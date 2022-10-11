Read full article on original website
NJ Advance Media names Kelly, Agnew to top posts
Chris Kelly has been named vice president of content at NJ Advance Media — getting the permanent title of a position he has been essentially serving in, in an interim role, for nearly a year, the company announced Thursday. Kelly, 48, who came to NJAM in 2014, was named...
CBRE: Northern and central N.J. industrial availability rate reaches new low of 4.1% in Q3
Northern and central New Jersey’s industrial market reached another record-low availability rate, dropping to 4.1% with positive absorption of 594,000 square feet — the 23rd consecutive quarter of positive absorption — according to CBRE’s Q3 2022 Figures report, released Thursday. As a result, the average asking...
Kislak Co. sells multifamily portfolio in the Oranges for $8M
The Kislak Co. on Thursday announced the recent sale of two multifamily properties in the Oranges in Essex County, for $8 million. The properties include 57-61A E. Park St. in East Orange, with 22 units, and 463-475 Park Ave. in Orange, with 46 units. Executive Vice President Joni Sweetwood arranged...
Protecting women in politics: Panel says not enough is being done
Mona Lena Krook, the chair of the Women & Politics Ph.D. Program at Rutgers University, said the ramifications of sexual harassment and violence against women go much deeper than many realize. Such actions, she said, can go against the core of democracy when they happen in political circles. “Violence against...
Irvington-based soul food franchise Cornbread plans expansion throughout N.J./NYC area
Cornbread Farm to Soul is a fast-casual restaurant focusing on savory soul food and family-friendly experiences. The Irvington-based eatery will soon be offering new franchise opportunities as it plans on opening more locations in the next few years. Currently there are three locations in the New Jersey/New York City area;...
