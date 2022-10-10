ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scarlet Nation

Wisconsin OL Logan Brown entering the transfer portal

Wisconsin junior offensive lineman Logan Brown will look for a fresh start elsewhere after announcing his intentions to enter the transfer portal on Wednesday night. After redshirting in 2019, Brown appeared in 26 games (earning three starts) at both left and right tackle throughout his three-plus seasons at Wisconsin mainly in a reserve role.
