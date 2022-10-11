Read full article on original website
Related
In Wisconsin, voters shrug off GOP candidate’s Jan. 6 tie
LA CROSSE, Wis. (AP) — Derrick Van Orden was among the thousands of people who went to Washington for the “Stop the Steal” rally headlined by then-President Donald Trump on Jan. 6, 2021. Afterward, Van Orden was photographed on or near the grounds of the U.S. Capitol, where rioters violently breached the building in one of American democracy’s darkest days.
Sullivan says Biden won’t meet with Saudi crown price at G-20 summit
White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan on Sunday indicated President Biden will not meet with Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at next month’s Group of Twenty (G-20) summit. The White House has said it will reevaluate the U.S.-Saudi relationship after Riyadh and its oil-exporting allies agreed...
Russia-Ukraine war live: nearly 9,000 Russian troops to be stationed in Belarus; Putin’s forces continuing ‘forced deportations’
Russian servicemen begin to arrive in Belarus; US think tank says Putin engaging in ‘ethnic cleansing’ in Ukraine
Biden to campaign for Crist ahead of November midterms
President Biden will be campaigning for Florida gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist (D) ahead of the November midterms, the White House announced on Sunday. A White House advisory noted that Biden would be participating in a reception for the Democrat in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. on Nov. 1. The reception comes exactly one week out from Election Day and ahead of a closely watched gubernatorial race in the state where Crist will be taking on Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), who has also been widely floated as a 2024 GOP presidential candidate.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Xi Jinping’s vision for China’s next five years: key takeaways from his speech
China’s president, Xi Jinping, walked into the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Sunday to open the Communist party summit and lay out his vision for the next five years. He is expected to be formally returned to power this week, and over 104 minutes his speech gave a foretaste of what is in store for the next half decade.
Sanders: Federal Reserve is hurting economy
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) said on Sunday that the Federal Reserve is hurting the economy more than helping amid high inflation, rising interest rates and fears of recession. “I think they’re hurting the situation,” Sanders said of the Fed on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”. “I think...
Kinzinger says holding Trump in criminal contempt ‘a bridge we cross when we get there’
Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.), a member of House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol, on Sunday said holding former President Trump in criminal contempt if he doesn’t respond to the panel’s subpoena. “Look, that’s a bridge we cross if we have to...
Comments / 0