Port of Cleveland board approves $3.75 million design contract to make lakefront CHEERS project ‘shovel-ready’
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A $300 million vision for transforming the city’s lakefront east of Burke Lakefront Airport took a big step Thursday toward the realization of a shovel-ready design that could tee up major construction grants. The Port of Cleveland announced that its board of directors approved a...
Contract worker punches coworker for dropping jumper cables at NASA Glenn Research Center in Brook Park
BROOK PARK, Ohio – A 54-year-old Cleveland man, working for an outside contractor, faces criminal charges after he attacked a coworker at about 2:30 p.m. Sept. 28 at NASA Glenn Research Center, 21000 Brookpark Road. The coworker called police and said the Cleveland man had assaulted him at about...
New neighborhood opportunity center opens in Euclid to help battle poverty, offer support to residents
EUCLID, Ohio — Northeast Ohio nonprofit "Step Forward" is working daily to transform lives, strengthen communities and help struggling families battle poverty, with a new fourth location in Euclid. The timing is dire. Data shows the poverty rate in Cleveland is 35.2%. One out of every 2.8 residents of...
Why is Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb appearing at events around the U.S.? The Wake Up for Friday, Oct. 14, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Justin Bibb promised change last year when he ran for Cleveland mayor. And voters embraced the young political newcomer. Now Bibb is taking his brand of governing philosophy to conferences across the...
Sherwin-Williams responds to Rev. Al Sharpton protest regarding Cleveland headquarters construction
CLEVELAND — Just before Rev. Al Sharpton began to speak at a rally outside of Cleveland City Hall calling for a Black-owned firm to be a key partner in the construction of Sherwin-Williams' global headquarters project on Tuesday, the Cleveland-based company released a statement responding to the protest. “Sherwin-Williams...
Tower City, JACK Casino insurance company seeks $36 million for water damage, lawsuit says
CLEVELAND, Ohio— The insurance company for Tower City and JACK Cleveland Casino is seeking $36 million for water damage caused after the building’s fire-protection system broke, according to a lawsuit. Fireman’s Fund Insurance Co. filed the lawsuit Thursday in federal court in Cleveland against Barberton-based S.A. Comunale Co....
Mayor Justin Bibb says his out-of-state travels intended to bring resources, new ideas home to Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The White House. New York City. Miami. Austin. Mayor Justin Bibb keeps popping up at events nowhere near Cleveland. The mayor’s frequent out-of-town trips have placed Bibb on the national stage alongside President Joe Biden and other movers and shakers. They’ve also been the subject of critical news reports and City Hall chatter, drawing scrutiny from some who argue the mayor should be spending less time on the road and more time at home in Cleveland, handling city business.
Million-dollar townhouse in Lakewood offers Rocky River, Lake Erie views: House of the Week
LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- If stunning views are at the top of your house-hunting wish list, the townhouse at 11 Clifton Pointe deserves your attention. “This property offers a pretty rare opportunity to enjoy amazing views overlooking the Rocky River, Westlake Marina, Cleveland Yacht Club and Lake Erie,” says Kim Crane of Howard Hanna, who is co-listing the home with Jen Davis. “It’s one of only a few riverfront units offering additional privacy since it is an end unit.”
Freeing the falls: Officials to provide public update on Gorge Dam removal Oct. 31
AKRON, Ohio – The century-old Gorge Dam has been eyed for demolition by local and federal officials for many years. Straddling the Cuyahoga River between Akron and Cuyahoga Falls, the 58-foot-high, 425-foot-wide chunk of concrete in the Gorge Metro Park is the last and largest dam standing in a series that once lined the river from the city of Kent to Akron.
Lorain County woman sues mortgage company over mistakes; attorney urges homeowners to inspect bills
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Northeast Ohio woman is bringing legal action against her mortgage company she said made several mistakes. They are errors she said cost her hours on the phone and thousands of dollars. 19 Investigates helped her bring the case to light earlier this year. Cleveland attorney...
Meet the new president of the Cleveland NAACP
As a little girl, Kayla Griffin knew she had the qualities that would prepare her for the role she has today.
Cleveland residents issue warning about collapsing home and need for more demolitions
CLEVELAND — Gloria Allen and her family report they've been living with an imminent safety hazard next-door to their Cleveland Slavic Village home for more than a year, an abandoned home on the verge of collapse. Allen told News 5 she and her surrounding neighbors on Rosewood Avenue have...
Ray’s Sausage celebrates 7 decades in business despite once hitting a hard PR patch
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ray’s Sausage has been an institution on Cleveland’s east side for decades, but about 10 years ago, a foul odor was thought to be coming from its sausage factory, It turns out the stench was coming from next door where serial killer Anthony Sowell buried the bodies of his 11 innocent victims.
MetroHealth’s new $759 million Glick Center opens Nov. 5, signaling a new era of healthcare
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Starting at 7 a.m. on Nov. 5, caretakers will begin wheeling patients out of the old, cramped hospital on MetroHealth System’s W. 25th Street campus, and into the new, spacious Glick Center acute care hospital. Within 12 hours, the move will be complete, leaving the...
When could it snow in Northeast Ohio?
It's almost too painful to talk about, but sooner or later, snow is coming for Northeast Ohio this winter. So we decided to look at when the white stuff is most likely to hit.
10 Cuyahoga County homes sold for $1.1 million or more in September; see what topped the list
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Ten Cuyahoga County homes sold for at least $1.1 million in September, including the highest sale in Cuyahoga County since 2018, a $7 million home in Lakewood. Cities with multiple home sales of at least $1.1 million were Hunting Valley, Shaker Heights, and Solon, with two...
Ohio hospital transitions orthopedic services to Crystal Clinic
Cleveland-based St. Vincent Charity Medical Center's orthopedic surgeons will join Crystal Clinic in Fairlawn, Ohio, the practice said Oct. 12. Starting Nov. 15, Crystal Clinic will provide orthopedic care at St. Vincent Charity medical offices in Independence, Solon, Westlake, Willoughby and Warren, according to a news release. The names of the St. Vincent orthopedic and spine surgeons who will join Crystal Clinic weren't specified.
Walmart unveils newly remodeled Supercenter in North Olmsted
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio -- Shoppers at the North Olmsted Walmart will get to see the newly remodeled Supercenter during two days of festivities planned at the Brookpark Road store. “Our store has been serving the North Olmsted community since 1995,” North Olmsted Walmart store manager Vironica Parks said in a...
Cleveland neighbors hope burned, abandoned camper can be removed
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - For the past several months, residents on the city’s West side have been forced to look at an abandoned camper destroyed by fire. The debris has been sitting at the corner of Barberton Road and W. 67th Street. “They need to get it up out...
UPDATE: Missing endangered Akron man found
James Bell, 73, was last seen Friday night at around 10 p.m. when he left his home in the 1900 block of Northgate Circle on foot. He has not returned since.
