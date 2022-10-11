ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

ThermaCell E-Series Repeller on Sale During the Prime Early Access Sale

By Outdoor Life Commerce Team
Outdoor Life
Outdoor Life
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39rzjA_0iUJc4tV00
Thermacell

I would never go in the woods without a ThermaCell during mosquito season. They are so amazingly effective at keeping mosquitoes and other biting insects away that you don’t even need to spray down with DEET. ThermaCell also makes units that are great for the home or campsite, and one of those units is on sale. During the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale you’ll find the ThermaCell E-Series Rechargeable Repeller for $32, it’s normally $40 .

Comments / 0

Related
Outdoor Life

Prime Early Access Sale: Jackery Power Station and Solar Panel

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Whether you’re camping, overlanding, or rounding out your emergency preparedness kit, you’ll want to make sure you have a power station and compatible solar panel. Adventure longer and safer by always having a source of power for your necessary electronics. After using a number of Jackery’s power stations, I’ve been impressed by how intuitive they are and how well they retain power over the long haul. The newest models from Jackery work together to generate an impressive amount of power—during testing, a single panel of the SolarSaga 200W put out over 150W of power in sunny (if slightly hazy) conditions. While Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale has a number of options available so that you can mix and match, most people’s needs will be met with by snagging a SolarSaga 200W and an Explorer 1000.
ECONOMY
Outdoor Life

Amazon Prime Early Access Sale: MSR PocketRocket 2

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. The PocketRocket is a fan favorite amongst backpackers and thru-hikers for good reason; it’s simple and durable. You don’t want to be reliant on a finicky or complex stove prone to failure in the wilderness. Boil water quickly or get creative with the adjustable flame toggle with this functional and extremely packable tool. MSR’s latest redesign of their famed PocketRocket is lightweight and capable for every level of backcountry chef. It only weighs 2.6 ounces and folds down to 3-inches.
SHOPPING
Outdoor Life

Prime Early Access Sale: Columbia Apparel

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Get ready for cold weather with discounts on Columbia apparel. Columbia is known for their comfortable and reliable sportswear. Men’s and women’s layers, vests, and jackets are on sale. The Prime Early Access Sale is a great way to stock up on outerwear essentials for less.
APPAREL
Outdoor Life

Prime Early Access Sale: CamelBak

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Hydration packs are a convenient way to drink water mid-activity without having to go fumbling for a bottle. The CamelBak brand has become synonymous with hands-free hydration. With Amazon’s Prime Day deals, you can find hydration packs in a multitude of sizes for a variety of sports in both men’s, women’s, and unisex models significantly discounted.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Early Access#Amazon Prime Day#Mosquito#Insect#Thermacell
Outdoor Life

Deer Tracking Dog Secrets That Will Help You Recover Your Buck

Shane Simpson and his bluetick coonhound Callie are like the Spec Ops of the whitetail hunting world. When things go wrong, you’ve run out of good options, and you need help, they’re the ones you call. Simpson is a blood-tracking dog handler who help dozens of hunters find their marginally-hit deer each season. He and Callie will drive long miles, follow seemingly impossible tracks, and spend countless hours searching for deer because, well, it’s fun for them.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Amazon
Outdoor Life

Prime Early Access Sale: OCOOPA Hand Warmers

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. With the fall season in full swing, it’s time to pack away the shorts and pull out the down. If (like us) your least favorite part of the upcoming winter season is cold hands, then one of the electric rechargeable hand warmers from OCOOPA is a great reusable option that will last you the entire season. During our test of the best hand warmers, the OCOOPA stayed at a consistent temperature for the length of time advertised, and was easy to adjust between the highest and lowest settings. Amazon currently has Early Access Prime Deals on OCOOPA models ranging from $20 to $30.
SHOPPING
Outdoor Life

The Best Solar Generator Deals of Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. The main advantages of solar generators are they don’t require fuel and they don’t create fumes—they can be used indoors. They work by using solar panels to charge a portable power station, so you’ll need both components to complete the system. Luckily both solar panels and power stations are on sale. Here are the best Amazon Prime Early Access deals we found:
AMAZON
Outdoor Life

