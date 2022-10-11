ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

ABC 15 News

Leg of Ironman race cut after heavy rain in the Valley

TEMPE — The swim portion of the Ironman race set to begin Sunday morning was canceled after heavy rain fell throughout the Valley Saturday. Race officials were keeping a close eye on the weather conditions Friday as weekend forecasts called for rain. As little as 0.20" of rain was going to be enough to cut the 1.2 mile swim.
TEMPE, AZ
AZFamily

Collision causes closure on I-10 at 43rd Avenue in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The westbound lanes of Interstate 10 in Phoenix have reopened after a two-vehicle collision that happened Saturday afternoon. Around 5 p.m., rescue crews responded to the I-10 westbound near 43rd Ave for the report of a car crash involving two cars. Phoenix police say one vehicle experienced tire failure and collided with a wall.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

One dead in motorcycle crash on SR 51

PHOENIX — One person has died after a single-vehicle crash on SR 51 on the Interstate 10 interchange Friday night. Officials say the driver of the motorcycle lost control and a female passenger was ejected. The woman died on the scene. I-10 eastbound to SR 51 northbound was closed...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

AZ police departments suspect less-lethal shotguns, citing velocity issues

Multiple Arizona police departments are without one of their most common less-lethal options after Phoenix PD suspected the beanbag rounds, under the brand name 'Super-Sock', were shooting at an abnormally high velocity. Phoenix Police, Goodyear Police, and the Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) have all suspended the use of...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies ready to hire (10/16)

Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!. For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair. 1. Jobertising.com has partnered with some of Gilbert's best companies to bring you the East Valley Career Fair at the DoubleTree by Hilton Phoenix-Gilbert, located at 1800 South SanTan Village Parkway, Gilbert, AZ 85295. Hundreds of local jobs will be up for grabs. The job fair is taking place on Tuesday, October 18, 2022), from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Make sure to bring plenty of resumes and dress ready to interview. Attendance is free for job seekers. To register please click here. Some of the featured companies include MICROCHIP Technologies, Fry's Food Stores, Shamrock Foods Company, Parker & Sons, State of Arizona, Arizona Department of Economic Security, Arizona @ Work, Hilton Hotels, State Farm and many more.
GILBERT, AZ

