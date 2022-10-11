ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Jurgen Klopp on Erling Haaland vs Virgil van Dijk, vulnerable Liverpool and why Man City are football's toughest test

It's a Premier League showdown for the ages. The main course in a special serving of Super Sunday football. Liverpool vs Manchester City has assumed blockbuster status in the English top-flight, but the first encounter between Erling Haaland and Virgil van Dijk adds another mouth-watering dimension to an already captivating contest.
Women's football: Derby County's Kira Rai calls for action on diversity ahead of Nottingham Forest game at City Ground

Derby County Women's trailblazer Kira Rai says "a lot more work" needs to be done to make elite girls' and women's football a level playing field for everyone. Sikh-Punjabi attacker Rai is one of the highest-profile British South Asians in women's football, and has weighed in on the issue after Lionesses captain Leah Williamson told BBC Sport the England squad have probed FA chiefs about what they are doing to make the game more diverse and inclusive.
Premier League predictions: Jones Knows is tipping Bournemouth, Tottenham and Crystal Palace on Saturday

Liverpool vs Manchester City is the standout fixture on a tantalising weekend of Premier League action. Jones Knows marks your card. Leicester are sneaky, sneaky sausages, convincing us they were back on the straight and narrow with their 4-0 win over Nottingham Forest. After falling behind with 20 minutes to go at Bournemouth, Brendan Rodgers' side had one measly shot at goal. That lack of intensity and fight, added to an inability to defend their goal when put under any significant pressure, only further enhances the case for swerving them at all costs this weekend in a game they are favourites to win.
Phil Foden: Manchester City attacker extends contract until 2027

Phil Foden has signed a contract extension with Manchester City until 2027 and the club are confident he can become one of the best players in the world. The City academy graduate is a key first-team player for Pep Guardiola, who has started him in all nine Premier League games this season, with the England international scoring in his last three games, including a hat-trick against Manchester United.
Reece James: England and Chelsea right-back ruled out for 'eight weeks' with knee injury

Reece James is set to be ruled out of England’s World Cup squad after Chelsea confirmed the right-back is expected to be sidelined for eight weeks with a knee problem. The 22-year-old sustained the injury late in the second half of Tuesday's 2-0 victory at AC Milan in the Champions League and was withdrawn after receiving medical treatment on the pitch.
Aston Villa 1-2 West Ham: Hammers record impressive away win to end Villa's unbeaten start to WSL season

Dagny Brynjarsdottir and Honoka Hayashi scored first-half goals as West Ham ended Aston Villa's unbeaten start to the WSL season with an impressive away victory. Brynjarsdottir's smart header (2) and Hayashi's composed finish (11) were enough to secure a first win on the road for the Hammers and condemn Villa to their first defeat of the season.
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says no team can compete with Manchester City ahead of Super Sunday clash

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes no-one can compete with Manchester City this season due to the financial power the Premier League champions have at their disposal. Klopp's Reds have rivalled Pep Guardiola's side at the top of the Premier League table over the past four seasons but City go into this weekend's Super Sunday clash at Anfield 13 points ahead of the Merseyside club, who have suffered a poor start to the campaign.
Fulham 2-2 Bournemouth: Aleksandar Mitrovic scores on return from injury in thriller at Craven Cottage

Fulham twice came from behind to draw 2-2 in a thriller against resurgent Bournemouth as Aleksandar Mitrovic scored a penalty on his return from injury. The visitors extended their unbeaten run under caretaker Gary O'Neil to six matches and led within 64 seconds when Dominic Solanke finished a brilliant move after linking up with Philip Billing.
Accrington 0-3 Derby: William Osula scores twice as hosts miss two penalties

William Osula celebrated a double for Derby in a 3-0 win but Accrington squandered two penalties in two minutes. The Danish striker, on loan from Sheffield United, opened the scoring on 15 minutes. Nathaniel Mendez-Laing charged forward, his pass split the Stanley defence and found teenager Osula who fired home his first goal in English football.
Arsenal's Kieran Tierney on beating Liverpool, adapting after injury, plus praise for Mikel Arteta and William Saliba

Last Sunday was massive. It was special and emotional, reflects Kieran Tierney, as we sit and talk a few days on from Arsenal's 3-2 Premier League win against Liverpool. Tierney was on the pitch at the end to soak up the victory as Mikel Arteta led the celebrations, and said: "The game was obviously talked about a lot in the build-up and to go and perform the way we did against that top team it was amazing. An exciting time because you could see the fans as well, how happy they were. So we were just feeding off that as well."
