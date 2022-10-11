ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

roi-nj.com

NJ Advance Media names Kelly, Agnew to top posts

Chris Kelly has been named vice president of content at NJ Advance Media — getting the permanent title of a position he has been essentially serving in, in an interim role, for nearly a year, the company announced Thursday. Kelly, 48, who came to NJAM in 2014, was named...
ECONOMY
roi-nj.com

Kislak Co. sells multifamily portfolio in the Oranges for $8M

The Kislak Co. on Thursday announced the recent sale of two multifamily properties in the Oranges in Essex County, for $8 million. The properties include 57-61A E. Park St. in East Orange, with 22 units, and 463-475 Park Ave. in Orange, with 46 units. Executive Vice President Joni Sweetwood arranged...
EAST ORANGE, NJ
roi-nj.com

Protecting women in politics: Panel says not enough is being done

Mona Lena Krook, the chair of the Women & Politics Ph.D. Program at Rutgers University, said the ramifications of sexual harassment and violence against women go much deeper than many realize. Such actions, she said, can go against the core of democracy when they happen in political circles. “Violence against...
SOCIETY
