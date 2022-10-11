Prime Early Access Sale on Tackle Storage and Tackle Boxes
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs.
Amazon is having another big sale for Prime members called the Prime Early Access Sale, which will take place on October 11 and 12. They didn’t forget anglers in the deals and you’ll find great tackle storage products on sale. Here are the best deals we found:
Deals on Plano Tackle Boxes
- 25% off the Plano Crankbait Organizer Series 3700 Premium Tackle Storage
- 31% off a Plano Medium Fly Box
- 26% off a Plano 108700 Leader Spool Box
- 24 to 34% off Plano Guide Series Waterproof Cases (including 3640 and 3671 sizes)
Tackle Backpacks and Fishing Rod Holder
- 21% off a Piscifun Fishing Tackle Backpack with 4 Boxes (brings the price to under $60)
- 16% off (under $20) a PLUSINNO Vertical Fishing Rod Holder. A wall mounted fishing rod rock that holds up to nine rods.
- 20% off KastKing Tackle Boxes (3600 and 3700 sizes)
Comments / 0