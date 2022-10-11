ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulf Shores, AL

OBA

Gulf Shores looking to continue ditch cleaning project in 2023

Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – Gulf Shores wanted to start a proactive effort to refurbish and increase maintenance of drainage infrastructure all across the city. With that in mind, the city council authorized the purchase of new equipment and hiring three additional workers in January to begin the work.
OBA® News - News, Weather & Information Directory on the Alabama/Florida Gulf Coast.

 https://www.obawebsite.com

