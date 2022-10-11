ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oil City, PA

Comments / 0

Related
explore venango

Charles William Shaffer Jr.

Charles William Shaffer Jr., 72, of Emlenton, PA, passed away early Thursday morning, October 13, 2022, at his residence. Born in Grove City on November 27, 1949, he was the son of the late Charles William Sr. and Aletha Critchlow Shaffer. Charles graduated from ACV and later married Betty Douglass...
EMLENTON, PA
explore venango

Leona Noreen Cathcart

Leona Noreen Cathcart, age 98 of New Bethlehem, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Tuesday evening, October 11, 2022. Born June 16, 1924, in Porter Township, Clarion County, she was a daughter of the late Charles C. Brinker and Bessie Kirkpatrick Brinker. She graduated as class...
NEW BETHLEHEM, PA
explore venango

James Ronald Marshall

James Ronald Marshall, age 77 of Clarion, passed away Wednesday evening, October 12, 2022, at Snyder Memorial Healthcare in Marienville. Born August 2, 1945, in Oil City, he was a son the late Richard Marshall and Elizabeth Conley Marshall. He was a graduate of Clarion Area High School and Clarion...
CLARION, PA
explore venango

Josephine L. McCoy

Josephine L. McCoy, 96, of Redstone Highlands in Irwin, formerly of Franklin, passed away on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at Redstone Highlands. Born in Altoona of September 17, 1926, she was the daughter of the late Vinton and Charlotte Jessop Lynn. She was a graduate of Altoona High School and...
FRANKLIN, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oil City, PA
State
Ohio State
Oil City, PA
Obituaries
City
Franklin, PA
City
Ohio Township, PA
City
Dayton, PA
Pennsylvania State
Pennsylvania Obituaries
Franklin, PA
Obituaries
explore venango

Romaine M. “Helen” McMullen

Romaine M. “Helen” McMullen, 86, of Gifford, formerly of Oil City, passed away Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at Olean General Hospital. Born August 11, 1936 in Oil City she was a daughter of the late Harry Loraine and Helen Elizabeth (Ochs) Mealy. On May 3, 1958, at the...
GIFFORD, PA
explore venango

John McFadden

John McFadden, 76, of Marienville, died at his home early Monday morning, October 10, 2022 of natural causes. Born on July 23, 1946 in Wickliffe, Ohio, he was the son of the late George and Ruth Stern McFadden. On September 16, 1975 in Willoughby, Ohio, he married the former Carol...
MARIENVILLE, PA
explore venango

Missing Woman Could Be in Venango County Area

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police have been notified to be on the lookout for a missing 32-year-old woman who has family connections in the Venango County area. According to TribLIVE.com, Castle Shannon police are looking for 32-year-old Emily Stalter, of Castle Shannon. She was last seen Monday, October 10, at Trader Joe’s in Mt. Lebanon, Allegheny County.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus Christ
Person
Jimmy Swaggart
explore venango

Wet Roadway Contributes to One-Vehicle Crash in Sugarcreek Borough

SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – The wet roadway contributed to a one-vehicle crash in Sugarcreek Borough early Thursday morning. According to Franklin-based State Police, the accident happened around 5:40 a.m. on Thursday, October 13, the accident happened as a 2005 Pontiac Bonneville, operated by 20-year-old Dylan B. Urey, of Franklin, was traveling west on 28th Division Highway (U.S. 322) just off Patchel Run Road, in Sugarcreek Borough, Venango County. The vehicle slid off the right side of the wet roadway and struck the end of a section of guide rail and came to rest against the guide rail.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Episcopal Church#Chaplain#Friendship#Welsh S Business College#The Accounting Department#Jc Penney Company
butlerradio.com

Many Butler City Residents Lose Power Friday

Hundreds of residents in the city of Butler experienced a power outage Friday. Around 800 customers of West Penn Power, mostly in Butler City, were left without power around 11 a.m. Crews were observed working in the area of Penn and Chestnut Streets shortly after noon. The cause of the...
BUTLER, PA
explore venango

Local Man Accused of Brandishing Knife to Intimidate Father During Domestic Dispute

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man allegedly brandished a knife to intimidate his father during a domestic dispute at a residence in Cranberry Township. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 25-year-old Matthew T. Miller Jr., of Cranberry, in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office on Saturday, October 8.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
explore venango

Police Release Details on Pone Lane Collision

SANDYCREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police released the details of a two-vehicle crash that occurred on Pone lane on September 28. According to PSP Franklin, this crash happened on Pone Lane, in Sandycreek Township, Venango County, around 2:10 p.m. on September 28, as a 2016 Jeep Lattitude driven by 31-year-old Brittany N. Saeli, of Pittsburgh, was slowing/stopped in the westbound lane to turn into a residential driveway. A 2004 Mini-Cooper S operated by a 17-year-old male, of Polk, was traveling in the same direction and in the same lane.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
explore venango

Police Investigating Attempted Vehicle Break-In Near East State Road

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) — Police are asking the public for information regarding an attempted vehicle break-in on Saturday on East State Road. According to Franklin-based State Police, troopers were dispatched to East State Road in Cranberry Township, Venango County, for a report of criminal mischief around 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 8.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy