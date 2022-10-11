ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Royalton, OH

Ex-girlfriend with warrant attempts to escape from second-floor window: North Royalton Police Blotter

By John Benson, special to cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

Police investigate vehicle thefts: Lakewood Police Blotter

LAKEWOOD, Ohio – Grand theft vehicle: Detroit Avenue. A an called the police department at 12:27 p.m. on Oct. 2 to report his vehicle was missing from a parking lot at Detroit Avenue near Mathews Avenue. The police department checked with the towing company for the lot, and they did not tow it, according to a police event report.
LAKEWOOD, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
North Royalton, OH
Crime & Safety
City
North Royalton, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Cleveland.com

Driver says squirrel contributed to rollover crash: Westlake Police Blotter

WESTLAKE, Ohio – Rollover crash: King James Parkway. Officers at 1:15 p.m. on Oct. 7 responded to a call that a vehicle was flipped over on King James Parkway. When officers arrived, the driver of the overturned Acura was out of the car. The Acura had struck a parked landscaping vehicle. The driver said that he swerved to avoid striking a squirrel, which caused the collision.
WESTLAKE, OH
Cleveland.com

Shoplifter flees Walmart, leaving behind 3-year-old child: South Euclid Police Blotter

A woman ran from loss prevention at Walmart Oct. 6 after she was approached about a theft, valued at $112. In doing so, she left behind her 3-year-old child. The child was taken to the loss prevention office and his grandmother soon arrived. She explained that she had been shopping with her daughter, but was not aware that her daughter had failed to scan all of her items at the self-checkout.
SOUTH EUCLID, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Blotter#Harbour Light Drive#K 9
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Officer arrests DoorDash driver, delivers food

A Streetsboro police officer is being saluted for going above and beyond the call of duty. Patrolman Matthew Colvin pulled over a car and discovered that the driver was wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant, and that his driver's license was suspended. The driver, 21-year-old Bryson Nobles, told the officer that he was a DoorDash driver on his way to make two deliveries. After placing Bryson Nobles under arrest, Officer Colvin decided to finish the DoorDash deliveries while another officer took Nobles to jail.
STREETSBORO, OH
Cleveland.com

Resident leaves keys in car, believing thieves don’t enter city: Middleburg Heights Police Blotter

An officer at 7:50 a.m. Oct. 6 went to a location where a car was reported stolen. The owner was not there, but the officer spoke to his brother. The brother said he had a few tools that were inside the car when it was stolen. He also said he was the primary driver of the car. It is in his brother’s name due to his own driver’s license being suspended.
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Cleveland.com

Man ‘cleans up’ girlfriend after cheating allegations on both sides: Richmond Heights Police Blotter

A woman reported Oct. 9 that her boyfriend had spilled rubbing alcohol and cleaning solution on her because he suspected her of cheating on him. Officers learned that the two had been arguing after the woman recently caught the man cheating on her. During the argument, the woman received a phone call from a family member, but her boyfriend believed it was from another man.
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland.com

Lorain County grand jury indicts woman accused of killing Elyria man

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A Lorain County grand jury issued an indictment against a woman accused of killing an Elyria man. Bonita Tracy Ann Wright, 30, of Elyria, is charged with murder, felonious assault, and tampering with evidence in the Aug. 31 death of 28-year-old Keyron J. Ficklin, according to Elyria police and the Lorain County Common Pleas Court.
ELYRIA, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
89K+
Followers
84K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy