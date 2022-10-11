Read full article on original website
Some Say Best Philly Italian Food Is Really In Collingswood, NJ
If there's one thing we know how to do here in the Delaware Valley, it's how to prepare Italian food. It's probably what we're most famous for - Philadelphia and New Jersey in particular. That's because of the heavy Italian influence in this region. We're pretty lucky, too, because it...
New restaurant replacing popular spot in Linwood
Their will be a new restaurant in Linwood, replacing Casaldis, who announced they were closing back on Oct. 5 in a social media post. Saturday, Oct. 15 will be their final night. I ate at Casaldis for the first time two weeks ago and had an terrific experience with some...
PhillyBite
Philadelphia's Traditional Jewish Deli | Famous on 4th
- Located at 700 S 4th St in Philadelphia 19147, is a 5-star traditional Jewish deli that does not disappoint. Owned by Rich Kaufman and Ken Keating, the portions are large, and the staff is friendly. 5-star Traditional Jewish Deli That Does Not Disappoint. Realtor Dana and I were at...
southjerseyobserver.com
Sugar Factory American Brasserie Opening in Cherry Hill
Sugar Factory American Brasserie, America’s favorite eatery, and celebrity hotspot, expands in New Jersey with their new Cherry Hill location, opening to the public in Fall 2022. The family-friendly, high-energy, celebration destination known for its sweets and treats will be located in the Garden State Park Town Center at...
PhillyBite
Moving to Philadelphia? Which Philly Neighborhood to Live In?
- If you are moving to Philadelphia, you must choose a neighborhood that suits your lifestyle and budget. You can choose from South Philly, Chestnut Hill, Fairmount, and Art Museum Area. Each has its strengths and weaknesses, and you should consider all factors when deciding. South Philly. If you are...
PhillyBite
Hottest and Most Desirable Neighborhoods in Philadelphia
Looking for a home in one of Philadelphia's most desirable neighborhoods? Consider one of these ho Philadelphia zip codes. These areas are popular with first-time homebuyers and have some of the city's best schools. They also boast a variety of cultural, religious, and recreational activities. Grays Ferry. Grays Ferry is...
Another NJ Shore Restaurant is (Almost) Closing For Good in Wildwood
If you have lost count of all of the restaurants in the Garden State that have announced their demise over the past several months, you aren't the only one. This year, it seems to be particularly brutal as eateries that have been around for decades have pulled the plug. A...
Fishtown Pickle Project Partners with Preston Elliot of WMMR’s Preston & Steve Show on Limited-Edition Pickles
WMMR’s 25th Annual Preston & Steve Camp Out for Hunger is less than a month away, and Fishtown Pickle Project is doing its part to help the cause, which, while working with Philabundance, aims to fight hunger in the Philadelphia region.
fox29.com
Community not happy as Jenkintown cancels longtime bonfire tradition; introduces new tradition
JENKINTOWN, Pa. - A longtime tradition in Jenkintown is no more and community members are not happy. First Covid stopped it. Now, the annual homecoming bonfire is over for good. But, why? Students say the large bonfire anchors the annual homecoming tradition. "I was going to go this year. I...
Two Montgomery County Watering Holes Recognized as the Oldest Bars/Taverns in the U.S.
Some Montgomery County eating-drinking establishments go back more than 250 years.Image via iStock. Montgomery County is home to two of the oldest bars in the nation still operating. Erin Elizabeth covered the distinction in her historic ranking for Restaurant Clicks.
Huge Musical Festival Coming to Atlantic City, NJ, Beach in 2023
It appears that when punk band Blink-182 announced on social media that they would be playing in Atlantic City on May 28, they let the cat out of the bag on a bigger event coming to the resort town. After doing some digging, I was looking at where Blink-182 might...
LumiNature Back at Philadelphia Zoo for the 2022 Holiday Season
The Philadelphia Zoo announced today that its winter light show is coming back in time for the holiday season. It's called LumiNature and it will definitely WOW you. The zoo's website says it's even bigger and better for 2022. It kicks off November 17th. Take a stroll through the zoo...
Siblings who lost everything find a new home thanks to Cherry Hill community
After a year of unthinkable tragedies for Mariah and James Connerly, the South Jersey community helped them find a new place to call home.
Too much crime: Chain closes shops in Center City Philadelphia
Philadelphia’s most iconic convenience store chain, Wawa, is closing two more stores in the city that it calls home. The stores, which are located at 12th and Market and 19th and Market in Center City will be permanently closing this fall, the company announced on Thursday. In recent years,...
iheart.com
Pumpkin Palooza! A Lighted Jack-O-Lantern Trail Walk
Pumpkin Palooza is back! Hungerford Nature Center, 191 Farmington Avenue, Kensington will hold its annual Pumpkin Palooza Lighted Jack-O-Lantern Trail Walk on Friday, October 14th and Saturday, October 15th, 6:30-9:00 PM. Walk along our trails and gaze at the carved pumpkins. Enjoy complimentary cider, coffee, and donuts.. The fun continues with Halloween-themed crafts and games.
Viral TikTok South Jersey Dad Gets Kiss From Newborn In New Video
Hate to say it, but sometimes you have to love social media. Sure, it can be a pain in the butt. It's annoying to constantly feel like you're comparing yourself to everyone' highlight reel because, let's get real, it's rare that anybody shares anything real these days. Still, sometimes you get some brief and shiny moments that make you happy all the various platforms exist.
roi-nj.com
AtlantiCare recognizes award winners, health care heroes at 61st annual Century Club Gala
The AtlantiCare Foundation honored Dr. Kamal Kassis and nurse Dee Kassis of Absecon, as well as Joseph Kelly of Mays Landing, as Edward R. Knight Award recipients during the organization’s 61st annual Century Club Gala earlier this month at Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa in Atlantic City. Lori Herndon,...
College soccer player from N.J. found dead in his Pennsylvania dorm room
A 21-year-old Gloucester County man who graduated from a Catholic school in Pennsauken Township in 2020 was found dead last week in his college dorm room in Pennsylvania, authorities said. Andrew Ruehlicke, a graduate of Bishop Eustace Preparatory School, was found unresponsive in his residence hall room at York College...
9 of the Largest Family-Owned Regional Businesses are in Delco
Stanton Myerson at Lou's Jewelry & Pawn Shop in Upper Darby.Image via louspawn.com. Many of the Philadelphia region’s family-owned businesses expanded last year — whether by revenue or employee count, according to a list of 75 of the largest family-owned business in the region, writes Todd Romero for Philadelphia Business Journal.
roi-nj.com
Cushman & Wakefield arranges $89.1M refinancing for 1.2M sq. ft. industrial portfolio
Cushman & Wakefield on Thursday announced it served as the exclusive adviser to Camber Real Estate Partners in the procurement of $89.1 million for the refinancing of the Crossings Industrial Portfolio, a 25-building, 1.2-million-square-foot light industrial portfolio in South Jersey and Bucks County, Pennsylvania. The floating-rate financing was provided by Natixis.
