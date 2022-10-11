ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

news9.com

Live Updates: Severe Weather Updates Across Oklahoma

Severe storms moved through the Oklahoma City metro area after 10 p.m. Saturday, bringing strong winds and some hail. The storms pushed off to the south and east by 11. (UPDATE 12:01 a.m.) Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Caddo and Comanche counties until 12:45 a.m. (UPDATE 11:33 p.m.) A severe...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

WATCH: OKC Firefighter Repels Down Bridge For Training

Oklahoma City firefighters are busy training for any emergency. The department posted a video to social media that shows one firefighter repelling down the side of a bridge to rescue his pretend victim. After latching themselves together, the two made their way back up to the top of the bridge.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

Multiple Agencies Contain Large Logan County Grass Fire

A large grass fire caused the response of multiple fire departments around the Oklahoma City metro. The fire was reported Friday afternoon on Hiwassee Road, approximately one mile north of Northeast 234th Street. Authorities said the Edmond Police Department has joined in the effort of extinguishing the fire alongside the...
LOGAN COUNTY, OK
news9.com

Amazing Oklahomans: Yukon PD

Our Amazing Oklahoman on Friday rushed into action to save an infant's life. Sgt. Rush with Yukon PD saved a baby that was choking and the whole incident was caught on his body cam.
YUKON, OK
news9.com

Links Mentioned On Oct. 14, 2022

Links mentioned during News 9's newscasts for Oct. 14, 2022. OKC Comedy Club Closing After Two Decades Of Laughs. After 20 years of laughs, the Loony Bin Comedy Club in Northwest Oklahoma city is closing its doors. For more information, click here. FDA Announces Shortage Of Adderall. The medication is...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

At Least 1 Shot In NW OKC

At least one person was shot Friday afternoon in northwest Oklahoma City, according to authorities. Oklahoma City police said the incident happened near Northwest 34th Street and North MacArthur Boulevard. Police said the victim was shot in the chest, and the shooter fled the scene. The victim was transported to...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

Oklahoma Veterans Fly High On Ride Of A Lifetime

A nonprofit organization is taking a group of veterans from El Reno to the skies, giving them the best view of the Sooner State. Eight military veterans strapped in for the ride of a lifetime. “You know the one thing about aging that I think most people don't realize is...
EL RENO, OK
news9.com

Woman Dies After Being Stabbed In Spencer

Authorities said a woman has died after being stabbed on Thursday afternoon. The incident happened near the intersection of North Post Road and Northeast 32nd Street. Oklahoma County deputies responded to the scene shortly before 4 p.m. The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office said the victim was transported to the hospital...
SPENCER, OK

