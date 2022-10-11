Read full article on original website
Liverpool v Manchester City: Premier League – live
Minute-by-minute: Will Liverpool kickstart their Premier League campaign with a win over Manchester City? Join Rob Smyth to find out
SkySports
Manchester United receive boost in their prolonged pursuit of Frenkie de Jong - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's newspapers... Frenkie de Jong insists he fully expected Barcelona to leave him on the bench in bigger matches in a bid to force him out of the club, with Manchester United still showing interest in the midfielder. Manchester United have reportedly...
SkySports
Jurgen Klopp on Erling Haaland vs Virgil van Dijk, vulnerable Liverpool and why Man City are football's toughest test
It's a Premier League showdown for the ages. The main course in a special serving of Super Sunday football. Liverpool vs Manchester City has assumed blockbuster status in the English top-flight, but the first encounter between Erling Haaland and Virgil van Dijk adds another mouth-watering dimension to an already captivating contest.
SkySports
Antonio Conte's decision to turn to Yves Bissouma against Everton shows the way forward for Tottenham
Antonio Conte's decision to turn to Yves Bissmoua when Richarlison was forced off with an injury early in the second half against Everton was not exactly a ringing endorsement of Lucas Moura or Bryan Gil. But the thinking behind sacrificing a forward for a defensive midfielder, at a time when...
SkySports
Steven Gerrard exclusive: Aston Villa boss needs time to prove boo-boys wrong as pressure grows ahead of Chelsea clash
November 27, 2021 and Graham Potter’s eighth-placed Brighton are booed off the pitch by their home supporters following a 0-0 draw with Leeds. Seven days earlier, amid what would turn out to be a 12-game winless run, Brighton had been beaten 2-0 in Steven Gerrard's first game as Aston Villa head coach.
SkySports
Women's football: Derby County's Kira Rai calls for action on diversity ahead of Nottingham Forest game at City Ground
Derby County Women's trailblazer Kira Rai says "a lot more work" needs to be done to make elite girls' and women's football a level playing field for everyone. Sikh-Punjabi attacker Rai is one of the highest-profile British South Asians in women's football, and has weighed in on the issue after Lionesses captain Leah Williamson told BBC Sport the England squad have probed FA chiefs about what they are doing to make the game more diverse and inclusive.
SkySports
Premier League hits & misses: James Maddison fails to fire in England audition as Ivan Toney makes his case; poor finishing costs Everton
James Maddison was handed the perfect opportunity to convince Gareth Southgate to hand him a late call up for the World Cup after the England manager chose to attend Leicester's draw with Crystal Palace. Unfortunately for Maddison, Southgate is likely to have left the King Power Stadium feeling he has...
SkySports
Premier League predictions: Jones Knows is tipping Bournemouth, Tottenham and Crystal Palace on Saturday
Liverpool vs Manchester City is the standout fixture on a tantalising weekend of Premier League action. Jones Knows marks your card. Leicester are sneaky, sneaky sausages, convincing us they were back on the straight and narrow with their 4-0 win over Nottingham Forest. After falling behind with 20 minutes to go at Bournemouth, Brendan Rodgers' side had one measly shot at goal. That lack of intensity and fight, added to an inability to defend their goal when put under any significant pressure, only further enhances the case for swerving them at all costs this weekend in a game they are favourites to win.
SkySports
Phil Foden: Manchester City attacker extends contract until 2027
Phil Foden has signed a contract extension with Manchester City until 2027 and the club are confident he can become one of the best players in the world. The City academy graduate is a key first-team player for Pep Guardiola, who has started him in all nine Premier League games this season, with the England international scoring in his last three games, including a hat-trick against Manchester United.
SkySports
Reece James: England and Chelsea right-back ruled out for 'eight weeks' with knee injury
Reece James is set to be ruled out of England’s World Cup squad after Chelsea confirmed the right-back is expected to be sidelined for eight weeks with a knee problem. The 22-year-old sustained the injury late in the second half of Tuesday's 2-0 victory at AC Milan in the Champions League and was withdrawn after receiving medical treatment on the pitch.
