Prime Early Access Sale: LifeStraw

By Outdoor Life Commerce Team
 5 days ago
LifeStraw

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs.

Whether you’re looking for constant access to clean water, a water purification backup, or a filter for your home, LifeStraw has a Prime Early Access Sale deal for you. Remember LifeStraw provides a year of safe water to a child in need for a single purchase of any product.

LifeStraw Go Water Filter Bottles are 60% Off

  • Protects against bacteria, parasites, chlorine, microplastics, dirt, sand, silt, and cloudiness
  • Improves taste
  • Microfilter lasts up to 4,000 liters
  • Activated carbon filter lasts up to 100 liters
  • 22-ounce capacity

The LifeStraw Go filtering water bottle allows you to avoid single-use plastics while filling up at almost any water source. A water bottle with a built-in filter will make your next adventure that much easier and safer. The Go bottle is currently 50 percent off in blue, gray, green, clear, teal, and navy. These colors are currently only $19.95.

LifeStraw Personal Water Filter is 33% Off

  • Removes bacteria and parasites
  • Removes 99.999999% of waterborne bacteria (including E. coli and salmonella)
  • Removes 99.999% of waterborne parasites (including giardia and cryptosporidium)
  • Removes microplastics
  • Reduces turbidity down to 0.2 microns

Peak Straw 25% Off

  • Protects against bacteria, parasites, microplastics, dirt, sand, silt, and cloudiness
  • Enhanced microfilter helps to reduce clogging from sand and silt for better flow rate
  • Tougher and ultra leak-proof
  • Unlimited shelf life
  • Can also be attached to water bottles and standard gravity hoses with removable threaded cap
  • Long-lasting membrane microfilter will last up to 4,000 liters of water

Ultralight and durable, the Peak Series straw is a great addition to an emergency kit as backup hydration. The unlimited shelf-life means you don’t have to worry how long it’s been sitting before you need to use it. The Peak Straw is discounted 25 percent and only costs $14.96.

Life Straw Glass Pitcher 9% Off

LifeStraw
  • Protects against bacteria, parasites, microplastics, lead, mercury, PFAS, chlorine, pesticides, herbicides, dirt, sand, and cloudiness
  • Retains essential minerals like magnesium and potassium that are good for your health
  • Improves taste
  • Holds 7 cups of water

This handsome glass water filter is designed for your tap water at home. It’s currently discounted to $44.96.

5 Pack of LifeStraw Personal Water Filters is 27% Off

  • Protects against bacteria, parasites, dirt, sand, silt, and cloudiness
  • Provides 3,000 liters of safe drinking water without using chemicals
  • Unlimited shelf life

These are an ultralight solution to filter water in an emergency. A five pack is currently 27 percent off, coming to $47.37.

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Get ready for cold weather with discounts on Columbia apparel. Columbia is known for their comfortable and reliable sportswear. Men's and women's layers, vests, and jackets are on sale. The Prime Early Access Sale is a great way to stock up on outerwear essentials for less.
