It’s been a while since we’ve had a Roundtable here at RBR, but this is a momentous game, the likes of which we rarely get to see with a cross-division opponent. The fact that it’s Tennessee certainly makes it special. No team claims more wins against Alabama than the Vols in a series that is now in its 105th meeting. Alabama and Tennessee have met every year since 1944, and entire lifetimes have been spent hating one another across the border.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO