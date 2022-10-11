Read full article on original website
Old Bait shop in Gulf Shores being remodeled into a vacation rental, retail store
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — You’ve probably seen this abandoned building at the corner of 2nd street and Canal road in Gulf Shores, the building constructed in 1965 was once a bait store. New owners David and Angie Swiger are giving the building a little makeover, they’re calling it “The Waterway. ” The Louisianna natives […]
Gulf Shores looking to continue ditch cleaning project in 2023
Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – Gulf Shores wanted to start a proactive effort to refurbish and increase maintenance of drainage infrastructure all across the city. With that in mind, the city council authorized the purchase of new equipment and hiring three additional workers in January to begin the work.
City plans to expand McGregor Avenue to help congested traffic
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Drivers who regularly take McGregor Avenue to get on Airport Boulevard or Dauphin Street will be excited to learn the city’s plan to help relieve the congested traffic. In a plan prepared by the City’s Engineer Nick Amberger, McGregor Avenue will expand from two to three lanes, and a roundabout will […]
Robertsdale ends Cattle, Fair Association lease on Coliseum; county fair unaffected, officials say
ROBERTSDALE – The city of Robertsdale has taken over operation of the Baldwin County Coliseum after ending the lease of the Baldwin County Cattle and Fair Association, Mayor Charles Murphy said Monday, Oct. 11. The Cattle and Fair Association leased the facility since the Coliseum opened in 2009. The...
My 7 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In Mobile, Alabama
The history of Mobile, Alabama, is quite amazing. Having been established by the French in 1702, the city has been under not one but four international flags — France, Britain, Spain, and the United States. With over 320 years of history and such a wide and diverse collection of cultures being established in the city, you can well imagine that Mobile has quite the eclectic collection of dining experiences, and it does.
The recycling game is back on, do you know the rules?
After being shut down for several months earlier this year, the Gulf Coast is back in the recycling game. “We are so excited to be back in business,” said Nathalie Bowers, the public information officer for the Emerald Coast Utilities Authority. The ECUA is the recycling clearing house for...
Audubon grant fuels 3 more years of Orange Beach shorebird study
Project to include signs, artwork, poetry and pamphlets. Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – Thanks to a grant from the Audubon Society Orange Beach is continuing a shorebird education project for three more years. The project will cost $386,362 for the three-year extension all paid with an Audubon grant.
Exciting new additions coming to downtown Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Even on a drizzly day, the downtown views are thoroughly enjoyable standing on B-Bob's rooftop on Conti Street. "Whenever I came up and did maintenance, I always looked around. I thought, this would just be an amazing place to have parties or host different events," said B-Bob's owner Jerry Ehlen.
Jubilee Festival of Arts to shutdown Main Street in Daphne: What else you need to know
DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — The 34th annual Jubilee Festival of Arts and its “southern charm” is set to return this weekend. The Eastern Shore Chamber of Commerce and the City of Daphne host the two-day event filled with more than 130 local and regional artists, entertainment and food. The festival begins Saturday, Oct. 15 and […]
Where to Find The Best Pizza In Orange Beach, Alabama
Renowned for its spectacular sunsets, fabulous beaches, and incredibly fresh seafood, Orange Beach is one of Alabama’s most beautiful holiday spots. However, you might start to yearn for some excellent pizza after all that tanning and strolling along the seaside. And, If you are a resident or a tourist...
545-Acre Conservation Project Approved for East Navarre
Santa Rosa District 4 Commissioner Dave Piech’s effort to bring a 545-acre park to East Navarre have come to fruition. Piech has been working with local developer Bobby Killingsworth and state and federal agencies on the land acquisition near East River to provide more green spaces in East Navarre.
OneWater to acquire Harbor View Marine
OneWater Marine Inc. announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Harbor View Marine, one of the Gulf Coast’s largest locally owned dealerships. The acquisition will further expand the Company’s footprint on the Gulf Coast and is expected to enhance new and pre-owned boat sales, finance, and parts and services offerings. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of fiscal 2023.
Fishermen ‘lost at sea’ in life raft rescued from Gulf of Mexico off Dauphin Island
Two fishermen “lost at sea” in a raft for nearly three days were down to their last flare when a passing vessel saw the fading signal in the Gulf of Mexico, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. The “distressed” boaters were rescued 63 miles off Alabama’s Dauphin Island,...
“We’ve got to come together...” Discussions continue on plans to update Mobile Civic Center
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile City Council could be nearing a compromise when it comes to plans for the Mobile Civic Center. Tuesday, during a pre-council meeting, an amendment was proposed by District 2 Councilman William Carroll and District 6 Councilman Scott Jones. “It wasn’t lost on myself and...
Crossroads family loses everything in house fire
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — From the outside, his house looks okay, but one step inside you can see every inch is charred after fire gutted the home late Sunday night. “When I walked to my hallway I could see that the whole back deck was inflamed with smoke and fire,” said Blake Buxton. Buxton […]
Novelis begins work on new Baldwin County aluminum plant
Governor Kay Ivey and the Alabama Department of Commerce announced that site work is now underway on the new Novelis aluminum mill at Bay Minette, where a groundbreaking ceremony was held on Friday. The $2.5 billion aluminum mill is being built on the 3,000-acre Baldwin County Mega Site by Atlanta-based...
Williamson on-campus stadium construction hits a snag after site survey
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - High school stadiums at four Mobile County Public Schools are well on their way toward being finished. Williamson High School is the lone stadium that has yet to break ground. Which isn’t sitting well with the school’s alumni association. “We’re homeless. We want that...
Rescued boaters taken by Coast Guard to Pensacola hospital
After boat sank, the pair was picked up by a commercial tug. New Orleans – (OBA) – Boaters in distress about 63 miles off of Dauphin Island were rescued on Oct. 10 by Coast Guard crews and good Samaritans. Coast Guard Sector Mobile watchstanders received a call over...
Prices remain high as Baldwin real estate market slows
Sales down 10.7%, revenues 22.9% compared to 2021 numbers. Robertsdale, Ala. – (OBA) – As prices remain high, Baldwin County real estate exhibits signs of stabilizing from the wild 2021 market. Baldwin REALTORS® Multiple Listing Service (MLS) reports countywide year-over-year decreases of 10.7 percent in total sales revenue and 22.9 percent in total properties sold.
Lanes reopened after 3 crashes caused closures along I-10
UPDATE (8:29 p.m.): The lanes of Interstate 10 reopened following three crashes Wednesday afternoon, according to the ALGO traffic map. UPDATE (4:19 p.m.): The Alabama Department of Transportation said the crashes could affect afternoon traffic “for up to two hours as crews attend to accident involving multiple tractor trailers and several vehicles,” according to a […]
OBA® News - News, Weather & Information Directory on the Alabama/Florida Gulf Coast. Keeping residents & visitors up-to-date on the latest happenings in the Orange Beach Area, OBA®. Coverage area: Orange Beach ~ Gulf Shores ~ Fort Morgan ~ Foley ~ Perdido Key ~ NAS Pensacolahttps://www.obawebsite.com
