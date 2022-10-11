SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – The wet roadway contributed to a one-vehicle crash in Sugarcreek Borough early Thursday morning. According to Franklin-based State Police, the accident happened around 5:40 a.m. on Thursday, October 13, the accident happened as a 2005 Pontiac Bonneville, operated by 20-year-old Dylan B. Urey, of Franklin, was traveling west on 28th Division Highway (U.S. 322) just off Patchel Run Road, in Sugarcreek Borough, Venango County. The vehicle slid off the right side of the wet roadway and struck the end of a section of guide rail and came to rest against the guide rail.

VENANGO COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO