James Ronald Marshall
James Ronald Marshall, age 77 of Clarion, passed away Wednesday evening, October 12, 2022, at Snyder Memorial Healthcare in Marienville. Born August 2, 1945, in Oil City, he was a son the late Richard Marshall and Elizabeth Conley Marshall. He was a graduate of Clarion Area High School and Clarion...
Romaine M. “Helen” McMullen
Romaine M. “Helen” McMullen, 86, of Gifford, formerly of Oil City, passed away Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at Olean General Hospital. Born August 11, 1936 in Oil City she was a daughter of the late Harry Loraine and Helen Elizabeth (Ochs) Mealy. On May 3, 1958, at the...
Josephine L. McCoy
Josephine L. McCoy, 96, of Redstone Highlands in Irwin, formerly of Franklin, passed away on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at Redstone Highlands. Born in Altoona of September 17, 1926, she was the daughter of the late Vinton and Charlotte Jessop Lynn. She was a graduate of Altoona High School and...
Leona Noreen Cathcart
Leona Noreen Cathcart, age 98 of New Bethlehem, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Tuesday evening, October 11, 2022. Born June 16, 1924, in Porter Township, Clarion County, she was a daughter of the late Charles C. Brinker and Bessie Kirkpatrick Brinker. She graduated as class...
Roger Allen Skinner
Roger Allen Skinner, age 63, of Knox Dale and formerly of New Bethlehem, passed away Monday, October 10, 2022, at Penn Highland-DuBois, due to a stroke and complications. Born October 30, 1958, he was a son of Haley and Lois Showden Skinner. He was a coal miner most of his...
Gerald “Moe” W. McClellan, Jr.
Gerald “Moe” W. McClellan, Jr., age 53, of Erie, formerly of Oil City, passed away on Friday, October 7, 2022 due to a drug over dose. Jerry made some terrible choices in life. Drugs stole the person he used to be. Every choice leads us down a path;...
Eula Weckerly Karns
Eula Weckerly Karns, of Oil City, passed away Saturday evening, Oct. 8, surrounded by her family. She resided for the last six years at 2 Scotts Drive, Oil City at the residence of her daughter Barbara and son-in-law William Dudzic. Eula was born on Jan. 23, 1926 in Farmington Township,...
Sarah Gilbert: Inspiring Music Teacher and Community Treasure
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – My wife and I moved our family to Franklin from Northern California in the summer of 2017. Just a few minutes after we pulled into the driveway of our new home, each SUV pulling a U-Haul trailer, neighbors approached us to introduce themselves and their families.
Missing Woman Could Be in Venango County Area
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police have been notified to be on the lookout for a missing 32-year-old woman who has family connections in the Venango County area. According to TribLIVE.com, Castle Shannon police are looking for 32-year-old Emily Stalter, of Castle Shannon. She was last seen Monday, October 10, at Trader Joe’s in Mt. Lebanon, Allegheny County.
Driver Falls Asleep at the Wheel Slams into Mailbox, Tree in Sandycreek Township
SANDYCREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man fell asleep at the wheel and crashed into a mailbox and tree in Sandycreek Township. According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash happened around 3:28 p.m. on Tuesday, October 11, on Pone Lane, in Sandycreek Township, Venango County. Police say a...
Units Dispatched to Garage Fire on Evergreen Drive in Franklin
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – A fire broke out in a garage on Evergreen Drive in Franklin on Thursday night. According to a release issued by the Franklin Fire Department, units were dispatched to a garbage can on fire in the garage of 165 Evergreen Drive, in Franklin, Venango County, at 4:36 p.m. on Thursday, October 13.
State Police Calls: Report of Disabled Motorist Leads to DUI Arrest in Canal Township
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) — Franklin-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. Franklin-based State Police responded to a disabled motorist on U.S. Route 322 in Canal Township, Venango County, around 4:36 p.m. on Sunday, October 9. Police say responding troopers made contact with a 36-year-old female operator, of...
Police Release Details on Pone Lane Collision
SANDYCREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police released the details of a two-vehicle crash that occurred on Pone lane on September 28. According to PSP Franklin, this crash happened on Pone Lane, in Sandycreek Township, Venango County, around 2:10 p.m. on September 28, as a 2016 Jeep Lattitude driven by 31-year-old Brittany N. Saeli, of Pittsburgh, was slowing/stopped in the westbound lane to turn into a residential driveway. A 2004 Mini-Cooper S operated by a 17-year-old male, of Polk, was traveling in the same direction and in the same lane.
SPONSORED: Carol Gilhousen of Rossbacher Insurance Celebrates 54 Years in Insurance
SENECA, Pa (EYT) – Rossbacher Insurance Group is proud to announce Carol Gilhousen’s 54th anniversary in insurance. Ms. Gilhousen started her career with Williams Insurance Agency in 1968 as an insurance clerk. She became a licensed insurance agent in 1982 and has held that position ever since. She has helped hundreds of individuals and families with their personal home, auto, and life insurance during her career as an insurance agent.
Police Investigating Attempted Vehicle Break-In Near East State Road
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) — Police are asking the public for information regarding an attempted vehicle break-in on Saturday on East State Road. According to Franklin-based State Police, troopers were dispatched to East State Road in Cranberry Township, Venango County, for a report of criminal mischief around 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 8.
Tractor-Trailer Collides with PennDOT Vehicle in Active Work Zone on I-80
CLINTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – No injuries were reported after a tractor-trailer collided with a PennDOT construction vehicle on Interstate 80. According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash happened around 12:35 p.m. on Thursday, October 6, on Interstate 80, in Clinton Township, Venango County, in an active work zone.
Local Man Accused of Brandishing Knife to Intimidate Father During Domestic Dispute
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man allegedly brandished a knife to intimidate his father during a domestic dispute at a residence in Cranberry Township. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 25-year-old Matthew T. Miller Jr., of Cranberry, in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office on Saturday, October 8.
7-Day Weather Forecast for Venango County
Today – Sunny, with a high near 58. Light south wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. South wind 5 to 7 mph. Saturday – A chance of...
Pennsylvania Great Outdoors: Enjoy the Resort Town of Foxburg on the Allegheny River
FOXBURG, Pa. (EYT) – Foxburg is a charming resort town on the banks of the Allegheny River. The town is home to Allegheny Riverstone Center for the Arts, featuring the Red Brick art gallery and live performances at Lincoln Hall, which is the home of The Mighty Wurlitzer Theater Organ.
Police Release Details of Two-Vehicle Collision in Scrubgrass Township
SCRUBGRASS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a two-vehicle crash that occurred on Interstate 80 in Scrubgrass Township. According to Franklin-based State Police, this crash occurred at 11:50 a.m. on Wednesday, October 5, on Interstate 80, near mile marker 42.9, in Scrubgrass Township, Venango County.
