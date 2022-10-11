Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Apple Store in Oklahoma City Becomes Second to UnionizeEntrepreneur's JournalOklahoma City, OK
Red River Showdown: Texas Decimates OklahomaLarry LeaseAustin, TX
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Death Row Inmate Could Be a Free Man by ChristmasSam H ArnoldOklahoma City, OK
2022 NBA Draft Review: Oklahoma City ThunderAdrian HolmanOklahoma City, OK
Live Updates: Severe Weather Updates Across Oklahoma
Severe storms moved through the Oklahoma City metro area after 10 p.m. Saturday, bringing strong winds and some hail. The storms pushed off to the south and east by 11. (UPDATE 12:01 a.m.) Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Caddo and Comanche counties until 12:45 a.m. (UPDATE 11:33 p.m.) A severe...
WATCH: OKC Firefighter Repels Down Bridge For Training
Oklahoma City firefighters are busy training for any emergency. The department posted a video to social media that shows one firefighter repelling down the side of a bridge to rescue his pretend victim. After latching themselves together, the two made their way back up to the top of the bridge.
Multiple Agencies Contain Large Logan County Grass Fire
A large grass fire caused the response of multiple fire departments around the Oklahoma City metro. The fire was reported Friday afternoon on Hiwassee Road, approximately one mile north of Northeast 234th Street. Authorities said the Edmond Police Department has joined in the effort of extinguishing the fire alongside the...
WATCH: News 9's Natalie Cruz Tours Guthrie Haunted House
GUTHRIE, Okla. - It's almost Halloween, and there are some great places for people to get their adrenaline pumping this spooky season. News 9's Natalie Cruz took a tour of Guthrie Haunts during News 9 at 9 a.m. Thursday.
Amazing Oklahomans: Yukon PD
Our Amazing Oklahoman on Friday rushed into action to save an infant's life. Sgt. Rush with Yukon PD saved a baby that was choking and the whole incident was caught on his body cam.
Links Mentioned On Oct. 14, 2022
Links mentioned during News 9's newscasts for Oct. 14, 2022. OKC Comedy Club Closing After Two Decades Of Laughs. After 20 years of laughs, the Loony Bin Comedy Club in Northwest Oklahoma city is closing its doors. For more information, click here. FDA Announces Shortage Of Adderall. The medication is...
At Least 1 Shot In NW OKC
At least one person was shot Friday afternoon in northwest Oklahoma City, according to authorities. Oklahoma City police said the incident happened near Northwest 34th Street and North MacArthur Boulevard. Police said the victim was shot in the chest, and the shooter fled the scene. The victim was transported to...
Crews Respond To Car That Crashed Into House In SW OKC
Emergency crews in Oklahoma City responded to a car that crashed into a house in SW Oklahoma City on Thursday evening. The call came in just before 5:15 p.m. near SW 76th St. and Penn Ave. No word on injuries at this time.
Oklahoma Veterans Fly High On Ride Of A Lifetime
A nonprofit organization is taking a group of veterans from El Reno to the skies, giving them the best view of the Sooner State. Eight military veterans strapped in for the ride of a lifetime. “You know the one thing about aging that I think most people don't realize is...
Woman Dies After Being Stabbed In Spencer
Authorities said a woman has died after being stabbed on Thursday afternoon. The incident happened near the intersection of North Post Road and Northeast 32nd Street. Oklahoma County deputies responded to the scene shortly before 4 p.m. The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office said the victim was transported to the hospital...
Cushing Hillcrest Offering Program To Help End Drug, Alcohol Addiction
CUSHING, Okla. - A program is now being offered in Cushing to help people dealing with addictions to drugs and alcohol. Organizers told News On 6's Cal Day that the scary part is many people don't really know what they're putting in their bodies.
