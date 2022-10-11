Read full article on original website
Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved
After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
Various former Patriots attend Robert Kraft’s surprise wedding
Patriots owner Robert Kraft is having quite a week. On Wednesday, Kraft and his family’s foundation made a whopping $50 million donation to Massachusetts General Hospital in order to address disparities in healthcare caused by race, ethnicity, geography, and economic status. On Friday, Kraft was married. Via the New...
Tom Brady fined $11,139 for kicking Grady Jarrett
The NFL has issued a fine related to the controversial roughing the passer penalty from last Sunday’s Buccaneers-Falcons game, but it didn’t go to Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett. Jarrett was flagged by referee Jerome Boger for tackling Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady on the play, but Brady was...
Troy Aikman regrets 'take the dresses off' comment on MNF
Troy Aikman said he regrets the controversial “take the dresses off” comment he made during ESPN's Monday Night Football broadcast of the Las Vegas Raiders versus Kansas City Chiefs game. “My comments were dumb, just shouldn’t have made them,” Aikman said on 96.7 The Ticket in Dallas Thursday,...
Tua Tagovailoa, Teddy Bridgewater both full participants Friday, but Tagovailoa won’t play
Dolphins quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater had full practices Friday, a first for both players since entering concussion protocol. Tagovailoa will not play this week but is closer to a return. Bridgewater, who also has a right pectoral injury, is questionable. Coach Mike McDaniel said Wednesday the Dolphins plan...
Peters clears the air about his ‘f—in idiots’ comment
Earlier this week, Eagles great and current Cowboys guard Jason Peters caused a stir with a comments that could have been taken a couple different ways. Peters, 40, joined the Takeoff with John Clark podcast to clear the air. He meant it as a compliment. A huge compliment. “Two years...
Our Eagles vs. Cowboys predictions for Week 6
Reuben Frank (4-1) The Cowboys have some serious star power. Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence. Trevon Diggs. CeeDee Lamb. Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard. I sat here for a while trying to figure out how the Eagles could possibly contend with all those superstars. And it won’t be easy. But I’ll take the complete team over the group of stars any day of the week, and I do believe the Eagles have a better group of 22 starters and a better 53-man roster than the Cowboys. Both teams have top-10 defenses, but get this: The Eagles are averaging 27 points per game, and the Cowboys haven’t scored 27 points in any game and are averaging just 18.6 points. I don’t think either team is going to score a ton of points, but I just think the Eagles are so much more productive and explosive than the Cowboys that they’ll be able to get into the mid 20s and the Cowboys won’t. The Eagles have won only six of their last 17 prime-time matchups with the Cowboys. They’ve lost four of the last five Cowboys games at the Linc. They’re 14-20 vs. Dallas since 2005 and 2-7 in the last nine meetings. I don’t care.
Why Sirianni doesn't care about bulletin board material
There is no bulletin board in the Eagles’ locker room. There's an LCD screen that shows the day's schedule, but if you're looking for a place to post proverbial "bulletin-board material," you won't find it. Because this team doesn't care about it. So when someone like DeMarcus Lawrence throws...
Tom Brady arrives in Pittsburgh alone after attending Robert Kraft's wedding
Tom Brady arrived in Pittsburgh alone on Saturday after he was spotted in New York City attending the wedding of New England Patriots team owner Robert Kraft.
Jordan Mailata, Jason Kelce, Landon Dickerson practicing for Eagles
The Eagles only had a walkthrough practice on Wednesday, so Thursday was the first real chance to see how their injured players are progressing ahead of Sunday night’s matchup with the Cowboys. That group of injured players includes three starting offensive linemen who missed some or all of last...
Report: Sam Ehlinger will jump Nick Foles as backup quarterback Sunday
Sam Ehlinger will supplant Nick Foles as the Colts’ backup quarterback to Matt Ryan on Sunday against Jacksonville, Mike Chappell of Fox 59 reports. The Colts will have Foles among their inactives. The move, according to Chappell, is not a threat to Ryan’s status as the starting quarterback despite...
Attorney Annisah Nguyen: There are more Deshaun Watson victims “who have yet to come forward”
For the first time since more than 20 civil lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct during massage-therapy sessions were filed against Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, an attorney other than Tony Buzbee has filed the paperwork on behalf of the plaintiff. Attorney Anissah Nguyen, who represents the plaintiff who filed suit on Thursday, suggests that more lawsuits could be coming.
Eagles' O-line gets help with Cowboys in town
He’s only human. And when Jordan Mailata got hurt early in the Jaguars game and was replaced by Jack Driscoll, Andre Dillard couldn’t help think … It should have been me. Dillard has been the Eagles’ backup left tackle since Mailata established himself as a top-level player....
Eagles deliver the best injury news of the week
The Eagles just delivered the best injury news of the week. Their O-line will be at full strength on Sunday night against the Cowboys in a major NFC East clash. Jordan Mailata (shoulder), Jason Kelce (ankle), Isaac Seumalo (ankle) and Landon Dickerson (ankle) are all expected to play on Sunday. All of them were full participants on Friday and were not given game statuses.
Dean Pees: Jimmy Garoppolo ate us alive last year
Last December, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers drubbed the Falcons 31-13. The two teams will meet again on Sunday and Atlanta defensive coordinator Dean Pees hasn’t forgotten what happened in that last matchup. “He ate us alive last year, so why would I not think he isn’t playing...
Jordan Phillips questionable for Bills this Sunday
The Bills had a lot of players on their injury report this week, but only two of them received designations for Sunday’s game against the Chiefs. Defensive tackle Jordan Phillips is listed as questionable to play due to a hamstring injury. Phillips missed two games before returning to play 21 snaps against the Steelers last Sunday. He was a limited participant in practice all week.
DeSean is ready to return to Philadelphia
Former Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson stopped by City Winery Philadelphia on Thursday and appeared on the "I AM ATHLETE" show hosted by former Cincinnati Bengal Adam "PacMan" Jones. Jones asked Jackson, who was mulling retirement, if he's officially called it a career after 14 seasons in the NFL.
Colts rule out Jonathan Taylor, Nyheim Hines
The Colts will be without their top two running backs on Sunday against the Jaguars. Both starting running back Jonathan Taylor and No. 2 back Nyheim Hines were officially declared out by the Colts today. Taylor had been listed as questionable with an ankle injury and Hines had been listed as questionable with a concussion.
Patriots elevate Garrett Gilbert, Lil’Jordan Humphrey from practice squad
The Patriots have not ruled out Mac Jones for Sunday’s game, but they did elevate quarterback Garrett Gilbert from the practice squad. If Jones is inactive, Gilbert will backup Bailey Zappe. Jones has missed the past two games with a sprained ankle. The Patriots signed Gilbert to the practice...
Patriots sign Kevin Harris to 53-man roster
With injury issues at running back, the Patriots have signed one from their practice squad to the 53-man roster. New England has promoted Kevin Harris from the practice squad to the 53-man roster, according to multiple reports. The Patriots selected Harris in the sixth round of this year’s draft. He...
