Pinstripe Alley
How can Yankees hitters beat Shane Bieber in the postseason again?
The height of the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on society came in 2020, and while it drastically changed the most meaningful parts of life, simple distractions like baseball were affected as well. When MLB returned in July, it did so without fans, making ballparks around the country quite eerie. In October especially, it was disheartening not to hear the crowd roar. That was the atmosphere for the start of the temporarily expanded 2020 postseason, when the New York Yankees traveled to face the now-Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field in one of eight Wild Card Series.
New York Yankees turn to Gerrit Cole to stave off elimination against Cleveland Guardians Sunday
Gerrit Cole starts Sunday night for New York, looking to send the ALDS to a decisive Game 5 back home in the Bronx.
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees History: The balk that helped the 1952 Bombers win a World Series
Through five games of the 1952 World Series, the Yankees were in a bit of trouble. While the two teams had gone back and forth in the first four games, the Dodgers had taken the fifth in what had to be frustrating fashion for the Yankees. The AL champs had lost a late lead and then lost in extra innings after not recording any sort of baserunner after the fifth inning.
Pinstripe Alley
MLB Playoff Roundup: NLCS set; Astros await opponent
The Yankees played good baseball for eight innings, but with a chance to take a series lead over the Guardians, crapped the bed behind a tiring Wandy Peralta and Clarke Schmidt. Their only hope now is with Gerrit Cole hopefully allowing this series to go the distance and bring it back to The Bronx for Game 5 tomorrow.
Pinstripe Alley
ALDS Game 3 Player of the Game: Oswaldo Cabrera
For the second day in a row, the Yankees lost in heartbreaking fashion to the Cleveland Guardians in the ALDS. New York now finds itself down 2-1 in the series after a reassuring start in Game 1. If I could make “the bloop hit” the Player of the Game (for really the second straight game), I would. But alas, there were still some Yankees who had solid days. Oswaldo Cabrera stood out the most in a terrific showing.
Pinstripe Alley
Performance Enhancing Drugs (PEDs)/ Steroids do exactly what they say!!
Do Performance Enhancing Drugs (PEDs)/ steroids increase a MLB player’s ability to hit with power and therefore, hit more home runs?? Quite a controversial question. Personally, my answer is absolutely yes!! Otherwise, why would professional athletes take PEDs/ steroids??. In an article posted by ESPN - MLB, the Steroid...
Pinstripe Alley
ALDS Game 3: New York Yankees vs. Cleveland Guardians
One way or the other, this ALDS will see a massive shift in momentum and odds after tonight, with one team guaranteed to be one win away from advancing. After yesterday’s sleepy 4-2 loss to the Guardians, the onus will be on the Yankee offense to secure the second win of the series, even if Luis Severino will command most of the attention.
Pinstripe Alley
ALDS Game 3 Reactions: Mistakes allow Yanks to get blooped to death in walk-off
There is absolutely no close game that is decided solely by bad breaks. At some point along the way, there’s always something you can point to that if the losing team had done different, they might’ve won. There are certainly plenty of Yankees’ mistakes to point to in ALDS Game 3, but it’s hard to blame you if you feel like they just got hit with a metric ton of unfortunate luck.
Pinstripe Alley
What can Luis Severino learn from Gerrit Cole’s outing against Cleveland?
Initially when thinking through this article, I planned on going through batter-by-batter on Luis Severino’s approach to the Guardians lineup, similar to how I did yesterday with Nestor Cortes. However, after watching Gerrit Cole churn through that starting nine, I thought it would be smart to use that insight and knowledge as a peek into what Severino might do against a most likely similar lineup. Cole was, in my eyes, quite dominant against the Guardians lineup, and while Sevy isn’t an identical pitcher to the Yankees ace, they do use their fastball and slider in similar ways.
Pinstripe Alley
Today on Pinstripe Alley - 10/16/22
ARGHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH. Anyway, today on the site, Kunj will handle the playoff roundup, Matt will offer his somehow profanity-free Game 3 reactions, and Sam will pick the Yankees’ Player of the Game from last night. Later on, we’ll get pieces from Jesse on the confounding nature of the 2022 Yanks and Estevão on will reminisce on Gerrit Cole’s 2020 playoff dominance of Cleveland, plus Joe’s weekly social media roundup.
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees announce ALDS Game 3 lineup
It may feel like Game 2 just ended, but we’re on the precipice of a crucial Game 3 in Cleveland. The Yankees unveiled the starting nine that will take the field in support of starter Luis Severino, with a few changes from the first couple games. With Aaron Judge...
Pinstripe Alley
Around the Empire: Yankees news - 10/16/22
New York Post | Dan Martin: The Yankees blew up in the ninth inning and lost Game 3 in walk-off fashion. They were a strike away from taking a 2-1 series lead over the Guardians, but ended the night the other way around in a 6-5 walk-off loss — their first in playoff history after entering the ninth with a multi-run lead. Gerrit Cole will be on the mound tonight with the season on the line in Cleveland.
Pinstripe Alley
The MLB postseason is rearing its unpredictable head
Postseason baseball is, simply put, madness. A sport with such a long regular season, deciding its champion in the span of roughly a month with a few short series, it leaves room for a lot of unpredictability. Through the first few games of the LDS, and going back to the...
Pinstripe Alley
MLB Playoff Roundup: Phillies and Padres take 2-1 edges in NL matchups
Rain pushed back Game 2 of the Yankees’ ALDS matchup to yesterday, and when they finally took the field, things did not go great. After taking a quick 2-0 lead in the first inning, the Guardians held the Yankees’ bats in check after that, eventually winning a 4-2 game in 10 innings.
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees 5, Guardians 6: BABIP Gods frown on New York
I say it a lot, but even I need to be reminded from time to time. We play nine today, folks. The Yankees fell behind early, clubbed their way ahead, and were undone by a bunch of slap-hitting shit goblins. The Guardians, down two in the ninth, came up with five nonsense singles to steal a win from under New York, taking a critical Game 3 with a 6-5 final score.
Pinstripe Alley
Break in case of emergency: Yankees panic bullpen options
For much of the season, the bullpen has operated as the strength of the Yankees, though this changed somewhat in the latter parts of the season. With a rash of injuries (like Efross, Britton, King, etc.) and odd choices (looking at you Chapman), the bullpen has lost some of its luster.
Pinstripe Alley
The Yankees bench could become a liability in the playoffs
We have spent a lot of time and hundreds of words discussing the Yankees lineup, the inconsistent offense, the superlative defense, and their bullpen. However, the bench is also an important part of a championship tea,; and the Yanks’ unit didn’t look very good in Game 2 of the AL Division Series against the Cleveland Guardians.
