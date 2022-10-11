ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
N’Golo Kante suffers fresh injury setback as Chelsea gear up for AC Milan clash

N’Golo Kante has suffered a fresh setback in his battle to shake off his latest hamstring injury.

The Chelsea midfielder did not travel to Italy for Tuesday’s Champions League clash with AC Milan and it’s unclear when he will return to action.

“N’Golo, we’re just waiting - he had a reaction in training - we’re just waiting for news on that,” Blues boss Graham Potter said of the latest setback, adding that it’s “disappointing” and “not ideal”.

