drydenwire.com
Sawyer County Man Sentenced For OWI Causing Injury
SAWYER COUNTY -- (DrydenWire) -- Van Kirk Loren Fairbanks, of Ojibwa, WI, has changed his plea and been sentenced on charges that were filed against him following a December 2021 incident during which Fairbanks struck and injured a person with his vehicle while he was intoxicated. The Sawyer County Sheriff’s...
drydenwire.com
17-Year-Old Charged With Robbery, Fleeing Law Enforcement
(DrydenWire) -- Felony charges including robbery and fleeing law enforcement have been filed against 17-year-old Jordan Hollenbeck following law enforcement’s investigation into a July 2022 incident. On July 31, 2022, shortly after 8p, a Ladysmith Police Officer responded to a residence in the City of Ladysmith, Wisconsin, regarding allegations...
WEAU-TV 13
2nd teenager dies after rollover crash Monday in Barron County
BARRON, Wis. (WEAU) - A second teenager has died from their injuries after a rollover crash near Cameron Monday evening. According to a release from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department, a 15-year-old girl who was a passenger in the vehicle passed away Wednesday night at Regions Hospital in St. Paul.
drydenwire.com
UPDATE: 15-Year-Old Girl Remains In Critical Conditon Following Monday's Crash
BARRON COUNTY -- The following is an updated press release from Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald in relation to the single-vehicle crash on Monday night that has led to the death of a 14-year-old teenage girl, a second in critical condition, and a third with serious injuries. Press Release. As...
Second girl, 15, dies from injuries in western Wisconsin crash
A second teenage girl has died from critical injuries suffered in a high-speed western Wisconsin crash earlier this week. The Barron County Sheriff's Office said the 15-year-old was airlifted to Regions Hospital in St. Paul with another 14-year-old girl, who also died in the crash. The sheriff's office provided an...
drydenwire.com
UPDATE: 2nd Teenage Girl Dies As Result Of Rollover Crash In Barron County
BARRON COUNTY — A second female teen passenger has died following the single-vehicle rollover crash in Barron County on Monday night, according to the latest press release on Thursday from the Barron County Sheriff’s Office. A 14-year-old passed away earlier this week. Press Release. On late Wednesday night...
wwisradio.com
Missing Woman Found After House Burned to Ground
(Ladysmith, WI) — The sheriff in Rusk County has found the missing woman whose house burned to the ground over the weekend. No one is offering any details about where Ginger Bryant went or where she was. The sheriff’s office says her home in the Township of Washington burned down over the weekend. Investigators wanted to know what she knew about the fire.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man charged with stealing Menards’ rebate checks while working for USPS
CUMBERLAND, Wis. (WFRV) – Waiting on a Menards rebate check that never arrived in the mail? Well, one man in Wisconsin is accused of stealing them while working for the United States Postal Service. According to the Department of Justice, 37-year-old Joshua Copas was charged with theft of mail....
drydenwire.com
Driver Arrested For OWI After Crash Leaves 2 Teen Girls In Critical Condition, Another With Serious Injuries
BARRON COUNTY - A single-vehicle crash on Monday night has resulted in 2 teenage girls in critical condition and a 3rd with serious injuries. A 16-year-old male driver had minor injuries and was arrested for OWI, according to a press release from the Barron County Sheriff’s Office. Press Release.
drydenwire.com
Rice Lake Man Arrested After Police Discover Marijuana, Open Intoxicants In Vehicle
JACKSON COUNTY -- Rashun L. Mitchell, 33 years of age, from Rice Lake, WI has been arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol Eau Claire Post for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 1st offense, with one child in the vehicle under the age of 16, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol (WSP).
3 teens hospitalized, 1 arrested after rollover crash in western Wisconsin
CAMERON, Wis. -- A teenage girl is dead and two others are hospitalized after a very serious rollover crash in Barron County Monday night.Investigators believe the driver -- a 16-year-old boy -- was impaired.The crash happened around 7 p.m., just north of the village of Cameron. Officials say it appears the driver was speeding and lost control, causing the car to roll several times. Investigators tell us three girls were in the car. Two were 14 years old, and one was 15. Two of them were airlifted to Regions Hospital in critical condition. The third teen was flown to a Marshfield hospital with serious injuries. Monday morning, the Barron County Sheriff's Department said one of the 14-year-oldgirls died from her injuries. The driver was treated at the scene for minor injuries, and then taken into custody. He's being held on charges of driving under the influence of a controlled substance causing injury.
14-year-old girl dead, two with serious injuries after high-speed crash
A 14-year-old girl was killed and another is in a critical condition after a high speed crash in western Wisconsin Monday evening. A 16-year-old boy was driving a car "at a high rate of speed" in Barron County around 7 p.m. when he allegedly lost control, causing it to roll several times.
drydenwire.com
Rusk County Disposition And Warrant Status Reports - Oct. 13, 2022
RUSK COUNTY -- DrydenWire.com has been informed by the Rusk County Clerk of Courts Office the following Criminal and Traffic Disposition and Warrant Status Reports for Rusk County. Rusk County Reports. DrydenWire Insider. This content is only for paid subscribers to DrydenWire Insider. Please Login or Subscribe. Note: Once you...
drydenwire.com
Jury Acquits Shell Lake Man On Charges Of Threat To Officer, 5th Offense OWI; Found Guilty On Minor Charges
WASHBURN COUNTY -- Jeremiah Lehmann, of Shell Lake, WI, has been acquitted by a Jury on felony charges including Threat to an Officer, and OWI 5th Offense, and has been sentenced on Misdemeanor charges including Resisting an Officer. Lehmann was arrested and charged following an incident that occurred in January...
Sheriff: Man crashes UTV in western Wis., leads deputies on chase after
PRAIRIE FARM, Wis. -- Authorities say a man who crashed his UTV in western Wisconsin Sunday led deputies on a chase after the collision.The Baron County Sheriff's Department also said alcohol was a factor in the crash, which occurred in Prairie Farm around 6 p.m.A 911 caller reported two men on a UTV had crashed, and the driver was trying to load the other man, who was unconscious, back onto the vehicle.When first responders arrived, the driver led deputies on a short pursuit that ended at a nearby home, the sheriff's department said.The 35-year-old man who was driving the UTV was initially arrested, then flown to a hospital in Eau Claire. He is expected to survive his injuries.His passenger, a 61-year-old man, was flown to Regions Hospital in St. Paul to be treated for unknown injuries, the sheriff's department said.The crash is under investigation.
drydenwire.com
Man Sentenced For Convictions From Single-Vehicle Crash In Burnett County
BURNETT COUNTY -- (DrydenWire) -- The Court has sentenced Richard Wylie on convictions stemming from an incident from an October 2021 Burnett County single-vehicle rollover crash. The crash occurred on State Road 77 near Tower Road on October 15, 2021. Burnett County Sheriff’s Dispatch received a call stating that an...
drydenwire.com
Alcohol Contributing Factor In UTV Crash In Barron County: Police
BARRON COUNTY — Alcohol was a contributing factor in a UTV crash on Sunday in Barron County that left two injured, according to a press release from the Barron County Sheriff’s Office. Press Release. On October 9, 2022, at 6:02 p.m., the Barron County Dispatch Center received a...
drydenwire.com
UPDATE: Missing Person In Rusk County Discovered Deceased
RUSK COUNTY -- Authorities in Rusk County say that missing 91-year-old Mary Lou Bisson, has been found deceased. We regret to inform you that we located Mrs Bisson deceased today during our woodland searches. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends. Foul play is not suspected. We...
WEAU-TV 13
Woman shot with arrow in Eau Claire County Saturday
TOWN OF WASHINGTON (Eau Claire County), Wis. (WEAU) - A woman is hurt after being shot with an arrow Saturday evening in the Town of Washington in Eau Claire County. The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office said that a 911 call about the shooting was received around 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
drydenwire.com
Barron County Weekly Jail Bookings Report - Oct. 11, 2022
BARRON COUNTY -- DrydenWire.com has been informed by the Barron County Sheriff's Department the following people were recently booked at the Barron County Jail. The records that are available on this website are public information. Any indication of an arrest does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
