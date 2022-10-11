Read full article on original website
wnypapers.com
What's new and coming soon at Niagara Air Reserve Station?
Holly Curcione, executive director of the Niagara Military Affairs Council, visited the Niagara Town Board last week to discuss the lobbying group’s activities and the exciting future planned for one of only six Air Force bases left in New York state. Speaking with the group of five during the...
Leaf Blowers Banned At These Times In Western New York
Since the first blast of cold air moved in to Buffalo and Western New York, the leaves have been changing colors and the fall has set in. While we watch football, drink pumpkin spice and pick the perfect pumpkin, the work is getting ready to begin. There has been a...
WKBW-TV
Dynamic duo behind Dopest Dough rising to meet demand in East Aurora
EAST AURORA — If you are the type of person who believes a great bagel can change your day, then you have to try Dopest Dough. Dopest Dough is an artisan bakery in East Aurora that specializes in handcrafted breads, bagels. and more. "Everything we do is sourdough based,"...
$1.5 Million Dollar Orchard Park Home Perfect Place To Spend A Buffalo Winter
Snow is in the forecast and winter is around the corner and you will soon have to hunker down and spend some time inside so wouldn't you want to be in the perfect spot?. Sure, this spot might take some extra funding since the home is currently listed on Zillow for $1.5 million dollars, but it might be worth it.
New area code coming to the 716, expected to start in 2024
The numbers will be used in portions, or all, of Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie and Niagara counties.
A 716 Divided? New Area Code Approved For WNY
The sense of belonging we feel thanks to the 716 area code that unites us will soon be no more. Western New York will be getting a new area code. The North American Numbering Plan Administrator petitioned the New York State Department of Public Service to expand the area codes in WNY.
Famous Hamburg Restaurant is Finally Expanding Its Parking
Now that we're heading into the colder weather, going to comforting Western New York restaurants will be a popular activity over the next several months, especially from now until Christmas and New Year's Eve. The Buffalo region is known for many famous restaurants and if you have noticed, some of...
This Upstate New York City Named One of the Safest in America
How the times changed. It wasn't long ago that this Upstate New York town was the one that people avoided at all costs because it was simply too dangerous. Today, it's ranked one of the safest cities in the United States. The personal finance website WalletHub recently published a list...
Creatures After Dark running at Botanical Gardens
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Some new residents have moved into the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens as part of its newest exhibit, which runs now through the end of October. "Creatures After Dark" features several illuminated creatures made out of plants, including dinosaurs made of moss and topiaries, a giant buffalo, a dragonfly, and a shark.
12 Things Buffalo is Deathly Afraid Of
Buffalo is a tough town that isn't afraid of many things. However, these 12 are terrifying. The great people of Western New York are a hearty bunch. They have seen the worst winter weather. Suffered through some of the deepest economic and sports disasters. They often get kicked while they are down, and even when they re up, by people around the nation. All of that, however, has made them afraid of very little in this world.
There’s Only One Place in New York You Can Drive Under the Erie Canal
There's only one place in New York where you can actually drive UNDER the Erie canal. The Medina Culvert, built in 1823, is the only spot along the entire historic waterway where traffic can drive under the Erie Canal. It's located in Ridgeway, New York in Orleans County if you want to take this scary trip.
Niagara County holding hazardous waste drop off November 5
NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Niagara County has announced their next household hazardous waste drop-off event is scheduled for Saturday, November 5. The event is only open to Niagara County residents and you must register prior to drop-off. The drop-off is being held at the North Tonawanda Department of Public...
stepoutbuffalo.com
Best Nightlife Spots in WNY
Looking for a boozy night out? Once it hits 5pm on a Friday, it is the freakin’ weekend and the bars are calling!. While there are plenty of places to grab a drink, when it comes to finding the best nightlife spots in our region, 3 main areas come to mind:
stepoutbuffalo.com
Where to Eat & Drink in Lancaster
If you’re stepping out to eat or drink in Lancaster, we’ve got just the guide for you. From small town eateries to sports bars & breweries there’s something for everyone in this neighborhood. For starters, Lancaster is a great place to meet up for a drink. Cider...
7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: October 14 - October 16
Sabres hockey is back, the Bills take on the Chiefs in a highly anticipated rematch of last year's playoff game and there are several other family-friendly events taking place.
Snow Could Be In the Forecast For Buffalo Next Week
It's so hard to believe that the third week of October will be this Saturday. It truly feels like summer not only went by in the blink of an eye, but that we went straight from 75-80 degree days to 50-55 degree days, overnight. Mid-to-late October is really when the...
Man rescued from Canadian side of Niagara Gorge
The Niagara Parks Police Service reported Friday morning that a man was rescued from the Canadian side of the Niagara Gorge.
Woodridge Avenue homes in Cheektowaga flooded with sewage
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Neighbors who live on Woodridge Avenue in Cheektowaga are cleaning up their basements after water and sewage flooded their basements early Thursday morning. Joseph Zdrojewski's basement was filled says he noticed the water coming in around 3:15 a.m. Cheektowaga officials say at least a dozen homes...
wutv29.com
Niagara Co. to host household hazardous waste collection event
According to Niagara County Legislator Randy Bradt, registration is now open for the county’s next household hazardous waste collection event. The event will be held on Saturday, November 5 in North Tonawanda and is open to all Niagara County residents. However, you must register in advance. Bradt said the...
wbtai.com
Afternoon News Brief
A former Boy Scout leader who molested Scouts at a camp in St. Lawrence County has now been charged with violating probation. 58-year-old Ronald Rowcliffe of Elba made an initial appearance on the charge earlier this week in Genesee County Court. He was released after his appearance pending further court action. Rowcliffe pleaded guilty in September 2020 to a single count of first-degree sexual abuse in satisfaction of all charges against him. He was placed on one year of interim probation and was successful, leading to the probation sentence. Rowcliffe was then sentenced in St. Lawrence County Court in November to 10 years of probation and is on probation until Nov. 9, 2031. He also was fined $2,500.
