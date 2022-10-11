Read full article on original website
Green Bay Starbucks workers take steps to form union
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Employees of a Starbucks on Green Bay's east side are hoping to form a union. Workers United says the employees at the 2230 Main St. store petitioned the National Labor Relations Board Monday morning to be able to hold a union election. A majority of the...
UWGB dedicates its new media newsroom
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A space was dedicated Monday at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay's new media center in honor of Frank Wood. It is called the Frank Wood Media Newsroom. The naming donation is for a classroom and media workspace located next to the Arnold Broadcast Studio. Wood and...
Wohlt Cheese Fund provides $100,000 grant for Weyauwega Library addition
NEW LONDON (WLUK) -- The sale of a cheese factory continues to make a difference in the New London-Fremont area. The Wohlt Cheese Fund is providing $100,000 for a new addition at the Weyauwega Library. The grant is spread out over three years with $50,000 to be awarded in 2023...
Green Bay healthcare organizations partner with police for fall Drug Take Back Day
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Brown County residents will have some new drop-off sites for Wisconsin's fall Drug Take Back Day. On Saturday, Oct. 29, Wisconsinites can safely dispose of expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs or over-the-counter medications at multiple locations around the state. “Collections like these are effective in...
Visit Manitowoc looks to the future with new branding
MANITOWOC (WLUK) -- Manitowoc tourism is looking to start a new chapter as it unveils its new branding. The city's Department of Tourism, known as Visit Manitowoc, unveiled its new logo and branding to the public Wednesday afternoon. When the department was created earlier this year, Visit Manitowoc temporarily adopted...
Avoiding downtown trains? Green Bay researching potential application purchase
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- There could be a solution coming for those pesky trains that often lock up traffic in downtown Green Bay. City of Green Bay officials are researching applications that would tell people when railroad crossings are closed and what time they are expected to open. “I can...
Treaty-signing anniversary commemorated on Indigenous Peoples' Day
LITTLE CHUTE (WLUK) -- Indigenous Peoples' Day is being celebrated nationwide and here in Wisconsin. In Little Chute, Menominee people are marking the anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of the Cedars. Under the 1836 agreement, the Menominee Nation ceded four million acres of land to the U.S. for...
Twist Boutique Celebrates 10 Years in Business with Special Sales
Trish from Twist Boutique joins Living with Amy to talk about the special sales they are having in-store to celebrating their 10th Anniversary. Stop in the shop for 10% off apparel, buy 1 get 1 free leggings and much more the entire month of October. Twist Boutique is located at...
Non-PFAS foams used to fight Menominee, Mich., fire
MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUK) -- A large fire in Michigan's Upper Peninsula continues to burn, though it is regarded as contained and under control, authorities say. The fire at Resolute Forest Products has been burning since late Thursday night. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's Tuesday update says parts of a warehouse facility next to Resolute's pulp mill remain on fire.
Taxpayers association appeals dismissal of lawsuit over student debt forgiveness
(WLUK) -- The Brown County Taxpayers Association is appealing the dismissal of its lawsuit over President Joe Biden's student loan debt forgiveness plan. The BCTA, working with the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, a conservative law firm, filed the appeal on Tuesday. The lawsuit was initially filed a week...
Emerald Bay Keeps it Fun for their Residents
Allie Bloom from Emerald Bay Retirement Community joins Living with Amy to talk about the variety of options and services they offer to their residents. Emerald Bay Retirement Community is located at 650 Centennial Centre Blvd. in Hobart. For more information or to schedule a tour, visit bakaenterprises.com or call...
Should parents check Halloween candy for fentanyl? Police weigh in
BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WLUK) -- Reports have been circulating about possible concerns with fentanyl getting into Halloween candy -- many of them talking about a newer type of the drug called rainbow fentanyl. Many posts on social media say rainbow fentanyl is being used to target children with its bright...
Sturgeon Bay couple returns from Hurricane Ian relief effort
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Power has been restored to more than 2.5 million people in Florida in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Residents are bracing for what could be months or even years of work to build back. Large searches for victims in the storm are over and more than...
UWGB's new studio named for Sinclair broadcast engineer Harvey Arnold
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The University of Wisconsin-Green Bay showed off its new broadcasting studio Monday. Sinclair Broadcast Group, the parent company of WLUK FOX 11 and WCWF CW 14, provided a donation to help make this possible. It's named for Harvey Arnold, a UWGB alumnus who's now the Vice President of Engineering for Sinclair.
Vandal smashes toilet at Neenah park
NEENAH (WLUK) -- Neenah is reminding people about the prominence of vandalism in the community after a toilet was smashed in Memorial Park. The toilet was shattered last weekend, according to a post on the Neenah Parks & Recreation Facebook page. The department commented, "This is a friendly reminder that...
Fall foliage nearing peak for some in Northeast Wisconsin
Beautiful blue skies made a perfect backdrop for the fall foliage at Barkhausen Waterfowl Preserve in Suamico on Monday. Plenty of golden yellows are coming out around the Interpretive Center, with some orange and red splashes. It's a big reason why some, like Brittany Walczyk and her children, were coming...
Menominee, Mich., warehouse fire contained
MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUK) -- A fire at a paper pulp mill has been contained, and is now under control. On Friday, emergency crews responded to a Menominee, Michigan fire at the Resolute Forest Products warehouse. A precautionary shelter-in-place order was enacted due to air quality concerns. That order was lifted...
Donations being collected for fire crews fighting paper pulp mill fire
MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUK) -- A warehouse fire in Menominee, Mich. is still smoldering after five days. Fire crews from both Michigan and Wisconsin responded to fight the fire. EPA air monitoring yesterday showed the air quality had gone down. Public health agencies advise residents to continue to avoid smoky areas.
Manitowoc Symphony Orchestra replaces 'Holiday Tour of Homes' this year with raffle
MANITOWOC (WLUK) -- An annual holiday tradition in Manitowoc has been canceled. For 30 years, the Manitowoc Symphony Orchestra (MSO) has held its fundraising event Holiday Tour of Homes. During this event, attendees enjoy homes beautifully decorated by professional florists and decorators while helping the symphony to continue providing classical...
