Electronics

Prime Early Access Sale: Garmin Fenix 6

By Outdoor Life Commerce Team
Outdoor Life
Outdoor Life
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ozR30_0iUJcA6c00
Garmin

During the Prime Early Access Sale, you can save on the Garmin Fenix 6 Pro smartwatch loaded with features. You can enjoy advanced activity tracking, notifications to your wrist, and GPS capabilities for your next adventure and everyday life. The classic and rugged design looks smart, but this watch performs smarter.

Garmin Fenix 6 Pro 28% Off

  • Heart rate and pulse ox sensors allow you to track your sleep patterns, activity levels, and altitude acclimation
  • Collects data on training balance and status, as well as running and cycling dynamics
  • Advanced training features include PacePro for grade-adjusted pace guidance throughout your activity plus environmentally adjusted VO2 max and training status estimates
  • Includes tools such with built-in sensors for 3-axis compass, gyroscope, and barometric altimeter
  • Navigate the outdoors with preloaded topo maps, ski maps for over 2,000 worldwide ski resorts
  • Compatible with multiple global navigation satellite system (GPS, GLONASS, and Galileo)
  • Smart notifications
  • Garmin pay
  • Battery performance is up to 14 days in smartwatch mode, up to 36 hours in GPS mode, up to 28 days in expedition GPS activity mode, and up to 48 days in battery saver mode

The Fenix 6 Pro expertly monitors your health, fitness, and location to give you the best data on your training, life, and adventure patterns. It’s a multi-sport watch designed to support runners, cyclers, hikers, and more. And it’s currently only $430 for the Prime Early Access Sale.

Outdoor Life

Outdoor Life