Prime Early Access Sale: Hydro Flask Backpack Cooler

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Backpack coolers are more convenient than lugging around an unbalanced chest wherever you need chilled snacks and beverages. The Day Escape model from Hydro Flask exemplifies this style of cooler by being extremely portable and comfortable to carry. Light padding protects you against any sharp edges while supportive straps give you stability. It’s even completely waterproof meaning one wrong turn or slight fall won’t send icey water down your neck.
SHOPPING
Outdoor Life

Watch: New Jersey Woman Who’s Been “Accepted” by Black Bears Sweet Talks One Into Closing Her Front Door

A woman in Highland Lakes, New Jersey, has a strange—and potentially dangerous—relationship with the black bears that live in the woods near her home. Susan Kehoe is a self-proclaimed environmentalist and animal advocate. She’s been involved in an ongoing campaign to ban bear hunting in her home state, and she’s wound up in court on more than one occasion after rubbing hunters and wildlife managers the wrong way. Kehoe claims to have a unique understanding of black bears and says she’s been accepted by the local bears “as part of their clan.”
ANIMALS
Outdoor Life

50 Places Where Big Bucks Live

You’ve probably seen videos of massive-racked, mature bucks swagger along golf course fairways and strut through subdivisions like they own the place. They do this because nobody can touch them. There’s available food, water, does and cover—and there’s not hunting pressure. There are many places where...
ANIMALS
Outdoor Life

SpyPoint Flex Review: A Reliable, Mid-Priced Cellular Trail Camera

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. I resisted buying a cellular trail camera for years, but a whitetail hunt with Field and Stream hunting editor, Will Brantley, changed everything for me. I saw how he used the real-time intel from trail cameras to choose hot stands and learn about how deer used his properties.
ELECTRONICS
Outdoor Life

Deals on Primos Double Bull Stake Out Blinds During Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Whether you’re bowhunting whitetails on the ground or need a mobile turkey blind, Double Bull’s three panel blinds are the perfect solution. They offer concealment on three sides and are three feet tall—perfect for kneeling or sitting on the ground. They have mesh, shoot-through windows for bowhunting, which you can remove for gun hunting. Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale has three models on sale for $17 to $40 off, depending on the model.
SHOPPING
Outdoor Life

The Best Wading Boots of 2022

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Wading boots are one of those necessary evils for anglers who ply their craft on trout streams. We can’t always cast from the bank—what’s the fun in that, anyway? So we turn to waders and wading boots to give us the needed footing in often-rocky trout water. And, because many of us fish in places where felt soles are banned (or at least frowned upon, because they have the potential to introduce aquatic invasive species from one watershed to another), we often settle for boots that don’t give the stability we need.
APPAREL
Outdoor Life

Allterra Arms Mountain Shadow Steel 6.5 PRC Review

Maybe I’ve become jaded, but the term “custom rifle” doesn’t excite me the way it once did. Anymore, custom rifles resemble Legos, with gun makers buying actions from one place, barrels from another, and stocks from somewhere else. They screw them together, slap their name on the receiver, and call it Christmas. Allterra Arms, a small but growing firearms maker based out of Boise, Idaho, is not one of these companies.
Outdoor Life

The 10 Best Tasting Wild Game Animals

The best meat I have ever tasted was Dall ram backstrap skewered onto green branches and cooked over an open fire. The only seasoning was a touch. After a challenging and successful hunt, it tasted heavenly. What is the best eating wild game? Obviously, the question all comes down to...
ANIMALS
Outdoor Life

Sitka Women’s Ambient Jacket Review: A Quiet and Packable Mid-Layer

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Hunters like to throw around the phrase, “layering system.” While it can seem like a buzzword, gear companies design their pieces within a system. Base layers pull moisture from the body while mid-layers keep you warm. Outer layers protect you from unpleasant elements like wind and rain. When layered properly, every article works together to keep you comfortable. If you get it wrong, that’s when you get uncomfortable.
APPAREL
Outdoor Life

Outdoor Life

New York, NY
29K+
Followers
1K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Expert hunting and fishing tips, new gear reviews, and everything else you need to know about outdoor adventure. This is Outdoor Life.

 https://www.outdoorlife.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy