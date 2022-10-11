Read full article on original website
Alabama Crimson Tide vs Tennessee Volunteers Game Thread
Linebacker Jaylen Moody, who missed last weekend’s 24-20 home win over Texas A&M because of a bruised kidney, is expected to play. Alabama Crimson Tide (6-0) at Tennessee Volunteers (5-0) Knoxville, TN ~ 2:30pm CT/2:30pm ET, CBS. Knoxville forecast calls for a high of 80° with sunny skies and...
Alabama Football vs Tennessee Preview: Q&A with Rocky Top Talk
As Alabama gets set to travel to the garbage truck workers convention Neyland Stadium tomorrow, I spoke with Terry Lambert from Rocky Top Talk, a regular on these Q&A’s with us for years now. So props to Terry for sticking around that long. I know it must be hard to lose and be sad this many times and then have to go home and look at all that gaudy orange.
Roll ‘Bama Roll Third Saturday in October Roundtable — Does Tennessee finally live up to their hype?
It’s been a while since we’ve had a Roundtable here at RBR, but this is a momentous game, the likes of which we rarely get to see with a cross-division opponent. The fact that it’s Tennessee certainly makes it special. No team claims more wins against Alabama than the Vols in a series that is now in its 105th meeting. Alabama and Tennessee have met every year since 1944, and entire lifetimes have been spent hating one another across the border.
Alabama Football vs Tennessee Preview: When the Crimson Tide has the ball
The Tennessee defense has shown a couple of different faces so far in only 5 games this season. On one hand, they pretty much totally shut down Akron, Ball State, and LSU. On the other, they gave up 27 to Pitt (sans Kenny Pickett) and 33 to Florida and Anthony Richardson, who has only looked good in that one game this season.
