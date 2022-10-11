Read full article on original website
Related
explore venango
Charles William Shaffer Jr.
Charles William Shaffer Jr., 72, of Emlenton, PA, passed away early Thursday morning, October 13, 2022, at his residence. Born in Grove City on November 27, 1949, he was the son of the late Charles William Sr. and Aletha Critchlow Shaffer. Charles graduated from ACV and later married Betty Douglass...
explore venango
Josephine L. McCoy
Josephine L. McCoy, 96, of Redstone Highlands in Irwin, formerly of Franklin, passed away on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at Redstone Highlands. Born in Altoona of September 17, 1926, she was the daughter of the late Vinton and Charlotte Jessop Lynn. She was a graduate of Altoona High School and...
explore venango
Leona Noreen Cathcart
Leona Noreen Cathcart, age 98 of New Bethlehem, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Tuesday evening, October 11, 2022. Born June 16, 1924, in Porter Township, Clarion County, she was a daughter of the late Charles C. Brinker and Bessie Kirkpatrick Brinker. She graduated as class...
explore venango
John McFadden
John McFadden, 76, of Marienville, died at his home early Monday morning, October 10, 2022 of natural causes. Born on July 23, 1946 in Wickliffe, Ohio, he was the son of the late George and Ruth Stern McFadden. On September 16, 1975 in Willoughby, Ohio, he married the former Carol...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
explore venango
Venango County Archaeologist to Highlight Studies of Franklin Forts on October 21
BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) — Bill Black will highlight his studies of the Franklin Forts and their influence on early settlement and trade at the upcoming meeting of the North Fork Chapter 29 Society for Pennsylvania Archaeology on Friday, October 21. It is set for 7:00 p.m. at the Presbyterian...
explore venango
Missing Woman Could Be in Venango County Area
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police have been notified to be on the lookout for a missing 32-year-old woman who has family connections in the Venango County area. According to TribLIVE.com, Castle Shannon police are looking for 32-year-old Emily Stalter, of Castle Shannon. She was last seen Monday, October 10, at Trader Joe’s in Mt. Lebanon, Allegheny County.
explore venango
Units Dispatched to Garage Fire on Evergreen Drive in Franklin
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – A fire broke out in a garage on Evergreen Drive in Franklin on Thursday night. According to a release issued by the Franklin Fire Department, units were dispatched to a garbage can on fire in the garage of 165 Evergreen Drive, in Franklin, Venango County, at 4:36 p.m. on Thursday, October 13.
explore venango
Driver Travels Through Intersection Crashes into PennDOT Sign on Cooperstown Road
OAKLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a driver traveled through the intersection of Cooperstown Road and State Route 417 and crashed into a PennDOT sign. According to a report released on Friday, October 14, Franklin-based State Police say the accident happened around 7:50 a.m. on October 5 at the above-described location in Oakland Township, Venango County.
RELATED PEOPLE
explore venango
State Police Calls: Report of Disabled Motorist Leads to DUI Arrest in Canal Township
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) — Franklin-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. Franklin-based State Police responded to a disabled motorist on U.S. Route 322 in Canal Township, Venango County, around 4:36 p.m. on Sunday, October 9. Police say responding troopers made contact with a 36-year-old female operator, of...
explore venango
Wet Roadway Contributes to One-Vehicle Crash in Sugarcreek Borough
SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – The wet roadway contributed to a one-vehicle crash in Sugarcreek Borough early Thursday morning. According to Franklin-based State Police, the accident happened around 5:40 a.m. on Thursday, October 13, the accident happened as a 2005 Pontiac Bonneville, operated by 20-year-old Dylan B. Urey, of Franklin, was traveling west on 28th Division Highway (U.S. 322) just off Patchel Run Road, in Sugarcreek Borough, Venango County. The vehicle slid off the right side of the wet roadway and struck the end of a section of guide rail and came to rest against the guide rail.
explore venango
Driver Falls Asleep at the Wheel Slams into Mailbox, Tree in Sandycreek Township
SANDYCREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man fell asleep at the wheel and crashed into a mailbox and tree in Sandycreek Township. According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash happened around 3:28 p.m. on Tuesday, October 11, on Pone Lane, in Sandycreek Township, Venango County. Police say a...
explore venango
Local Man Accused of Brandishing Knife to Intimidate Father During Domestic Dispute
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man allegedly brandished a knife to intimidate his father during a domestic dispute at a residence in Cranberry Township. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 25-year-old Matthew T. Miller Jr., of Cranberry, in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office on Saturday, October 8.
IN THIS ARTICLE
explore venango
Police Investigating Attempted Vehicle Break-In Near East State Road
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) — Police are asking the public for information regarding an attempted vehicle break-in on Saturday on East State Road. According to Franklin-based State Police, troopers were dispatched to East State Road in Cranberry Township, Venango County, for a report of criminal mischief around 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 8.
explore venango
Police Release Details on Pone Lane Collision
SANDYCREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police released the details of a two-vehicle crash that occurred on Pone lane on September 28. According to PSP Franklin, this crash happened on Pone Lane, in Sandycreek Township, Venango County, around 2:10 p.m. on September 28, as a 2016 Jeep Lattitude driven by 31-year-old Brittany N. Saeli, of Pittsburgh, was slowing/stopped in the westbound lane to turn into a residential driveway. A 2004 Mini-Cooper S operated by a 17-year-old male, of Polk, was traveling in the same direction and in the same lane.
explore venango
Tractor-Trailer Collides with PennDOT Vehicle in Active Work Zone on I-80
CLINTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – No injuries were reported after a tractor-trailer collided with a PennDOT construction vehicle on Interstate 80. According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash happened around 12:35 p.m. on Thursday, October 6, on Interstate 80, in Clinton Township, Venango County, in an active work zone.
explore venango
Police Release Details of Two-Vehicle Collision in Scrubgrass Township
SCRUBGRASS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a two-vehicle crash that occurred on Interstate 80 in Scrubgrass Township. According to Franklin-based State Police, this crash occurred at 11:50 a.m. on Wednesday, October 5, on Interstate 80, near mile marker 42.9, in Scrubgrass Township, Venango County.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
explore venango
7-Day Weather Forecast for Venango County
Today – Sunny, with a high near 58. Light south wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. South wind 5 to 7 mph. Saturday – A chance of...
explore venango
Oil City Police Officers Help Erie S.W.A.T. and U.S. Marshals Apprehend Wanted Man
OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – Oil City Police Officers joined members of Erie S.W.A.T. and the U.S. Marshals to apprehend a man wanted on robbery charges. Court documents indicate the Oil City Police Department filed criminal charges against 19-year-old Tyler George Burns, of Dillsburg, on October 12, in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office.
explore venango
Winter Preparations Underway in PennDOT’s Northwest Region
VENANGO CO., Pa. – The transition from the summer work schedule to the winter maintenance needs is well underway in northwest region of the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT). All the counties included in District 1, which encompasses Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren, have started doing preventative...
explore venango
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Cheesesteak-Stuffed Peppers
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Cheesesteak-Stuffed Peppers – Sponsored by Top Tier Federal Credit Union. This is a hearty, low-carb dish that can stand alone at meal time!. Ingredients. 2 tablespoons canola oil, divided. 1/2 pound sliced fresh mushrooms. 1 large sweet onion, sliced. 2 garlic cloves, minced.
Comments / 0