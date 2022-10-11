Read full article on original website
College Football World Reacts To Big Peyton Manning News
ESPN is breaking out a heavy hitter for College GameDay this weekend in Knoxville. On Thursday night, the official College GameDay Twitter account revealed that Tennessee legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Peyton Manning will be the guest picker this Saturday prior to the Vols' game against Alabama. Manning...
Video: Nick Saban goes totally nuts after Alabama muffs punt
Alabama coach Nick Saban delivered a temper tantrum for the ages after his team’s awful special teams play Saturday. With the Crimson Tide already down 21-10, the special teams unit fell into chaos on a punt return, initially letting the punt go before making a bizarre attempt to field the ball. Ultimately, Alabama succeeded only in touching the ball without actually taking control of it, which opened the door for a Tennessee recovery.
Behind the Point Spread: Nebraska vs. Purdue and More
Join the show live at 8 p.m. CDT Thursday for insights into this weekend’s college football games from Dr. Rob Zatechka, Travis Justice and Scott Spreitzer
Rick Neuheisel offers 1 criticism of Nick Saban after Alabama loss
Nick Saban lost to Tennessee on Saturday for the first time since taking over Alabama. According to one analyst, the longtime Bama coach made a big mistake at the end of the game. As CBS was conducting their postgame show following the Volunteers’ 52-49 win over the Crimson Tide, Rick...
Cowboys Trade for DJ Moore of Panthers Proposed by Dan Orlovsky
The gossip involving Carolina receiver DJ Moore leads to the opinion of ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky that Dallas should get in on the Moore Sweepstakes.
Jackson Says He’s Not Retired, Names Teams He’d Sign With
The veteran wide receiver insists he isn't retired.
Rams BREAKING: Trade of RB Cam Akers - OUT for Week 6 - Root of Coach Sean McVay Comment?
Running back Cam Akers is not at practice on Friday, will not play for the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday and as head coach Sean McVay is announcing that he and the club are "working through some things,'' is seems obvious that the end of Akers career in L.A. might be on the horizon. Does "working ...
Purdue shows off Saturday uniforms for sellout game vs. Nebraska
Gold is the color of victory. That’s what Purdue is looking for Saturday. Saturday’s matchup between Purdue and Nebraska is expected to have B1G West ramifications attached to it. Ross-Ade Stadium officially announced that Saturday’s game will be a sellout showing, and the Boilermakers are bringing out the gold uniforms to celebrate.
Blockbuster NFL Trade Proposal Floated On Thursday
A blockbuster NFL trade proposal is being floated around on social media this Thursday afternoon. ESPN's Bill Barnwell has 15 trade proposals in mind ahead of the Nov. 1 trade deadline. Most notably, Barnwell thinks the New York Giants and Buffalo Bills should consider a trade centered ...
Colts make surprising decision with QB depth chart
Matt Ryan officially has a new understudy. The Indianapolis Colts made the surprising decision on Friday to elevate quarterback Sam Ehlinger to No. 2 on the depth chart behind their starter Ryan. Ehlinger displaces former Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles, who is now set to be inactive for Week 6 against the Tennessee Titans (per Mike Chappell of FOX59 in Indianapolis).
Look: Purdue Reveals Special Uniform For Nebraska Game
The Purdue Boilermakers are breaking out some special uniforms for Saturday's home matchup against Nebraska. On Thursday, the program announced that the Boilermakers football squad will be rocking gold jerseys in a sold-out Ross-Ade Stadium on Saturday night. "Ross-Ade is sold out, so we're breaking the GOLD out," the team...
Jim Harbaugh accuses Penn State defense of illegal move
Jim Harbaugh accused the Penn State defense of doing something illegal during the fourth quarter against the Wolverines. Michigan was leading 31-17 but got penalized four times on their first drive of the fourth quarter. They were flagged twice for a false start. After the second false start, Harbaugh started to scream at the officials.
Rams Trade for Christian McCaffrey - Or Similar Idea - to Replace Cam Akers? Coach Sean McVay's Vague Answer
The Rams get a first-hand look as the Panthers are 1-4 and have fired their coach and are rumored to be willing to part with the pricy, oft-injured, but brilliant 26-year-old Christian McCaffrey.
Taulia Tagovailoa carted off field with knee injury
Taulia Tagovailoa was carted off the field after suffering a right knee injury during Maryland’s 38-33 win over Indiana at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington on Saturday. Maryland was trailing 27-24 in the fourth quarter and had the ball near midfield. Tagovailoa was back to throw a pass. An Indiana defensive lineman fell into his knee, causing Tagovailoa to go down.
Video: Fan on field at Ole Miss game gets blown up by cop
Do you hate it when a fan runs onto the field during a game? Do you ever want to see them get blown up by security? If so, Saturday may be your lucky day. A fan at the game between Auburn and Ole Miss found out the hard way why running onto the field during a game is generally not advisable. The fan in question got all the way across the field before security corralled him in the end zone. They seemed to have him surrounded, but one cop on the scene stepped in with a slightly late but entirely justified hit that sent the guy to the ground immediately.
Jon Gruden scores notable legal victory against NFL
Former Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden on Friday scored another legal win against the NFL. U.S. District Court Judge Nancy Allf denied the NFL’s attempt to move Gruden’s lawsuit out of a public courtroom and into arbitration this week, according to A.J. Perez of Front Office Sports. Allf ruled that Gruden’s contract with the Raiders limited arbitration to disputes directly between Gruden and the team, not the league as a whole.
DeSean Jackson names 2 NFL teams he wants to play for
DeSean Jackson is about to turn 36, but he still has the shoulder pads and the IcyHot ready to go. The veteran receiver Jackson appeared this week on a live taping for the “I AM ATHLETE” podcast and said that he is still not retired from the NFL.
1 college quarterback is making over $2 million in NIL deal?
One of the most impactful changes in the history of college sports has come by way of NIL rules. Student-athletes can now earn substantial money via their names, images and likenesses. It allows them to sign sponsorship and endorsement deals, and has had a tremendous impact on recruiting. But just...
Report: Panthers open to trading 1 skill player besides Christian McCaffrey
Christian McCaffrey may not be the only player that the Carolina Panthers are opening up the phone lines for. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports on Saturday that the Panthers are open to moving veteran wide receiver Robbie Anderson. The news comes after Schefter also reported that Carolina may listen to trade offers for star running back Christian McCaffrey.
Video: SMU game delayed after horse poops on field
Friday night’s game between SMU and Navy experienced a delay in the third quarter after a horse pooped on the field. Seriously. SMU scored on a 60-yard run by Tanner Mordecai to go up 19-14 early in the third quarter. After the touchdown, the SMU spirit squad ran on to the field to fire up the crowd. The display included running a black pony through the field.
