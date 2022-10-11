ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Football World Reacts To Big Peyton Manning News

ESPN is breaking out a heavy hitter for College GameDay this weekend in Knoxville. On Thursday night, the official College GameDay Twitter account revealed that Tennessee legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Peyton Manning will be the guest picker this Saturday prior to the Vols' game against Alabama. Manning...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Nick Saban goes totally nuts after Alabama muffs punt

Alabama coach Nick Saban delivered a temper tantrum for the ages after his team’s awful special teams play Saturday. With the Crimson Tide already down 21-10, the special teams unit fell into chaos on a punt return, initially letting the punt go before making a bizarre attempt to field the ball. Ultimately, Alabama succeeded only in touching the ball without actually taking control of it, which opened the door for a Tennessee recovery.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaytradition.com

Purdue shows off Saturday uniforms for sellout game vs. Nebraska

Gold is the color of victory. That’s what Purdue is looking for Saturday. Saturday’s matchup between Purdue and Nebraska is expected to have B1G West ramifications attached to it. Ross-Ade Stadium officially announced that Saturday’s game will be a sellout showing, and the Boilermakers are bringing out the gold uniforms to celebrate.
LINCOLN, NE
Person
Scott Frost
Athlon Sports

Blockbuster NFL Trade Proposal Floated On Thursday

A blockbuster NFL trade proposal is being floated around on social media this Thursday afternoon.  ESPN's Bill Barnwell has 15 trade proposals in mind ahead of the Nov. 1 trade deadline.  Most notably, Barnwell thinks the New York Giants and Buffalo Bills should consider a trade centered ...
BUFFALO, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Colts make surprising decision with QB depth chart

Matt Ryan officially has a new understudy. The Indianapolis Colts made the surprising decision on Friday to elevate quarterback Sam Ehlinger to No. 2 on the depth chart behind their starter Ryan. Ehlinger displaces former Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles, who is now set to be inactive for Week 6 against the Tennessee Titans (per Mike Chappell of FOX59 in Indianapolis).
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

Look: Purdue Reveals Special Uniform For Nebraska Game

The Purdue Boilermakers are breaking out some special uniforms for Saturday's home matchup against Nebraska. On Thursday, the program announced that the Boilermakers football squad will be rocking gold jerseys in a sold-out Ross-Ade Stadium on Saturday night. "Ross-Ade is sold out, so we're breaking the GOLD out," the team...
LINCOLN, NE
Larry Brown Sports

Jim Harbaugh accuses Penn State defense of illegal move

Jim Harbaugh accused the Penn State defense of doing something illegal during the fourth quarter against the Wolverines. Michigan was leading 31-17 but got penalized four times on their first drive of the fourth quarter. They were flagged twice for a false start. After the second false start, Harbaugh started to scream at the officials.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Taulia Tagovailoa carted off field with knee injury

Taulia Tagovailoa was carted off the field after suffering a right knee injury during Maryland’s 38-33 win over Indiana at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington on Saturday. Maryland was trailing 27-24 in the fourth quarter and had the ball near midfield. Tagovailoa was back to throw a pass. An Indiana defensive lineman fell into his knee, causing Tagovailoa to go down.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Fan on field at Ole Miss game gets blown up by cop

Do you hate it when a fan runs onto the field during a game? Do you ever want to see them get blown up by security? If so, Saturday may be your lucky day. A fan at the game between Auburn and Ole Miss found out the hard way why running onto the field during a game is generally not advisable. The fan in question got all the way across the field before security corralled him in the end zone. They seemed to have him surrounded, but one cop on the scene stepped in with a slightly late but entirely justified hit that sent the guy to the ground immediately.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Larry Brown Sports

Jon Gruden scores notable legal victory against NFL

Former Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden on Friday scored another legal win against the NFL. U.S. District Court Judge Nancy Allf denied the NFL’s attempt to move Gruden’s lawsuit out of a public courtroom and into arbitration this week, according to A.J. Perez of Front Office Sports. Allf ruled that Gruden’s contract with the Raiders limited arbitration to disputes directly between Gruden and the team, not the league as a whole.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Video: SMU game delayed after horse poops on field

Friday night’s game between SMU and Navy experienced a delay in the third quarter after a horse pooped on the field. Seriously. SMU scored on a 60-yard run by Tanner Mordecai to go up 19-14 early in the third quarter. After the touchdown, the SMU spirit squad ran on to the field to fire up the crowd. The display included running a black pony through the field.
UNIVERSITY PARK, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Larry Brown Sports

