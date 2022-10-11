Liverpool vs Manchester City is the standout fixture on a tantalising weekend of Premier League action. Jones Knows marks your card. Leicester are sneaky, sneaky sausages, convincing us they were back on the straight and narrow with their 4-0 win over Nottingham Forest. After falling behind with 20 minutes to go at Bournemouth, Brendan Rodgers' side had one measly shot at goal. That lack of intensity and fight, added to an inability to defend their goal when put under any significant pressure, only further enhances the case for swerving them at all costs this weekend in a game they are favourites to win.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO