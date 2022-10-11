ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collingswood, NJ

97.3 ESPN

New restaurant replacing popular spot in Linwood

Their will be a new restaurant in Linwood, replacing Casaldis, who announced they were closing back on Oct. 5 in a social media post. Saturday, Oct. 15 will be their final night. I ate at Casaldis for the first time two weeks ago and had an terrific experience with some...
LINWOOD, NJ
PhillyBite

Philadelphia's Traditional Jewish Deli | Famous on 4th

- Located at 700 S 4th St in Philadelphia 19147, is a 5-star traditional Jewish deli that does not disappoint. Owned by Rich Kaufman and Ken Keating, the portions are large, and the staff is friendly. 5-star Traditional Jewish Deli That Does Not Disappoint. Realtor Dana and I were at...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
southjerseyobserver.com

Sugar Factory American Brasserie Opening in Cherry Hill

Sugar Factory American Brasserie, America’s favorite eatery, and celebrity hotspot, expands in New Jersey with their new Cherry Hill location, opening to the public in Fall 2022. The family-friendly, high-energy, celebration destination known for its sweets and treats will be located in the Garden State Park Town Center at...
CHERRY HILL, NJ
City
Collingswood, NJ
PhillyBite

Moving to Philadelphia? Which Philly Neighborhood to Live In?

- If you are moving to Philadelphia, you must choose a neighborhood that suits your lifestyle and budget. You can choose from South Philly, Chestnut Hill, Fairmount, and Art Museum Area. Each has its strengths and weaknesses, and you should consider all factors when deciding. South Philly. If you are...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

Hottest and Most Desirable Neighborhoods in Philadelphia

Looking for a home in one of Philadelphia's most desirable neighborhoods? Consider one of these ho Philadelphia zip codes. These areas are popular with first-time homebuyers and have some of the city's best schools. They also boast a variety of cultural, religious, and recreational activities. Grays Ferry. Grays Ferry is...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
iheart.com

Pumpkin Palooza! A Lighted Jack-O-Lantern Trail Walk

Pumpkin Palooza is back! Hungerford Nature Center, 191 Farmington Avenue, Kensington will hold its annual Pumpkin Palooza Lighted Jack-O-Lantern Trail Walk on Friday, October 14th and Saturday, October 15th, 6:30-9:00 PM. Walk along our trails and gaze at the carved pumpkins. Enjoy complimentary cider, coffee, and donuts.. The fun continues with Halloween-themed crafts and games.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
94.5 PST

Viral TikTok South Jersey Dad Gets Kiss From Newborn In New Video

Hate to say it, but sometimes you have to love social media. Sure, it can be a pain in the butt. It's annoying to constantly feel like you're comparing yourself to everyone' highlight reel because, let's get real, it's rare that anybody shares anything real these days. Still, sometimes you get some brief and shiny moments that make you happy all the various platforms exist.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
roi-nj.com

Cushman & Wakefield arranges $89.1M refinancing for 1.2M sq. ft. industrial portfolio

Cushman & Wakefield on Thursday announced it served as the exclusive adviser to Camber Real Estate Partners in the procurement of $89.1 million for the refinancing of the Crossings Industrial Portfolio, a 25-building, 1.2-million-square-foot light industrial portfolio in South Jersey and Bucks County, Pennsylvania. The floating-rate financing was provided by Natixis.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA

