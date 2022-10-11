ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 9

Arlene Buras
4d ago

wow karma what's the chances of two stolen cars meeting up and wrecking? that's weird.

Reply(1)
4
 

fox8live.com

Man shot in French Quarter after groups clash early Saturday, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 29-year-old man was shot during a clash between two groups in the French Quarter early Saturday morning (Oct. 15), New Orleans police said. The NOPD provided no information on the nature or severity of the man’s gunshot wound, reporting only that he was taken by private vehicle to seek hospital treatment.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
New Orleans, LA
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Louisiana Accidents
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
WDSU

Car stolen from residence in the Gentilly Terrace neighborhood

New Orleans police are searching for a suspect who is being accused of stealing a vehicle on Thursday afternoon in the Gentilly Terrace neighborhood. According to police, the pictured suspect broke into the rear passenger window of a 2011 Hyundai Sonata around 2:33 p.m. that was parked on the 2600 block of Wisteria Street and stole the vehicle.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

New Orleans police off-duty officer shot during armed robbery

A New Orleans police officer was shot during an armed robbery in Mid-City on Thursday night. According to police, Officer Louis Blackmon was the victim of an armed robbery on the 300 block of North Rendon Street around 10:35 p.m. The suspect pulled a gun on the off-duty officer, demanding...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
#Police#Traffic Accident#Nopd#Wdsu#Crimestoppers
NOLA.com

Family identifies off-duty New Orleans police officer shot in Mid-City; he was held up at gunpoint

An off-duty New Orleans police officer who was shot in the abdomen as he fended off an armed robber was sitting up and talking on Friday, according to family. Louis Blackmon III, a four-year veteran of the force who is assigned to the Fourth District, was shot late Thursday in Mid-City. He was approached in the 300 block of North Rendon Street around 10:35 p.m. by an armed subject who demanded his possessions, according to NOPD spokesperson Gary Scheets. The two struggled, and Blackmon was shot.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

New Orleans police searching for man accused of CBD armed robbery

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are searching for a man who is accused of armed robbery in the Central Business District. According to the police, the pictured man reportedly approached a person with a handgun demanding the person's wallet. The person compiled, and the suspect left. Anyone with...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
L'Observateur

Kenner Police: Tip leads to arrest of convicted felon with a stolen firearm

On October 13, 2022, at 8:15 AM, Kenner Police 911 center received a report of a subject walking in the 400 block of Veterans Boulevard, carrying a backpack with a gun inside. Within minutes officers arrived on scene, observed the subject walking down Veterans. Officers stopped to speak with the subject at which time turned from the officers, threw the backpack to the ground and fled on foot.
KENNER, LA
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Hyundai
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
KPLC TV

Woman shot in car, crashes though gates at Orleans jail

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 28-year-old woman was shot in a vehicle and a juvenile female received minor injuries when the car crashed through the gates of the Orleans Parish Justice Center. People who live on South Gayoso Street, near the Orleans Justice Center, say just after 7 p.m. Wednesday...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
L'Observateur

Kenner Police arrest juvenile in possession of burglar tools

On 10/10/22 officers were patrolling in the area of 11th St and Clay Street in regard to recent car burglaries. At approximately 11:25 p.m. officers observed a person acting in a suspicious manner, upon approaching the subject he fled into a resident’s backyard. The subject was located by officers and found in possession of a black mask, gloves and a flashlight. 𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙨𝙪𝙗𝙟𝙚𝙘𝙩 𝙢𝙖𝙙𝙚 𝙖 𝙨𝙩𝙖𝙩𝙚𝙢𝙚𝙣𝙩 𝙩𝙤 𝙤𝙛𝙛𝙞𝙘𝙚𝙧𝙨 𝙩𝙝𝙖𝙩 𝙝𝙚 𝙙𝙞𝙙𝙣’𝙩 𝙜𝙚𝙩 𝙞𝙣𝙩𝙤 𝙖𝙣𝙮 𝙫𝙚𝙝𝙞𝙘𝙡𝙚𝙨 𝙗𝙚𝙘𝙖𝙪𝙨𝙚 𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙮 𝙬𝙚𝙧𝙚 𝙡𝙤𝙘𝙠𝙚𝙙. The juvenile was arrested for status offenses and for being in possession of burglar tools.
KENNER, LA
WWL

NOPD reports homicide in New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department said on Thursday afternoon that they are investigating a homicide after a man was killed in New Orleans East. Authorities say a man was killed at the 5800 block of Plaza Drive, and that he was declared dead on the scene.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

New Orleans police investigate homicide in West Lake Forest

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating after a person was found dead in West Lake Forest. The homicide was reported in the 5800 block of Plaza Drive. The victim was found dead at the scene. This is a developing story. Stick with WDSU.com.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Four duplexes catch fire on Franklin and Derbigny Streets

NEW ORLEANS — Five people lost their homes in a three-alarm fire on Franklin Avenue Saturday. According to the New Orleans Fire Department, a three-alarm fire broke out in the 1600 block of Franklin Avenue near Claiborne Avenue around 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15. The fire spread from an...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

