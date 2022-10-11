ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

The Associated Press

In Wisconsin, voters shrug off GOP candidate’s Jan. 6 tie

LA CROSSE, Wis. (AP) — Derrick Van Orden was among the thousands of people who went to Washington for the “Stop the Steal” rally headlined by then-President Donald Trump on Jan. 6, 2021. Afterward, Van Orden was photographed on or near the grounds of the U.S. Capitol, where rioters violently breached the building in one of American democracy’s darkest days.
The Hill

Sullivan says Biden won’t meet with Saudi crown price at G-20 summit

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan on Sunday indicated President Biden will not meet with Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at next month’s Group of Twenty (G-20) summit. The White House has said it will reevaluate the U.S.-Saudi relationship after Riyadh and its oil-exporting allies agreed...
The Hill

Biden to campaign for Crist ahead of November midterms

President Biden will be campaigning for Florida gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist (D) ahead of the November midterms, the White House announced on Sunday. A White House advisory noted that Biden would be participating in a reception for the Democrat in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. on Nov. 1. The reception comes exactly one week out from Election Day and ahead of a closely watched gubernatorial race in the state where Crist will be taking on Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), who has also been widely floated as a 2024 GOP presidential candidate.
The Hill

Sanders: Federal Reserve is hurting economy

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) said on Sunday that the Federal Reserve is hurting the economy more than helping amid high inflation, rising interest rates and fears of recession. “I think they’re hurting the situation,” Sanders said of the Fed on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”. “I think...