FIFA・
SkySports
Watford 2-1 Norwich City: Imran Louza and Keinan Davis fire Hornets back to winning ways
Watford returned to winning ways under Slaven Bilic as they beat Norwich 2-1 in the Sky Bet Championship on Saturday night. Imran Louza responded to an early penalty miss by giving the Hornets the lead at Vicarage Road, while Keinan Davis soon doubled their lead. Championship fixtures | table |...
SkySports
Aston Villa 1-2 West Ham: Hammers record impressive away win to end Villa's unbeaten start to WSL season
Dagny Brynjarsdottir and Honoka Hayashi scored first-half goals as West Ham ended Aston Villa's unbeaten start to the WSL season with an impressive away victory. Brynjarsdottir's smart header (2) and Hayashi's composed finish (11) were enough to secure a first win on the road for the Hammers and condemn Villa to their first defeat of the season.
SkySports
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says no team can compete with Manchester City ahead of Super Sunday clash
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes no-one can compete with Manchester City this season due to the financial power the Premier League champions have at their disposal. Klopp's Reds have rivalled Pep Guardiola's side at the top of the Premier League table over the past four seasons but City go into this weekend's Super Sunday clash at Anfield 13 points ahead of the Merseyside club, who have suffered a poor start to the campaign.
SkySports
Fulham 2-2 Bournemouth: Aleksandar Mitrovic scores on return from injury in thriller at Craven Cottage
Fulham twice came from behind to draw 2-2 in a thriller against resurgent Bournemouth as Aleksandar Mitrovic scored a penalty on his return from injury. The visitors extended their unbeaten run under caretaker Gary O'Neil to six matches and led within 64 seconds when Dominic Solanke finished a brilliant move after linking up with Philip Billing.
SkySports
Should Cristiano Ronaldo start more for Manchester United?
The Gillette Soccer Saturday team discuss whether Cristiano Ronaldo should start more for Manchester United. Is he being disrespected?
SkySports
Leicester 0-0 Crystal Palace: Foxes remain in relegation zone after stalemate
Brendan Rodgers says Leicester fans should be venting their anger towards him after the Foxes missed the chance to climb out of the Premier League relegation zone following a frustrating 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace. The home stalemate leaves Leicester with just one win from their opening 10 games and...
SkySports
Gary Neville grills Erling Haaland in fan Q&A | ‘I love a kebab!’
Favourite band? Favourite meal? Favourite player growing up? Manchester City's Erling Haaland reveals all in this quickfire fan Q&A with Gary Neville.
SkySports
Accrington 0-3 Derby: William Osula scores twice as hosts miss two penalties
William Osula celebrated a double for Derby in a 3-0 win but Accrington squandered two penalties in two minutes. The Danish striker, on loan from Sheffield United, opened the scoring on 15 minutes. Nathaniel Mendez-Laing charged forward, his pass split the Stanley defence and found teenager Osula who fired home his first goal in English football.
SkySports
Stockport 1-3 Grimsby: Paddy Madden on target as Mariners extend impressive away streak
Grimsby's impressive away record continued with a 3-1 victory at 10-man Stockport. The Hatters, who were unbeaten in five league games at Edgeley Park, dominated the early stages but fell behind to a rapid-fire double. After Ryan Johnson's error was pounced upon by the Mariners, a parried Otis Khan effort...
SkySports
Arsenal's Kieran Tierney on beating Liverpool, adapting after injury, plus praise for Mikel Arteta and William Saliba
Last Sunday was massive. It was special and emotional, reflects Kieran Tierney, as we sit and talk a few days on from Arsenal's 3-2 Premier League win against Liverpool. Tierney was on the pitch at the end to soak up the victory as Mikel Arteta led the celebrations, and said: "The game was obviously talked about a lot in the build-up and to go and perform the way we did against that top team it was amazing. An exciting time because you could see the fans as well, how happy they were. So we were just feeding off that as well."
