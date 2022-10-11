Read full article on original website
Related
Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved
After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
Tom Brady fined over controversial roughing the passer play
Tom Brady on Sunday benefitted from one of the worst calls of the season, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers star has also drawn a fine for one aspect of the controversial play. The NFL has fined Brady $11,139 for his apparent attempt to kick Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett. ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported the news.
Marshawn Lynch Makes His Thoughts On Russell Wilson Very Clear
Russell Wilson is currently going through a serious career decline through the first five games of his 2022 season. In his first year with the Denver Broncos — and his first year away from the Seattle Seahawks — the star quarterback isn't performing even close to the level we've come to expect from him.
College Football World Reacts To Big Peyton Manning News
ESPN is breaking out a heavy hitter for College GameDay this weekend in Knoxville. On Thursday night, the official College GameDay Twitter account revealed that Tennessee legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Peyton Manning will be the guest picker this Saturday prior to the Vols' game against Alabama. Manning...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
TMZ.com
Gisele Bündchen Hits Gym In Miami Amid Rumored Issues With Tom Brady
Gisele Bündchen is still riding solo in South Beach -- the supermodel was spotted at a Miami gym by herself Monday morning ... days after she and Tom Brady reportedly decided to remain separated during Hurricane Ian. Gisele and Brady were forced to evacuate Tampa Bay as the tropical...
Video: Nick Saban goes totally nuts after Alabama muffs punt
Alabama coach Nick Saban delivered a temper tantrum for the ages after his team’s awful special teams play Saturday. With the Crimson Tide already down 21-10, the special teams unit fell into chaos on a punt return, initially letting the punt go before making a bizarre attempt to field the ball. Ultimately, Alabama succeeded only in touching the ball without actually taking control of it, which opened the door for a Tennessee recovery.
Colts make surprising decision with QB depth chart
Matt Ryan officially has a new understudy. The Indianapolis Colts made the surprising decision on Friday to elevate quarterback Sam Ehlinger to No. 2 on the depth chart behind their starter Ryan. Ehlinger displaces former Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles, who is now set to be inactive for Week 6 against the Tennessee Titans (per Mike Chappell of FOX59 in Indianapolis).
Video: Fan on field at Ole Miss game gets blown up by cop
Do you hate it when a fan runs onto the field during a game? Do you ever want to see them get blown up by security? If so, Saturday may be your lucky day. A fan at the game between Auburn and Ole Miss found out the hard way why running onto the field during a game is generally not advisable. The fan in question got all the way across the field before security corralled him in the end zone. They seemed to have him surrounded, but one cop on the scene stepped in with a slightly late but entirely justified hit that sent the guy to the ground immediately.
RELATED PEOPLE
Von Miller has interesting thoughts on Kenny Pickett
Von Miller shared some interesting thoughts on Kenny Pickett during an interview on Thursday. Miller’s Buffalo Bills hammered the Pittsburgh Steelers 38-3 in Week 5. Pickett made his first career NFL start and went 34/52 for 327 yards and an interception in the ugly loss. Though he didn’t deliver...
Jim Harbaugh accuses Penn State defense of illegal move
Jim Harbaugh accused the Penn State defense of doing something illegal during the fourth quarter against the Wolverines. Michigan was leading 31-17 but got penalized four times on their first drive of the fourth quarter. They were flagged twice for a false start. After the second false start, Harbaugh started to scream at the officials.
Steelers’ defense could be in trouble against Buccaneers
The Pittsburgh Steelers could be in trouble for their Week 6 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Pittsburgh will host Tampa Bay at 1:00 pm ET on Sunday, and the Steelers will be without their first-string secondary. The Steelers released their injury report on Friday. Their top three cornerbacks, as...
Video: Blake Corum throws up on field against Penn State
Blake Corum was feeling a little uncomfortable on the field at the start of Saturday’s game between his Michigan Wolverines and the Penn State Nittany Lions. The Wolverines had a 3rd-and-1 at the Nittany Lions’ 20-yard line on their opening drive. They handed the ball off to Corum, who gained three yards for the first down. But prior to taking the handoff, Corum let loose.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Rams looking to solve roughing the passer issue with rule proposal
The NFL has had some majors issues this season with roughing the passer penalties, and the Los Angeles Rams are reportedly planning to make a proposal that would be aimed at reducing the number of bad calls. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Rams plan to resubmit a rule proposal...
NFL・
Report: Panthers open to trading 1 skill player besides Christian McCaffrey
Christian McCaffrey may not be the only player that the Carolina Panthers are opening up the phone lines for. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports on Saturday that the Panthers are open to moving veteran wide receiver Robbie Anderson. The news comes after Schefter also reported that Carolina may listen to trade offers for star running back Christian McCaffrey.
Steve Kerr responds to Richard Jefferson about Warriors’ video team
Shortly after a clip of Draymond Green punching teammate Jordan Poole went viral, Richard Jefferson said the team’s entire video crew should be fired. On Friday, Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr responded to that suggestion. “By the way, our video guys had a message for Richard,” Kerr...
Ron Rivera walks out of press conference after defending Carson Wentz
Ron Rivera had an eventful evening following a busy week and busy day. Rivera coached his Washington Commanders to a 12-7 win over the Chicago Bears on Thursday. In the days leading up to the game, Rivera made headlines by saying that “quarterback” was the big reason for Washington trailing other teams in the NFC East.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Taylor Heinicke or Sam Howell? Commanders have QB options
Carson Wentz may miss some time for the Washington Commanders due to a hand injury suffered in his team’s Week 6 win over the Chicago Bears. If he ends up missing time, Washington has a few options to consider at quarterback. Taylor Heinicke is the experienced backup who made...
Rams’ reported stance on Cam Akers revealed
Cam Akers will not play for the Los Angeles Rams in Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers, and it sounds like his time with the team may be nearing an end. Rams head coach Sean McVay said this week that Akers has been working through some issues. McVay refused to say whether the running back will play for the team in the future. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Akers and McVay have “philosophical and football-related differences.”
NFL・
Tyreek Hill shares real reason he took ping-pong tables out of locker room
Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel this week praised Tyreek Hill for one particular example of great leadership from the star wide receiver, but the story has since taken an interesting turn. McDaniel told reporters on Wednesday that Hill and some other Dolphins team captains removed the ping-pong tables that...
Larry Brown Sports
New York City, NY
163K+
Followers
21K+
Post
111M+
Views
ABOUT
Larry Brown Sports, founded in 2007, is an independent sports blog that brings you some of the top trending and viral sports news of the day. The site reaches over 1 million monthly readers directly on the website and several million more via syndication channels.https://larrybrownsports.com
Comments / 1