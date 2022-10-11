ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Comments / 0

Related
newschannel6now.com

District Executive Committee overturns Hirschi win over Graham

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The District 3-4A Executive Committee has officially overturned their previous Wednesday ruling, which awarded Hirschi High School the win over Graham in a controversial suspended game on Oct. 7. According to WFISD Athletic Director Scot Hafley, the decision was made following an investigation into accusations...
GRAHAM, TX
newschannel6now.com

Parents speak out after Hirschi-Graham football game

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - “These kids are talented. They get picked on because they are the underdogs. I want to support my kids, I don’t want them showing up on location and scared to walk in because of the color of their skin.”. That was one of...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
texomashomepage.com

Bowling For Soup frontman goes country

DENTON (KFDX/KJTL) — The list of Grammy-nominated artists from Wichita Falls is a short one, but it includes four men who used to walk the halls of Rider, Old High, and Henrietta. Nearly 30 years after they started in 1994, the boys in Bowling For Soup are still making...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Museum of North Texas History shines a light on legend Eddie Hill

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Museum of North Texas History shined a spotlight on legend Eddie Hill on Wednesday, recognizing all of his achievements in the racing world. Hill is still the only racer to have been the yearly championship winner and fastest, quickest, drag racer on both land and water, from 1940 to 2020, earning several trophies.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wichita Falls, TX
City
Center, TX
City
Clint, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Wichita Falls, TX
Sports
newschannel6now.com

GIVEAWAY: Enter to win Herb Easley Falls Jam 2022 tickets

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Falls Jam, presented by Herb Easley Motors, is happening Saturday, Oct. 22 at the MPEC. News Channel 6 is giving away five pairs of tickets (10 total) to the event. To qualify: Like our post on Facebook, tag a friend in the post, and share...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
texomashomepage.com

Longhorns headed to Wichita Falls for first-time sale

WICHITA FALLS, TX (KFDX/KJTL) — The city of Wichita Falls announced that The Texas Longhorn Breeders Association of America is coming to Wichita Falls for a free three-day event. According to the city, hundreds of the best Longhorn cattle will be in Wichita Falls. This three-day event starts on...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Wichita Falls ISD provides update on new high schools

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Two new high schools in Wichita Falls are still on track to open in fall of 2024, even though there have been a few hiccups along the way. Wichita Falls ISD held a board meeting on Tuesday and received the latest updates on the schools.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
olneyenterprise.com

Jo Grace Barker

Jo Grace Barker, of Olney, Texas, passed away on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, in Wichita Falls, Texas. She was 76 years old. Jo was born on July 22, 1946, in Ryan, Oklahoma to Ed and Jewell (Smith) Wells. A memorial service will be held 2pm October 16, 2022 at the...
OLNEY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rider University#All America#Athletics#Combat#All American
texomashomepage.com

Downtown Bazaar offers up space and opportunity for local vendors

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—Opportunity for growth, that’s what owners of Downtown Bazaar are offering to those setting up booths inside. Try to imagine an indoor flea market, there are several different booths throughout the building where you can find just about anything you can think of. Back in May,...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Vernon community holds Candlelight vigil for Andre Sandoval

VERNON, Texas (KAUZ) - Members of the Vernon community are mourning the loss of Andre Sandoval, a 27-year-old who was shot and killed earlier this week. Bradford Thompson has been arrested and charged with Sandoval’s murder, and on Wednesday Sandoval’s family spoke with News Channel 6 about the shooting, as they continue looking for ways to carry on his legacy.
VERNON, TX
texomashomepage.com

Long-time WFISD board member resigns ahead of terms end

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A long-time member of the Wichita Falls Independent School District Board of Trustees resigned on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, just weeks before his term was set to expire. Place 1 Trustee Bob Payton submitted his resignation at Tuesday’s WFISD School Board meeting, though with his...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
texomashomepage.com

Popular Wichita Falls tamale factory to close its doors

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — If you plan on adding tamales to your Christmas dinner, you might look elsewhere after a popular tortilla and tamales factory is closing its doors. Rodriguez Tortilla & Tamales Factory announced on its Facebook page that they are closing its doors permanently. The Facebook post...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Sports
texomashomepage.com

Wichita Falls musician, Clint Vines, arrested on drug charges

WICHITA FALLS, TX (KFDX/KJTL) — A popular Wichita Falls musician was arrested Monday after a traffic stop lead to the discovery of a hidden compartment in his vehicle that contained “homemade gummy bears.”. Clinton Vines, 35, also known as Clint Vines was arrested Monday, October 10, 2022, for...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
texomashomepage.com

Nate Bargatze is coming to Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The City of Wichita Falls has booked another popular stand-up comedian to perform at Memorial Auditorium. Nate Bargatze is set to perform in Wichita Falls as part of his new 2023 “The Be Funny Tour” on Thursday, February 23, 2023, at 7 p.m. at Memorial Auditorium.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
texomashomepage.com

Vernon Police Chief announces retirement

VERNON (KFDX/KJTL) — Vernon Police Chief Randy Agan announced his retirement Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, after almost five years as head of the department. He thanks City Manager Marty Mangum, the men and women of the Vernon PD, and the citizens. City leaders named Agan Police Chief on Nov....
VERNON, TX
newschannel6now.com

Eastside residents upset about abundance of trash on curbs

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Thousands of pounds of trash have piled up on the east side of Wichita Falls and residents said they were led to believe that the city would be picking it up. Miscommunication is what led to the situation now. Two months ago, organizers in district...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Family speaks out on shooting fatality in Vernon

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -Family members are speaking out about the murder of a 27-year-old man, who was gunned down on October 12th in Vernon. Vernon police say just before 7pm, 54-year-old Bradford Allen Thompson shot Andre Sandoval multiple times. Thompson is now in jail facing murder charges. Family members...
VERNON, TX
texomashomepage.com

Southwest Parkway Detour

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Motorists in Wichita Falls are advised to avoid traveling down Southwest Parkway east or west over the Holliday Creek Bridge because all lanes in that area are closed and detours are in place. Construction equipment knocked a power pole and lines down and officials say...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
texomashomepage.com

Vernon homicide victim remembered by family, friends

VERNON (KFDX/KJTL)— Family and friends of a 27-year-old Vernon man who was shot and killed in Vernon on Tuesday night, remember him at a candlelight vigil. The victim identified as Andre Sandoval was shot several times in a vacant lot across from the American Legion out in Vernon. No...
VERNON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy