe […]
thecentersquare.com
North Carolina contractors barred from doing business after scamming residents for hurricane work
(The Center Square) — Two contractors have been banned from doing business in North Carolina after Attorney General Josh Stein won judgements against them for scamming vulnerable residents. Stein won a default judgements against Dennis Daugherty, Jr., his Illinois-based business Green Lantern Services LLC, and his North Carolina-based company...
wfmynews2.com
North Carolina’s barbecue history
North Carolina has a lot to brag about, including its delicious barbecue. The High Point Museum can tell you all about it.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
NC State Fair announces winners of giant pumpkin, watermelon competition
RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — The North Carolina State Fair kicks off Thursday afternoon and runs through October 23rd. If you plan to attend, you have the opportunity to see some of the largest pumpkins and watermelons in the state. The winners of a giant pumpkin and watermelon competition were...
NC Oyster Week highlights importance of industry in ENC
BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) – It’s the start of wild oyster season, and also North Carolina Oyster Week, highlighting the importance of oyster farming in our coastal waterways. The week is all about the expanding oyster industry with harvesters, markets and restaurants all helping the economy and environment. One farmer in Beaufort said North Carolina has […]
WRAL
NC Mutual, once 'Black Wall Street' icon, begins liquidation
North Carolina Mutual Life Insurance Company started in 1898 by seven Black men. It became the largest and oldest Black-owned insurance company in the country. North Carolina Mutual Life Insurance Company started in 1898 by seven Black men. It became the largest and oldest Black-owned insurance company in the country.
Mom ‘screamed for like 20 minutes’ after getting a life-changing email from NC lottery
“I think I scared my family,” she said.
North Carolina man turns $20 lottery ticket into $100,000 prize
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville man who bought a $20 lottery ticket is now $100,000 richer. North Carolina Education Lottery officials said Tuesday that Tamangus McKinnon is the latest big winner in the Platinum game. McKinnon bought his ticket at the Ponderosa Exxon on Yadkin Road in Fayetteville. He collected his prize Monday at […]
WECT
‘The North Carolina coast is the Napa Valley of oysters’: Oyster expert talks about importance of the shellfish in our environment
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) Like a fine Napa Valley wine, oysters take time to grow, nurture, and harvest. “I have heard that the North Carolina coast is the Napa Valley of oysters. We have some of the most delicious juicy oysters around,” said Bonnie Mitchell, Coastal Education Coordinator with the North Carolina Coastal Federation.
kiss951.com
Two Of The Safest Cities In The Country Are In North Carolina
Safety can apply to a multitude of things these days. You have physical safety, financial safety, job security, safety, on the roads, etc. Your safety can be threatened in so many ways. But you want to feel safe. So what do you do? Well for starters you want to settle down in an area where you feel safe. Whether that’s a gated community or an area with a low crime rate, it all depends on your risk tolerance. If you live in North Carolina what are the safest cities you can settle in? The good news is that two NC cities are among the top 15 safest in the country. This is according to a new study by WalletHub.
Balance of power: Why North Carolina might be 'the most under the radar state’ this midterm election
Cook Political Report Senate Editor Jessica Taylor joins Chuck Todd at the big board to discuss Senate control ahead of the midterm elections. Taylor says North Carolina is the “most under the radar state” this November, but she thinks “it tilts slightly toward Republicans.” Oct. 12, 2022.
4 Great Pizza Places in North Carolina
There is no doubt that North Carolina has stunning beaches and charming small cities, but it also has fantastic restaurants, and anyone who has visited this beautiful state before can confirm this. To prove it , here is a list of four amazing pizza places in North Carolina that are highly praised for their exquisite food and impeccable service.
