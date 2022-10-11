ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Phyllis DeHart
4d ago

Hallelujah. May God continue to bless and keep over you. What an awesome testimony put into action to help others. May he increase your territory. A kindred spirit and like-minded sister.

Cleveland.com

Harmony House eyes February opening for new Akron emergency shelter for young adults experiencing homelessness

AKRON, Ohio – Since licensed social worker Karla McDay founded Harmony House in 2014, she has been working to assist young adults experiencing homelessness in Summit County. She founded the nonprofit with the goal of giving young adults from impoverished backgrounds the education and tools necessary to overcome obstacles and help them lead productive, balanced lives. The organization provides both emergency and transitional housing for people ages 18-26 in Summit County, according to McDay, who now serves as executive director for the organization.
AKRON, OH
kentwired.com

Man in baby mask scares students in residence hall

Multiple students filed a police report after being victimized by a man in a “baby face” mask on Oct. 4. Kent State Police arrived at Centennial Court F after receiving a call reporting a man on the second floor who was wearing a baby mask, holding a knife and knocking on doors.
KENT, OH
spectrumnews1.com

New East Cleveland police chief aims to change public perception of department amid officer indictments

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio — East Cleveland's embattled police force has a new leader who hopes to bring some stability to the troubled department. The department's previous chief is facing more than a dozen tax charges. Several other current and former members of the department face a host of other charges. According to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office, officers Kyle Wood, Tyler Mundson, Brian Stoll and Daniel Toomer are accused of ramming into vehicles and assaulting the drivers while arresting them in March and April of this year.
EAST CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Jayland Walker family rallies after Akron officers return to work

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The family of Jayland Walker took to the streets Wednesday after eight Akron police officers involved in his death returned to work at the department. This follows a “unity march” by members of The Freedom BLOC, Akron Urban League, Akron NAACP and St. Ashworth Temple on Monday afternoon to encourage citizens to vote for Issue 10 this November.
AKRON, OH
Akron Leader Publications

West Side News & Notes

DOWNTOWN AKRON — The Akron Police Department (APD) is offering a new app to help residents find department information, view alerts and submit anonymous tips from their smartphones. APD officials said the app developed by tip411 is available to download for free via the Google Play Store, iTunes App...
AKRON, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Freeing the falls: Officials to provide public update on Gorge Dam removal Oct. 31

AKRON, Ohio – The century-old Gorge Dam has been eyed for demolition by local and federal officials for many years. Straddling the Cuyahoga River between Akron and Cuyahoga Falls, the 58-foot-high, 425-foot-wide chunk of concrete in the Gorge Metro Park is the last and largest dam standing in a series that once lined the river from the city of Kent to Akron.
AKRON, OH
WKYC

Family of 22-month-old girl who died in foster care receives $1 million settlement from Cuyahoga County

CLEVELAND — The family of a young girl who died more than two years ago while in foster care has reached a settlement with Cuyahoga County. County Council on Tuesday approved a $1 million payout to relatives of Mandisa Sizemore, who passed away in June of 2020 after apparently choking on a playing card at the home she was staying in. She had been in the custody of the Cuyahoga County Division of Children and Family Services, and though her death was officially ruled as being accidental, her parents claimed the county was negligent regarding "deplorable" conditions at the temporary address.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
akronlife.com

Lucky Shoes Grew from one Akron store to a Thriving Chain

A European immigrant named Joe Luck started small by selling clothing and boots out of a pushcart in 1914, and five years later he opened a clothing shop, the Lucky Store, in Akron’s Firestone Park. Over time, the Lucky Store expanded into what is now the Fairlawn Town Centre...
AKRON, OH
beckersspine.com

Ohio hospital transitions orthopedic services to Crystal Clinic

Cleveland-based St. Vincent Charity Medical Center's orthopedic surgeons will join Crystal Clinic in Fairlawn, Ohio, the practice said Oct. 12. Starting Nov. 15, Crystal Clinic will provide orthopedic care at St. Vincent Charity medical offices in Independence, Solon, Westlake, Willoughby and Warren, according to a news release. The names of the St. Vincent orthopedic and spine surgeons who will join Crystal Clinic weren't specified.
FAIRLAWN, OH
WKYC

2 men found dead in Garfield Heights home

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio — Two men were found dead in a Garfield Heights home on Sunday in an incident that police are investigating as a homicide. According to a report from the Garfield Heights Police Department, officers responded to a call to 13607 Christine Ave. regarding a call for a body found.
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, OH

